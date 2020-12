8 Days a Week

Dec. 11 (Friday)

Rare & Vintage Online Book Sale — Hosted by Friends of the Fort Smith Public Library, through Dec. 13. Books listed at fortsmithlibrary.org.

Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By the Glass — Intro to Handlettering with Emily Bubbus, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series — “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“The Nutcracker” — Western Arkansas Ballet’s 35th annual production of the holiday classic, 7 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 13, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. 785-0152, waballet.org.

Dec. 12 (Saturday)

Holiday Express — One-hour round trips from Van Buren to Rudy, and from Springdale to Johnson feature holiday-themed train cars with on-board caroling and letters to Santa, times vary; multiple trips per day, Springdale depot, 305 E. Emma Ave.; Van Buren depot, 813 Main St. $5-$40. amtrainrides.com.

Super Saturday — Institute of Jugglology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds — Protecting the Night Sky with Kent Marts, Sugar Creek Astronomical Society director, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Market — Noon-5 p.m., 120 W. Poplar St. in downtown Rogers. Free. downtownrogersinc.org/market.

Virtual Workshop In A Box — Paper Negative Printing with Neal Holland, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. $55. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series — “White Christmas,” 3 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

A Virtual Nutcracker — Presented by the NWA Conservatory of Classical Ballet and NWA Ballet Theatre, Dec. 12-13, online at stubs.net/event/3378/virtual-nutcracker-2020. $50.

Dec. 13 (Sunday)

Holiday Open House — Drive through from 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

“A Christmas Carol” — A new adaptation by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, through Dec. 27, TheatreSquared via a high definition livestream. $20. theatre2.org.

Dec. 14 (Monday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — “3 in 30,” 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 15 (Tuesday)

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

‘Tis the Season — Holiday Traditions From Radio’s Golden Age with Steve Darnall, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 16 (Wednesday)

Off-The-Cuff Cooking Creations — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library online. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — “3 in 30,” 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB Sketchbook Club — Drawing Intuitively with AJ Smith, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 17 (Thursday)

“A Victorian Culinary Christmas” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Friday & Saturday, through Jan. 2, the Hawkins House at the Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Make It In A Minute — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library online. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Spanish/English Virtual Story Time — With Miss Elizabeth, 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library online. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library online. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Reader Mortis — True Crime Book Club discusses “American Predator” by Maureen Callahan, 7 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Dec. 18 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Fandom Friday — A staff member geeks out about something they are a fan of, books, movies, games or more, noon, Rogers Public Library online. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Art By The Glass — Collage Self Portraits with artist milkdadd, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series — “Krampus,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Dec. 19 (Saturday)

Maker Space at Your Place — Learn a new skill or create something new, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library online. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Spanish/English Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

Fiction Addiction Virtual Book Club — “Upright Women Wanted” by Sarah Gailey, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Victory Film Series — “Scrooged,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com