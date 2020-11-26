8 Days a Week

Nov. 27 (Friday)

Victory Film Series — “Frozen,” 3 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Holiday Express — Ride the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, Nov. 27-29, Springdale depot, 305 E. Emma Ave. $5-$40. amtrainrides.com.

Nov. 28 (Saturday)

Winter Market — Seasonal and homemade gifts, treats and crafts by local merchants, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Bentonville downtown square. Free. liveloveeventsnwa.com.

Shop Small Saturday — All day, downtown Eureka Springs. eurekasprings.org.

Spanish/English Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

DTR Holiday Market — Noon-5 p.m., 120 W. Poplar St. in downtown Rogers. Free. downtownrogersinc.org/market.

Christmas on the Creek — With live music and entertainment, letters to Santa, a holiday market, tree lighting and more, noon-6:30 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org/events.

Victory Film Series — “Trolls,” 3 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday Cinema — “White Christmas,” 3 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free but reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Christmas Parade of the Ozarks — 6 p.m., Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. Free. rodeooftheozarks.org/christmas-parade.

“The Half-Life of Marie Curie” — Through Dec. 20, online at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20. theatre2.org.

Lights of the Ozarks — Nightly 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1, downtown Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink — Through Jan. 3, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 skate session. 271-3390, bentonvillear.com/1188/Lawrence-Plaza-Ice-Rink.

Drive-Through Light Display — Through Jan. 4, Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Nov. 29 (Sunday)

Museum Store Sunday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free admission. 657-2335.

Parade of Trees — A tree-decorating event, Nov. 29-Dec. 28, downtown Springdale. Free to view. downtownspringdale.org/events.

Nov. 30 (Monday)

Baby Bookworms — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon are reserved for high-risk visitors only, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165, shilohmuseum.org.

Ansel Adams in Our Time” — Through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Timed tickets required. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Attention to Tension” — Artwork by Suzannah Schreckhise, through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

North Forest Lights — Through April 4, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Advance tickets recommended. $7-$22. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 1 (Tuesday)

Kids Create! — Crafts for kids, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

(Virtual) DITry — Projects for teens, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Dec. 2 (Wednesday)

Preschool Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Brews Book Club — “A Killing in the Hills” by Julia Keller, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Dec. 3 (Thursday)

Holiday Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon, 44 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Babies & Bubbles — Story time, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Toddler Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Make It in a Minute — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

The Art of the Holiday Letter — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Digital Van Cliburn Concert Series — Lara Downes, Arturo O’Farrill, and Anderson & Roe Piano Duo, 7 p.m., online via Crystal Bridges Museum. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Attention to Tension” — A lecture by artist Suzannah Schreckhise, 7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at fsram.org.

Dec. 4 (Friday)

Peel Mansion Poinsettia Sale — Place orders now; pick up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 4-5, Peel Mansion, 312 N. Main St., Bentonville. $20. peelcompton.org.

Stationary Christmas Parade — Holiday floats and displays will be available for viewing around the city, 6-8 p.m., Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Dec. 5 (Saturday)

Spanish/English Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

“A Victorian Culinary Christmas” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Jan. 2, Hawkins House at the Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

(Virtual) Fandom Friday — Noon, Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Creativebug Connection — Coloring and doodling, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register by emailing jjohnson@springdalelibrary.org.

Holiday Market — Noon-5 p.m., 120 W. Poplar St. in downtown Rogers. Free. downtownrogersinc.org/market.

“‘Tis the Season” — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 5 & 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center at 55 S. 7th St.. $20-$50. fortsmith.org/fort-smith-symphony-tis-the-season.

Christmas at the Crescent — Lighting of the Christmas Tree Forest, 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Free. crescent-hotel.com.

Victory Film Series — “Saving Mr. Banks,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Dec. 6 (Sunday)

A Historical Holiday — 2-4 pm.., Headquarters House in Fayetteville. Free. 521-2970 or email info@washcohistoricalsociety.org, washcohistoricalsociety.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

