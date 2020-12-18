Gallery Moves Up Hill

Zarks finds new home in Eureka Springs

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com

Back in April, Timm Hilty, proprietor of Zarks Gallery in Eureka Springs, was disappointed. “We didn’t see a run on bronze sculptures like we did toilet paper, and I’m surprised,” he joked.

It has been a challenging year for artists, Hilty included, but he’s hoping a recent move will be just what the doctor ordered. Zarks has relocated from its 27-year home at 67 Spring St. up the hill to No. 81.

“Even before covid-19, our foot traffic seemed to dwindle in Eureka,” Hilty says. “Zarks needed a fresh start and a new location. It also comes with a decent-sized flat upstairs, so I don’t have to travel far to work each day.”

Hilty has taken up a new artistic pursuit himself that will be showcased in the front window. It’s a craft he pursued after the loss of his dear friend, Janet Alexander, with the help and instruction of master metalsmith Judy Lee Carpenter.

“In our new location, we will be focused on creating jewelry in our in-house jewelry studio, soon to be visible from the street, similar to the Eureka Springs of my youth,” he says. “I can remember candle makers dipping candles, candy makers and whittlers crafting in the shop windows. The new Zarks will bring that excitement back to Spring Street with local jewelers working on display.

“Eureka has long been considered an art mecca and destination for artist residents, but Zarks tries to look beyond Northwest Arkansas,” Hilty adds. “We have a mix of local, regional and international artists. I believe Zarks is a unique gallery that could be found in New York or L.A. But we chose Eureka Springs. I’m proud to continue this amazing adventure into a new location. I hope we can celebrate another 20-plus years.”

FYI

Zarks Gallery

See more at zarksgallery.com.