Life Finds A Way: Opportunities take root in chaos of 2020 January 1, 2021

It is traditional that journalists look back at the end of the year, revisiting the stories that changed our little corners of the world. It has been our practice for many years at The Free Weekly to count down the top 10 stories in the arts and entertainment — until now.

The world turned upside down in 2020, and how we looked back had to change, too.

Last week, we considered three broad categories of artistic accomplishment during the pandemic — The Helpers, The Fighters and The Funders. If you missed it, we hope you’ll catch up here:

nwaonline.com/thehelpers1227/

nwaonline.com/thefighters1227/

nwaonline.com/thefunders1227/

This week, we’ll review what we believe to be the top five arts stories that, although influenced by covid-19, are not focused on it. The criteria? We think these endeavors will continue to shape our regional arts perspective for many years to come. Even in chaos, life finds a way.

Happy holidays — and happy reading!

— Becca Martin-Brown

Free Weekly Editor