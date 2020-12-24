8 Days A Week

FYI: Holiday festivities continue

Merry Christmas! But the holidays don’t end today. Check out the celebrations that continue through the rest of 2020.

Bentonville

Christmas Lights — Through Dec. 31, downtown Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Miracle Pop-Up Bar — 4 p.m.-midnight through Dec. 31 at the Undercroft and The Preacher’s Son’s patio, 201 N.W. A St. in Bentonville. Drinks for purchase; 21 & older only. 445-6065.

Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink — Skaters limited to 40 at a time, through Jan. 3, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 skate session. 271-3390.

North Forest Lights — An artistic light and sound experience in the middle of the North Forest, nightly Wednesday-Monday through April 4, Crystal Bridges Museum. $7-$22. 657-2335, crystalbridges.org

^

Eureka Springs

Drive-Through Light Display — Through Jan. 4, Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org

^

Fayetteville

“A Christmas Carol” — The TheatreSquared original by Amy Herzberg and Bob Ford returns to stream at home, through Dec. 27, times vary. $20-$50. 777-7477, theatre2.org.

Holidaze Pop-Up Bar — Both alcoholic and nonalcoholic holiday drinks are available, 5-11 p.m. through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day), Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Reserved 2-hour seating $15. waltonartscenter.org/holidaze.

Lights of the Ozarks — 5 p.m.-1 a.m. daily through Jan. 1, downtown Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

Stewart Family Christmas Light Display — More than 2 million lights, hundreds of inflatables, a ride-on train, camel ride, pony ride and refreshments, 5-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, 4279 E. Wyman Road in Fayetteville. $5 per person; ages 2 and younger free. facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights.

^

Rogers

“A Victorian Culinary Christmas” — A re-creation of some of the Christmas culinary traditions of yesterday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday through Jan. 2, Hawkins House at the Rogers Historical Museum, 322 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

^

Springdale

Parade of Trees — Inaugural tree-decorating event, through Dec. 28, downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org/events.

— Jocelyn Murphy

