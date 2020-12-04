8 Days a Week

Dec. 4 (Friday)

Peel Mansion Poinsettia Sale — Place orders now; pick up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 4-5, Peel Mansion, 312 N. Main St., Bentonville. $20. peelcompton.org.

Architecture Tour — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stationary Christmas Parade — Holiday floats and displays will be available for viewing around the city, 6-8 p.m., Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Dec. 5 (Saturday)

Holiday Express — Ride the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, Dec. 5-6, Springdale depot, 305 E. Emma Ave. $5-$40. amtrainrides.com.

Spanish/English Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

“A Victorian Culinary Christmas” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Jan. 2, Hawkins House at the Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

(Virtual) Fandom Friday — Noon, Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Creativebug Connection — Coloring and doodling, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register by emailing jjohnson@springdalelibrary.org.

Holiday Market — Noon-5 p.m., 120 W. Poplar St. in downtown Rogers. Free. downtownrogersinc.org/market.

Cookies With Santa — A fundraiser to benefit The Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County and Jack and Jill of America Foundation, 4:30-8 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $15/child; chaperones free. facebook.com/jnjnorthwestarkansas.

“‘Tis the Season” — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 5 & 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center at 55 S. 7th St.. $20-$50. fortsmith.org/fort-smith-symphony-tis-the-season.

Christmas at the Crescent — Lighting of the Christmas Tree Forest, 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Free. crescent-hotel.com.

Victory Film Series — “Saving Mr. Banks,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Dec. 6 (Sunday)

A Historical Holiday — 2-4 pm.., Headquarters House in Fayetteville. Free. 521-2970 or email info@washcohistoricalsociety.org, washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Parade of Trees — A tree-decorating event, Nov. 29-Dec. 28, downtown Springdale. Free to view. downtownspringdale.org/events.

Lights of the Ozarks — Nightly 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1, downtown Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink — Through Jan. 3, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 skate session. 271-3390, bentonvillear.com/1188/Lawrence-Plaza-Ice-Rink.

Drive-Through Light Display — Through Jan. 4, Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Dec. 7 (Monday)

Baby Bookworms — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon are reserved for high-risk visitors only, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165, shilohmuseum.org.

Gallery Tour: 3 in 30 — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ansel Adams in Our Time” — Through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Timed tickets required. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Attention to Tension” — Artwork by Suzannah Schreckhise, through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

North Forest Lights — Through April 4, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Advance tickets recommended. $7-$22. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 8 (Tuesday)

Stewart Family Christmas Light Display — 5-10 p.m. daily, 4279 E Wyman Road in Fayetteville. $5 per person; ages 2 and younger free. facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights.

Books & Brews — “Daisy Jones and The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Register at faylib.org.

Dec. 9 (Wednesday)

Write Now — Creative Writing And Truth with Nicholas John-Francis Ciaro, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 10 (Thursday)

Holiday Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon, 44 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Babies & Bubbles — Story time, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Author Talk — With Wendi Coffman-Porter, author of the new sci-fi novel “Aether Ones,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook Live. faylib.org.

Digital Van Cliburn Concert Series — With Tomoko Kashiwagi, Claudia Burson, and Matt Nelson, 7 p.m., online via Crystal Bridges Museum. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 11 (Friday)

Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By the Glass — Intro to Handlettering with Emily Bubbus, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series — “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“The Nutcracker” — Western Arkansas Ballet’s 35th annual production of the holiday classic, 7 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 13, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. 785-0152, waballet.org.

Dec. 12 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Institute of Jugglology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds — Protecting the Night Sky with Kent Marts, Sugar Creek Astronomical Society director, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Market — Noon-5 p.m., 120 W. Poplar St. in downtown Rogers. Free. downtownrogersinc.org/market.

Virtual Workshop In A Box — Paper Negative Printing with Neal Holland, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. $55. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series — “White Christmas,” 3 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

A Virtual Nutcracker — Presented by the NWA Conservatory of Classical Ballet and NWA Ballet Theatre, Dec. 12-13, online at stubs.net/event/3378/virtual-nutcracker-2020. $50.

