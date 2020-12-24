Heaven & Nature Sing

From the very night of time, the time wherein the Sun moves northward again has been regarded as a festival season; for thousands of years it has been associated with the coming of the Sun-God to save the world, to bring light and fruitfulness to the Earth. Christ (Pisces World Teacher) availed Himself of this period and came to us in the dark of the year and initiated a new era in which Light was to be the distinguishing note. He inaugurated a marvelous period in which humanity has been widely and universally enlightened. (Destiny of the Nations, pp 147-48).

Winter solstice (Dec. 21st), the floodlights of the new era streamed through into our Earth, as Earth aligned with Aquarius. This occurred eight hours after the Sun entered Capricorn (Monday morning). Capricorn is the Gate where matter returns to Spirit. Resting for three days at the Tropic of Capricorn, the Sun moves forward beginning at midnight, Christmas morning. The Temple doors open and Mary (earth, matter) gives birth to (receives) the holy child (the new light). This light, rarer and more inclusive than last year’s light, illumines the minds of humanity.

Quietly, Capricorn’s Light of Initiation streams into Earth. We are in the midst of an actual festival of light! Christmas dawns under a Taurus moon so the day should be kind, loving, harmonious, illuminating and comforting.

The day after Christmas begins our Twelve Days (Aries – Pisces) of Christmas, ending January 6th. The Three Astrologer Kings, studying the heavens, following a bright shiny star, begin their journey westward. We walk with them.

During these days and nights of Christmas, we hear the many words of the Angels. “Joy to the world, heaven and nature sing; do you see what I see; Feliz Navidad; Silent Night, Holy Night; It Came Upon a Midnight Clear. And finally, Peace on earth, humanity, Goodwill and Blessings to all.”Below, signs and their helpers.

ARIES: Mars your planetary companion, makes you bold, adventurous and knowing all about new beginnings. We see everything scattered about you, waiting for Taurus to step in with strategy and usefulness. You’re able to accomplish great things if allowed freedom and non-judgment. You surprise everyone. Your desires and aspirations take you on journeys over mountains and plains. One day you will sit down and begin to study. It builds the mind. Love happens.

TAURUS: Your companion is Vulcan, husband of Venus. Many see you as the consistent, un-complex one, driven to care for others, sustaining them unto infinity. However, there’s another side. In the fires of Vulcan, you’re shaped into gold. So often your response to offers for help is “No”. Many think you’re stubborn, unable to change. What they don’t know is you’re thinking, assessing, seeking mental illumination before saying “Yes.”. Aldebaran and Alcyone are your companions.

GEMINI: Gemini (mutable), Virgo (mutable) and Aquarius (fixed) are the “people” of the zodiac. You’re the twin, Virgo, the mother while Aquarius is pouring the “heavenly waters for thirsty humanity.” You provide the original matrix of learning, offer the fact of duality, the good and bad, the personality and Soul, matter and Spirit. You create a dialogue, a mystery often, one side of you dims while the other brightens. Your Egyptian god is Thoth. You carry messages. You’re the magus.

CANCER: You are tide-like, moody, different each time we encounter you. You’re protected, shielded and walk crab-like around an object in order to ascertain safety. You’re intuitive but feel so deeply they’re unable to be understood. You cook and nurture, find water where others can’t, the moon is your sister, and you remember the past precisely. You want to be close but can’t unlock your shield made of shells. Keep trying.

LEO: You are the Solar Lord, no longer lunar. Your contact with the Sun allows light to be revealed on Earth….a light filled with information that humanity thirsts for. You’re aware of this and also, not aware of this. The Christ cannot reappear until a certain percentage of the world is illumined. That’s your task actually. You’re able to radiate light through Right Governing, Right Relations and coming always from the heart. You learn to Love More.

VIRGO: Sometimes you suffer from agitation, anxiety and nervousness, the brilliance of your mind overflowing with ideas that hardly any mind can hold. Your mind constantly changes, too, and then you feel unsure of ideas becoming ideals, and you think sometimes you need a new reality of self, one that contains a different level of confidence. Your constellation hovers over the Bethlehem stable scene this week. You are holy. You are the mother, Ceres, the gardener. You protect the world.

LIBRA: The world is in a state of conflict and chaos, which is very very difficult for Libra, who seeks harmony, peace and stability. You have been called to do certain work in the world that helps to either teach or save people. You are vulnerable yet you carry on. Relationships are primary working tools for Libra. You always uphold fairness and equality. So many times, the ideal in your mind cannot meet the reality on Earth. Don’t turn away. We are praying for you. Venus loves you.

SCORPIO: So often, as fiery deep dark waters, you can obsess about many things – something or someone. So often you feel you’re dying. And so you are, though not physically. Instead, experiencing the “burning grounds”, you’re tested nine times every day, everyone leaves you, and hardly anyone matches your depth and passions. Surrender is a task Scorpios need to learn. Often you cannot hear others, listening as you do to your own emotions. Try. Pluto is your brother.

SAGITTARIUS: You think of yourself as free and easy, but really, you’re traditional, kind-hearted and very sensitive since you’re best friends with Chiron, the centaur who was both wounded and immortal. Sometimes you feel this way, too. You hold an arrow. Its point is a beam of light. It shows the Way to the mountaintop of Initiation. You’re on a horse. You hold the reins. Situations occur in your life that stop you in your tracks so you can find your Way back to the light again. You’re often joyful. Jupiter guides you.

CAPRICORN: Many see you as responsible, reliable, sensible and mature. But deep down there’s another person that some only sense. You act like a traditionalist but you’re actually innovative and unconventional. You quietly stand with the revolution, standing with them in heart and mind, Soul and Spirit. You’re an ancient sign. You’re the gate through which people can gain spiritual access. You don’t know this. Sometimes people turn away from you. They can’t enter through your gate yet. You understand. The unicorn is your totem.

AQUARIUS: Some Aquarians act like the traditional Capricorns and some act like “no-saying” Taurus. Some Aquarians are from the future. They came here on a star ship and often feel lost, alien, interested, curious and wondering when they can go home. The spiritual Aquarian holds a water pot. In that pot are the stars and symbols of astrology, the emerging words of creation, the new physics, and the “waters of life the Aquarian pours forth for thirsty humanity.” Aquarians need community. Where is it, they ask? Only Uranus knows.

PISCES: You realize that when you read other people’s interpretation of Pisces it often misses the mark, saying things like Neptune rules you (what does that mean?) and you’re either drunk, confused or filled with illusions. You know life as a Pisces is very different. Pisces lives in the etheric folds of the universe where the very templates of life are created by starry light beings. You’re one yourself, visiting here for a while. Sorrow you understand. And how to wield the saving Light of Neptune, too. Rest a bit Pisces.

