8 Days a Week

Nov. 20 (Friday)

NWA Boutique Show — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 20 & 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 21, John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. $5-$10. www.nwaboutiqueshow.com.

Story Safari — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Architecture Tour — Take a virtual look at the architecture of Crystal Bridges via Zoom, 11:30 a.m. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holidaze Pop-Up Bar — 5 p.m.-midnight through Dec. 31 (closed Thanksgiving), Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Drinks for walk-up purchase; reserved 2-hour seating $15. waltonartscenter.org/holidaze.

Art By The Glass — Kitchen Pantry Ceramics with Minah Kim, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 21 (Saturday)

Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink — Through Jan. 3, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 skate session. 271-3390, bentonvillear.com/1188/Lawrence-Plaza-Ice-Rink.

Holiday Wreath Making Workshop — 9 a.m.-noon or noon-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $50. Sign up at ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday — Inspyral Circus Show, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Saturday — Blacksmithing with Joe Doster, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale via Facebook Live. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Saturday Cinema — “The Greatest Showman,” 3 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free but reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Nov. 22 (Sunday)

NWA Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., by appointment, 2228 W. Bowen St. $15. facebook.com/NWA-Christmas-Bazaar-101480174630074.

Lights of the Ozarks — Nightly 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1, downtown Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

Nov. 23 (Monday)

Baby Bookworms — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon are reserved for high-risk visitors only, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165, shilohmuseum.org.

Ansel Adams in Our Time” — Through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Timed tickets required. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Attention to Tension” — Artwork by Suzannah Schreckhise, through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

North Forest Lights — Through April 4, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Advance tickets recommended. $7-$22. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 24 (Tuesday)

Kids Create! — Crafts for kids, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Preschool Story Time — 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

(Virtual) DITry — Projects for teens, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Miracle Pop-Up Bar — 4 p.m.-midnight Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 201 N.W. A St. in Bentonville. Drinks for purchase. 445-6065, facebook.com/events/259646122118542.

Nov. 25 (Wednesday)

Preschool Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Off the Cuff Cooking — Pumpkin recipes, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Nov. 26 (Thursday)

🦃 Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃

Nov. 27 (Friday)

Victory Film Series — “Frozen,” 3 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Holiday Express — Ride the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, Nov. 27-29, Springdale depot, 305 E. Emma Ave. $5-$40. amtrainrides.com.

Nov. 28 (Saturday)

Winter Market — Seasonal and homemade gifts, treats and crafts by local merchants, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Bentonville downtown square. Free. liveloveeventsnwa.com.

Shop Small Saturday — All day, downtown Eureka Springs. eurekasprings.org.

Spanish/English Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

DTR Holiday Market — Noon-5 p.m., 120 W. Poplar St. in downtown Rogers. Free. downtownrogersinc.org/market.

Christmas on the Creek — With live music and entertainment, letters to Santa, a holiday market, tree lighting and more, noon-6:30 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org/events.

Victory Film Series — “Trolls,” 3 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday Cinema — “White Christmas,” 3 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free but reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Christmas Parade of the Ozarks — 6 p.m., Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. Free. rodeooftheozarks.org/christmas-parade.

“The Half-Life of Marie Curie” — Through Dec. 20, online at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20. theatre2.org.

Drive-Through Light Display — Nov. 28-Jan. 4, Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Nov. 29 (Sunday)

Museum Store Sunday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free admission. 657-2335.

Parade of Trees — A tree-decorating event, Nov. 29-Dec. 28, downtown Springdale. Free to view. downtownspringdale.org/events.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com