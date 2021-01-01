8 Days a Week

Jan. 1 (Friday)

Digital Van Cliburn Concert Series — 2021 New Year’s Day Concert with the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, NWA Ballet Theatre, the Park Na Conservatory for Violin & Cello and the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via crystalbridges.org, Facebook or YouTube. Free. 657-2335.

Boxed Book Society Video — On the first of the month, the Fayetteville Public Library will drop a video on its Facebook and YouTube pages that introduces the month’s theme and some great books you can read on theme. Free. faylib.org.

Holidaze Pop-Up Bar — 5-11 p.m., extended through Jan. 2, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Walk-up and to-go drinks available; $15 reservation fee for a two-hour seating. waltonartscenter.org/holidaze.

Lights of the Ozarks — 5 p.m.-1 a.m. daily through Jan. 1, downtown Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink — Skaters limited to 40 at a time, through Jan. 3, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 skate session. 271-3390.

Stewart Family Christmas Light Display — More than 2 million lights, hundreds of inflatables, a ride-on train, camel ride, pony ride and refreshments, 5-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, 4279 E. Wyman Road in Fayetteville. $5 per person; ages 2 and younger free. facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights.

Jan. 2. (Saturday)

Spanish/English Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

“A Victorian Culinary Christmas” — A re-creation of some of the Christmas culinary traditions of yesterday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday through Jan. 2, Hawkins House at the Rogers Historical Museum, 322 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Jan. 3 (Sunday)

Drive-Through Light Display — Through Jan. 4, Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org

Jan. 4 (Monday)

Laptime Story Time — With Mrs. Tiffany, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. 646-3945.

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Baby Bookworms — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — “3 in 30,” 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch ‘Em All With Ms. Kristin — Pokémon crafts, games and interactive fun, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org. Best for ages 8-12.

LIVE! in NWA — Ashtyn Barbaree, 6-8 p.m., JJ’s in Fayetteville. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Vince Turner, 6-8 p.m., JJ’s in Rogers. jjsgrill.com.

Book Talk At Night — “Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at 856-7250 or faylib.org.

Auditions — For “Buyer & Cellar,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. 631-8988. Check the APT website at arkansaspublictheatre.org for information about virtual auditions.

North Forest Lights — An artistic light and sound experience in the middle of the North Forest, nightly Wednesday-Monday through April 4, Crystal Bridges Museum. $7-$22. 657-2335, crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 5 (Tuesday)

Art Rocks! Box — Register and pick up a box with a themed activity that will be fun for the whole family, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

Kids Create! — Crafts for kids, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

(Virtual) DITry — Projects for teens, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Ashtyn Barbaree, 5-7 p.m., JJ’s in Bella Vista. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Jon Dooly, 6-8 p.m., JJ’s in Rogers. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — TJ Scarlett, 6-8 p.m., JJ’s in Fayetteville. jjsgrill.com.

Jan. 6 (Wednesday)

Toddler Story Time — With Ms. Caitlyn, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — “3 in 30,” 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Books & Brews — “Kindred” by Octavia Butler, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at 856-7250 or faylib.org.

CB Sketchbook Club — With Kalyn Barnoski, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 7 (Thursday)

Online Story Time – With Ms. Robin, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. 646-3945.

Toddler Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Spanish/English Story Time — With Miss Elizabeth, 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Terra Nova Kings, 6-8 p.m., JJ’s in Rogers. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Cam Spinks, 6-8 p.m., JJ’s in Fayetteville. jjsgrill.com.

Jan. 8 (Friday)

Virtual Story Break – With Mrs. Tiffany, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. 646-3945.

Virtual Gallery Tour — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Honeyjack, 5:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

I Love The ’80s Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. 646-3945.

LIVE! in NWA — Dirty Flannel Shirt, 8-10 p.m., JJ’s in Rogers. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — L&B Music, 8-10 p.m., JJ’s in Fayetteville. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — An Ode to Tom Petty, 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $12-$15. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Jan. 9 (Saturday)

“Scaredy Mouse” — A virtual puppet show, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube & Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

LIVE! in NWA — The City Boyz, 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

