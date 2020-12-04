Light in the Darkness, Festivals of Light December 4, 2020

December, month of hopes, anticipations, dreams and expectations (and suspense for the little ones), is filled with festivals that bring light to the ever-increasing darkness. There is a feeling that something new is about to occur. Everywhere, especially in homes, preparations are being made. The weeks from now till Christmas morning are called the weeks of Advent. Advent, a preparatory celebration in the Christian churches, is Latin for “adventus”, meaning “something’s coming”– winter, solstice, new light, birth, holidays, parties, festivities and revelations. Advent lasts four weeks. Advent wreaths are made with evergreens and four colored candles (3 violet, 1 rose). EachSundaynight a new candle is lit. The candles represent a light glowing in the solemn darkness. We light our candles in the dark-half of the year awaiting the light-half of the year (beginning at Winter Solstice)

As the year is divided into four seasons, the Liturgy of the Christian church divides the year into “liturgical seasons.” “Liturgical” is Greek for “the work of the people” – a communal participation in the “sacred” through worship, praise, tithing, prayer, acts of kindness and mercy. Each season has a different mood, atmosphere, theological emphasis, mode of prayer, decorations, colors, readings, themes and scriptures.

In the Ageless Wisdom teachings, the year is divided into six seasons for the Three Laws & Three Principles of the Aquarian Age. The season we have just begun (Nov. 21 – Dec. 20) focuses on the Principle of Essential Divinity(divine fire at the heart of all matter). As we light our candles in the dark during December, we are reminded that the Essential Divinity within us is a fire, Agni. We are to identify as the light in the darkness for humanity.

Upcoming Festivals of Light: Dec. 6- St. Nicholas’ feast day. Nicholas was generous and kind, protector to those in need. He loved children. St. Nicholas is the Advent saint. He is Santa Claus. Dec. 11 – 18– Hanukkah – Jewish Festival of Lights. Dec. 12– Our Lady of Guadalupe – Mary is the Mother of the Americas. Dec. 13– St. Lucia (light). Dec. 21- Winter Solstice, the new light begins. Dec.25– the Light of the world is born. Always the festivals are from dark to Light. The Light appearing in the wilderness.

ARIES: You’re out and about, in and of the world. You can’t help it. The world, people, events, food, travel, adventures, mountain peaks, plains, cultures, culture, civilization– all summoning you to participate. Perhaps you will consider writing a book, perhaps publishing becomes interesting, Think deeply on your goals. Create more. Ponder upon this statement, “I see the goal, I reach that goal and then I see another.”

TAURUS: I ask that you also read and ponder upon the statement at the end of Aries. Then observe the many and varied goals, dreams, hopes & wishes filtering through your mind each day. There’s not enough time each day to accomplish everything, Time seems to have changed, accelerated. You have many plans to fulfill. Visualize yourself in the midst of abundant resources and money. See yourself as the Law of Attraction, accomplishing all dreams.

GEMINI: What are you planning for the holidays? Will you prepare with family and friends? With someone in particular? Tend carefully to the one closest to you. A silver light is shining on your relationship. Communicative intimacy is being called for. Past, present and future seem to be bundled together. You and another need to travel…down a river or lake somewhere. Blue mountains ahead.

CANCER: Your health at this time is what matters most. Focusing on health is good because you have the capacity to purify, harmonize and heal more quickly now. Foods are also on your mind. Are you considering preparing food to give as gifts? Are endless tasks and responsibilities appearing moment by moment? Till you have no time? Say no to some. You need rest.

LEO: Your heart seeks more adventure, fun, play and being tended to in a very creative way. You need to accept invitations to parties and festivities, be with friends, attend plays, art shows, dances, and visit other people’s homes. You need both a Christmas tree and a Hanukkah bush with lights and candles everywhere. You need to be loved, cared for, recognized and then loved some more. Who can do this?

VIRGO: You are the light of the world to your family. You are the one who must connect them, one to the other, create festivities that make them feel at home. You must begin to plan a large gathering so that those who have no family are welcomed (where you are). You must merge separate realities, unify oppositions, and synthesize all the parts and pieces. You love these tasks.

LIBRA: Being out and about in the neighborhood, dropping in on neighbors, driving around town seeking the most dramatic holiday decorations, having dinner with friends, gathering holiday decorations, seeing relatives, talking on the phone, sending holiday cards – all these you love to do You look forward to the beauty of this season all year long. Who is your family these days?

SCORPIO: For the next several weeks you sense a light shining on you. You’ll feel lucky, able, capable, resourceful, wealthy, emotionally supported. Don’t run out, however, and buy everything you fancy and shining brightly. Unless it’s for a loved one. Then be lavish. However, most appreciated would be your heart, given to another. Even if it’s to a friend. We think of you as internal, hidden, watchful. Give a little more of yourself for a while.

SAGITTARIUS: All parts of you are active, energetic, hopeful (we hope). You also become a bit more impulsive, quick to anger, impatient, wanting your own way (for a time). We see you as being more assertive, daring like a warrior. You become very attractive. However, be careful with everything – communicating, driving, walking running, using tools, implements. Things red, hot and sharp (all of which, to some, you are) might attack. You’re laughing. That’s good. Caution with language.

CAPRICORN: You may feel fatigued, weary and often in need of rest. Soon you will need to be out and about in the public more, so take this time to draw back, do less work. Pluto, the lord of deep and permanent transformation has been working on your self-identity for years now. You are changing day by day. Continue to plan and create goals. However, take time acting upon them. Make health, rest, and well-being your central focus. Allow these to be your directives for at least a month. Are you writing a book?

AQUARIUS: As you go out and about, be careful not to be too reckless. You have energy and enthusiasm, you have hopes and wishes, you have opportunities and invitations. Amidst the many possibilities, attend only one or two at a time. Say thank you, exit gracefully, then focus on several more. Pay all bills promptly, don’t worry about money. You always have the needed resources and resourceful people. You always will. Write down your needs by hand in a journal.

PISCES: You become more public, more of your leadership qualities are summoned. A forum or group invites you to teach, to offer your gifts of communication, counseling, intelligence and knowledge. You prepare. However, you are aware that at any time, things may dissolve away. So, you are hopeful, patient, accepting, acquiescing, yet you are also wary, cautious, circumspect, careful and coiled like a kundalini snake, its body filled with seven rays of Light.

~Risa – writer, teacher, counselor, mentor, astrologer, esotericist

Founder & Director…The Esoteric & Astrological Studies & Research Institute —-a contemporary Wisdom School for the Ageless Wisdom teachings.

The foundations of the Teachings are the study & application of Astrology & the Seven Rays.

