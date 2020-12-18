‘Tis The Season: Lights aglow throughout Northwest Arkansas December 18, 2020

Skating in Bentonville, trees in Eureka Springs add to fun

JOCELYN MURPHY

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Santa is down to that last check of his list, and we’ve got the last-minute holiday experiences that will brighten your December listed here!

BENTONVILLE

A Virtual Nutcracker

Presented by the NWA Conservatory of Classical Ballet and NWA Ballet Theatre.

WHEN — Dec. 13

WHERE — Online

COST — $50

INFO — stubs.net/event/3378/virtual-nutcracker-2020

Christmas Lights

WHEN — Through Dec. 31

WHERE — Downtown Bentonville square

COST — Free

INFO — downtownbentonville.org

Miracle Pop-Up Bar

At the Undercroft and The Preacher’s Son’s patio. Miracle on 2nd Street is a 21-and-up only pop-up, and reservations are required.

WHEN — 4 p.m.-midnight through Dec. 31

WHERE — 201 N.W. A St.

COST — Drinks for purchase

INFO — 445-6065, facebook.com/events/259646122118542

Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink

Skaters limited to 40 at a time to accommodate social distancing.

WHEN — Through Jan. 3

WHERE — 214 N.E. A St.

COST — $2 skate rental, $3 skate session

INFO — 271-3390, bentonvillear.com/1188/Lawrence-Plaza-Ice-Rink

North Forest Lights

An artistic light and sound experience in the middle of the North Forest, back at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art through April 4.

WHEN — Nightly Wednesday-Monday through April 4

WHERE — 600 Museum Way

COST — $7-$22

INFO — 657-2335, crystalbridges.org

EUREKA SPRINGS

Christmas at the Crescent

Most activities, including Santa’s Brunch, open only to hotel guests. But all visitors can still enjoy the elegant Victorian-style Christmas decorations throughout the hotel and grounds, and can peruse the Christmas Forest on the East Lawn full of more than 30 uniquely decorated trees.

WHEN — Through Jan. 1

WHERE — 75 Prospect Ave.

COST — Free

INFO — christmasatthecrescent.com

Holiday Farmers Market

WHEN — 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 17, 24

WHERE — 44 Kingshighway

COST — Free

INFO — eurekasprings.org

Drive-Through Light Display

WHEN — Through Jan. 4

WHERE — Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs

COST — Free

INFO — eurekasprings.org

FAYETTEVILLE

Holidays at Home:

A Virtual Variety Show

Join Broadway stars, Chad Burris (“Mean Girls,” “Frozen”) and Katie Ladner (“Wicked,” “Heathers”) for an unforgettable evening of holiday sing-alongs with the Pilot Arts orchestra. The evening will also feature a local chef preparing holiday cocktails and mocktails as well as a holiday treat, and crafts for the family. Come sing, cook and laugh alongside Pilot Arts from the best seat in the house — yours.

Ticket purchase includes a pdf of all song lyrics and a list of supplies for cooking and crafting along. Link and interactive pdf will be emailed two days before chosen show date. Performance is streamed from home and will be available to view as many times as you’d like between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on selected date.

WHEN — Dec. 17-20

WHERE — pilotarts.org

COST — $12-$20

INFO — pilotarts.org

Holiday Gift Market

Community Creative Center is partnering with the Walton Arts Center for the fifth annual market. Hand-crafted gifts created by Northwest Arkansas artists include pottery, jewelry, original paintings, cards and prints, home and decorative items, wearable art and other gift ideas.

WHEN — Through Dec. 23

WHERE — WAC main lobby, 495 W. Dickson St.

COST — Free; gifts available for purchase

INFO — waltonartscenter.org

Virtual Visit with Santa

WHEN — Through Dec. 24

WHERE — Northwest Arkansas Mall via createholidaymagic.com

COST — $9.99 and up, depending on package

INFO — northwestarkansasmall.com

‘A Christmas Carol’

The TheatreSquared original by Amy Herzberg and Bob Ford returns to stream at home through Dec. 27.

WHEN — Through Dec. 27, times vary

WHERE — TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St.

COST — $20-$50

INFO — 777-7477, theatre2.org

Holidaze Pop-Up Bar

At the Walton Arts Center. All proceeds, as well as fees from reservations, support Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund, as well as four local nonprofits.

Both alcoholic and nonalcoholic holiday drinks are available. To-go drinks are available until 9:30 p.m.

WHEN — 5-11 p.m. through Dec. 31; closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

COST — Drinks for walk-up purchase; reserved 2-hour seating $15

INFO — waltonartscenter.org/holidaze

Lights of the Ozarks

WHEN — Nightly 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1

WHERE — Downtown Fayetteville square

COST — Free

INFO — experiencefayetteville.com

Stewart Family

Christmas Light Display

The display is made up of more than 2 million lights, hundreds of inflatables, a ride-on train, camel ride, pony ride and refreshments.

WHEN — 5-10 p.m. daily

WHERE — 4279 E. Wyman Road

COST — $5 per person; ages 2 and younger free

INFO — facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights

FORT SMITH

‘The Nutcracker’

Western Arkansas Ballet’s 35th annual production of the holiday classic.

WHEN — 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 13

WHERE — ArcBest Performing Arts Center at 55 S. 7th St.

COST — $15-$25

INFO — 785-0152, waballet.org

ROGERS

Imagine Studios

Holiday Events

Santa’s Workshop — 5:30-8 p.m. Dec 18. Create three hand-painted Christmas gifts. $45.

WHERE — 5212 Village Parkway, Suite 11

INFO — 619-6085, imaginestudiosnwa.com

Victory Film Series

“Krampus” — 7 p.m. Dec. 18

“Scrooged” — 7 p.m. Dec. 19

WHERE — Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory, 116 S. Second St.

COST — $10

INFO — 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org

Virtual Art on the Bricks

“The Art of Giving” is the theme for the Downtown Rogers holiday Art on the Bricks virtual art walk.

WHEN — Through Dec. 24

WHERE — facebook.com/ArtOnTheBricks

COST — Free; art for sale

INFO — facebook.com/ArtOnTheBricks

‘A Victorian Culinary Christmas’

Slip away into the past and experience a re-creation of some of the Christmas culinary traditions of yesterday in the Rogers Historical Museum’s new exhibit, “A Victorian Culinary Christmas,” on display at the historic Hawkins House. Guided tours of limited group size offered through Jan. 2.

WHEN — Through Jan. 2; Hawkins House hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

WHERE —322 S. Second St.

COST — Free

INFO — rogershistoricalmuseum.org

Virtual Visit With Santa

WHEN — Through Jan. 7

WHERE — Pinnacle Hills Promenade via jinglering.com

COST — $24.95 and up, depending on package

INFO — pinnaclehillspromenade.com

SPRINGDALE

Holiday Express

The Arkansas & Missouri Railroad welcomes guests aboard for the Holiday Express and Pajama Train. One-hour round trips from Van Buren to Rudy, and from Springdale to Johnson feature holiday-themed train cars with on-board caroling and letters to Santa. Times vary; multiple trips per day.

WHEN — Dec. 19

WHERE — Springdale depot, 305 E. Emma Ave.; Van Buren depot, 813 Main St.

COST — $5-$40

INFO — amtrainrides.com

Parade of Trees

Inaugural tree-decorating event.

WHEN — On display through Dec. 28

WHERE — Downtown Springdale

COST — Free to view

INFO — downtownspringdale.org/events

FYI

Covid-19

All venues and events will be following state-mandated rules for coronavirus mitigation, but some organizations have stricter measures in place. It is recommended to familiarize yourself with each location’s protocols before attending.