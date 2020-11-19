8 Days A Week
Nov. 20 (Friday)
NWA Boutique Show — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 20 & 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 21, John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. $5-$10. www.nwaboutiqueshow.com.
Story Safari — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Architecture Tour — Take a virtual look at the architecture of Crystal Bridges via Zoom, 11:30 a.m. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Holidaze Pop-Up Bar — 5 p.m.-midnight through Dec. 31 (closed Thanksgiving), Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Drinks for walk-up purchase; reserved 2-hour seating $15. waltonartscenter.org/holidaze.
Art By The Glass — Kitchen Pantry Ceramics with Minah Kim, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Nov. 21 (Saturday)
Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink — Through Jan. 3, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 skate session. 271-3390, bentonvillear.com/1188/Lawrence-Plaza-Ice-Rink.
Holiday Wreath Making Workshop — 9 a.m.-noon or noon-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $50. Sign up at ozarkfolkways.org.
Super Saturday — Inspyral Circus Show, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.
Shiloh Saturday — Blacksmithing with Joe Doster, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale via Facebook Live. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.
Saturday Cinema — “The Greatest Showman,” 3 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free but reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.
Nov. 22 (Sunday)
NWA Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., by appointment, 2228 W. Bowen St. $15. facebook.com/NWA-Christmas-Bazaar-101480174630074.
Lights of the Ozarks — Nightly 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1, downtown Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.
Nov. 23 (Monday)
Baby Bookworms — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.
Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon are reserved for high-risk visitors only, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165, shilohmuseum.org.
Ansel Adams in Our Time” — Through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Timed tickets required. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
“Attention to Tension” — Artwork by Suzannah Schreckhise, through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.
North Forest Lights — Through April 4, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Advance tickets recommended. $7-$22. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Nov. 24 (Tuesday)
Kids Create! — Crafts for kids, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.
Preschool Story Time — 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.
Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.
(Virtual) DITry — Projects for teens, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Miracle Pop-Up Bar — 4 p.m.-midnight Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 201 N.W. A St. in Bentonville. Drinks for purchase. 445-6065, facebook.com/events/259646122118542.
Nov. 25 (Wednesday)
Preschool Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.
Off the Cuff Cooking — Pumpkin recipes, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Nov. 26 (Thursday)
🦃 Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃
Nov. 27 (Friday)
Victory Film Series — “Frozen,” 3 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.
Holiday Express — Ride the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, Nov. 27-29, Springdale depot, 305 E. Emma Ave. $5-$40. amtrainrides.com.
Nov. 28 (Saturday)
Winter Market — Seasonal and homemade gifts, treats and crafts by local merchants, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Bentonville downtown square. Free. liveloveeventsnwa.com.
Shop Small Saturday — All day, downtown Eureka Springs. eurekasprings.org.
Spanish/English Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.
DTR Holiday Market — Noon-5 p.m., 120 W. Poplar St. in downtown Rogers. Free. downtownrogersinc.org/market.
Christmas on the Creek — With live music and entertainment, letters to Santa, a holiday market, tree lighting and more, noon-6:30 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org/events.
Victory Film Series — “Trolls,” 3 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.
Saturday Cinema — “White Christmas,” 3 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free but reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.
Christmas Parade of the Ozarks — 6 p.m., Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. Free. rodeooftheozarks.org/christmas-parade.
“The Half-Life of Marie Curie” — Through Dec. 20, online at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20. theatre2.org.
Drive-Through Light Display — Nov. 28-Jan. 4, Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.
Nov. 29 (Sunday)
Museum Store Sunday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free admission. 657-2335.
Parade of Trees — A tree-decorating event, Nov. 29-Dec. 28, downtown Springdale. Free to view. downtownspringdale.org/events.