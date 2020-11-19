Siloam Springs Singer Tori Miller Proves She’s Got ‘The Voice’ November 19, 2020

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com

Audiences far beyond her hometown of Siloam Springs probably recognize Tori Miller.

“I’ve been performing in Northwest Arkansas in one way or another for most of my life,” says Miller, who is 26. “I’ve sung at the Dogwood Festival, Grape Festival, [on the] Bentonville square and [at the] Film Festival, and countless other events around the area since I was a little girl! As far as performances as a rodeo queen, I served as Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks in 2014 and Miss Rodeo Arkansas in 2016, so I’ve traveled all around the state for countless rodeos over the years.” She was also a member of Liberty University’s ministry team and spent four years traveling the U.S. and Canada as a touring musician.

Miller is on the world stage now, though. Singing Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing At All,” she was selected Nov. 2 as a member of Team Gwen on the four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice.” Season 19 of the NBC series features coaches Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, with Carson Daly returning as host.

“I started auditioning for the show in 2013, so these last few months have felt like a real dream come true,” Miller says of her appearances on “The Voice.” “I love that the show affords artists across all genres such an incredible opportunity to work with mega-star coaches and learn from the best in the business. I wanted to be a part of that.”

Competition started with blind auditions, during which the performers could be heard but not seen, but when Miller was selected by Stefani, they were sharing the same stage.

“I love your voice, and I love that you’re so calm,” Stefani told her.

“Working on the show is SO incredible,” Miller says. “It looks a little different in the Covid-world, but I feel so grateful that, even during a global pandemic, ‘The Voice’ found a way to keep inspiring people and investing in artists in a safe and entertaining way.

“I set my expectations before arriving in LA,” she adds. “And my No. 1 hope was just to grow and represent my roots proudly. I have experienced more growth than I even thought possible, and I hope that I’m doing Northwest Arkansas proud!”

FYI

‘The Voice’

See Tori Miller’s performance of When You Say Nothing At All” on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvW1NwCN5CA.