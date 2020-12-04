Layered Perspectives

Artists respond to ‘Until’ with new works

From its inception, “Nick Cave: Until” was always intended to be a space of response, begins Pia Agrawal. Agrawal is the curator of performing arts at the Momentary, where Cave’s monumental exhibition opened in September.

The immersive exhibition builds a “fantastical, overwhelming” experience, the artist told What’s Up! ahead of the opening, through an astounding assemblage of materials wherein Cave explores the question, “Is there racism in heaven?” “Until” refers to the phrase “innocent until proven guilty” — or in this case, “guilty until proven innocent.”

In this all-encompassing sculptural landscape, the viewer is confronted from all sides with reflections on race, gender and gun violence in America. The point, Cave explained, was to set up a space for conversation — to force the viewer to think about these things happening in society and, hopefully, respond by contributing to the discourse surrounding them.

Other artists of differing media were also invited to further that conversation through their own work. At every institution where the exhibition has been displayed, creators from that community have responded to “Until” through dance, fashion, poetry, sound installations, music and more — just as Cave envisioned.

“It’s kind of a beautiful position to put the artists in the same position that we and Nick are asking the visitors to be in,” Agrawal muses. “The beauty of contemporary art is that there are so many different means of interpretation, and there are so many things you can take away.”

The first of the regional artist responses at the Momentary debuted at the end of October with Adrienne Callander’s #littlesweaterhug performance/visual art piece. All of the artists spent time discussing the installation with Cave, and some of the resulting responses will be ongoing through the end of the exhibition period, while others will be a single performance or event.

“Some of these responses, specifically Adrienne’s response, really are about talking to people,” Agrawal shares. “That is what she’s doing; she’s in the galleries and she’s knitting, but while she’s knitting, she’s having a conversation with people. The cadence of that conversation is so informed by what people are carrying into the space when they come in that day. And I think that just speaks so well to contemporary art.”

“#littlesweaterhug started in April 2020 when covid had us experiencing deep isolation and a loss of contact, of literal touch,” Callander reflects. “I whimsically posted to Instagram asking if anyone needed a hug. I wrote, ‘I knit one for you.’ It turned out a lot of people needed one.”

It was a poetic gesture, really, she says — a time-consuming, hand-crafted, quirky response to an insane and disorienting moment. By early summer, the little sweaters felt woefully inadequate, so she put the project to the side. But when she was invited to bring the sweaters into “Until,” Callander started thinking about how the project could grow connection.

“It was collaborative to begin with,” she explains, “because it operated as a gift, as an act of offering and receiving. It does not exist without exchange.”

So, with the themes of reckoning and reconciliation on her mind, Callander decided to position herself on the Upper Mezzanine, overlooking Cave’s three-story hanging beaded work emblazoned with the word “POWER,” to talk with people about facing hard truths and forging a new fabric.

Some people who come through the show want to talk about racism, about peace, about conflict, about dreams deferred, she discloses. Others want to talk about knitting, about farming in South Dakota, about the passing of parents, the challenge of running a small business and paying a fair wage, the day John Lennon was killed.

“More than one person has wanted to talk about conversation itself,” Callander shares. “It all counts. It is all important. It is all connection.”

Blake Worthey, a dance-theater artist, also brought work to the galleries that began before his response to “Until.” Drawing from the Bible verse Matthew 6:10, “…on earth as it is in heaven,” Worthey reveals he was already working with the question, “Is there racism in heaven?” Starting from the same prompt, Worthey was excited to see his own work play inside of “Until.”

“As I continued to revisit the exhibit, I was trying to see what kinds of energies existed inside the work,” he recalls. “Eventually I arrived at the conclusion that in order to live well in this space, my work needed to share some of ‘Until’s’ qualities. Namely: the work needed to give off a feeling of fervor, and it cannot be just about suffering — it needed a way out of suffering into a new place.”

The resulting performance engages the audience with a new question: “Do You Know What You’re Doing Here?” The one-person show is a story about big things like good and evil, bigger and eviler things like fashion, but most importantly, it’s about how stories destroy us and save us.

“It is the only valid question I felt like I could make art from,” Worthey says of the title. “And hopefully the audience won’t just read that as a title to play, but a question they ask themselves at least once a day. From the performance, I want to give the audience an expanded definition of ‘here.’ So the question becomes, ‘Do you know what you’re doing here emotionally, spiritually, politically? Or are you lost?’”

Worthey’s performances took place in Gallery 2 on Oct. 31, Nov. 20, and the final one will be held Dec. 6.

The diversity in forms of expression among the artists responding to Cave’s work further speaks to the layers — physical, metaphorical, emotional — to Cave’s work, Agrawal says. Just as visitors can climb ladders and literally view “Until” from different angles, these artists’ responses can offer a new perspective through which to think about the work.

“These conversations, they’re being brought into the Momentary space and posed by Nick, but there are so many different ways to think about them, to interpret them, to understand your role, to understand the larger context, depending on the form of expression that the artist responders are giving us,” Agrawal poses.

And in that way, she says, contemporary performance “parallels the way of thinking of ‘Until’ — it is layered. And so, in the same way that I think we approach a lot of other things in our life, it’s not always about liking something. To me, it really is about the experience of trying it.”

FAQ

‘Nick Cave: Until’

WHEN — Through Jan. 3

WHERE — The Momentary in Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — 367-7500 themomentary.org

_

FYI

‘Nick Cave: Until’

Artist Responses

Adrienne Callander — “#littlesweaterhug: Reckoning and Reconcilitation,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, through Dec. 31.

Blake Worthey — “Do You Know What You’re Doing Here?” dance performance, 2-2:15 p.m. Dec. 6.

Austin Dean Ashford — Performance, 7 p.m. Dec. 3.

Prison Story Project — “On The Row” staged reading, 2-2:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 9, & Jan. 2.

Poets Respond — With Brody Parrish Craig and Lynette Thrower, 7-8 p.m. Jan. 2.

All performances are free with no registration required.