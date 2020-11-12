8 Days a Week

Nov. 13 (Friday)

Inverse Festival — Continues through Nov. 15, The Momentary in Bentonville online. Free. inverseperformanceartfestival.org.

Fandom Friday — Noon, Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Art By The Glass — Eye Embroidery with Kathryn Hunter, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LIVE! in NWA — The Josephines, 8 p.m., TempleLive in Fort Smith. $20-$40. templelive.com. The Nov. 14 show in Noel, Mo., has been canceled.

“Russian Troll Farm” — Online through Nov. 15, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20.20. www.theatre2.org.

Nov. 14 (Saturday)

Maker Space at Your Place — Make a craft project at home, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Ozark Folk Festival — Overhead Music on Spring Street with Rachel Fields, 10 a.m.-noon; John Henry Duo, noon-1 p.m.; The Lonesome Narrows, 3-5 p.m.; John Henry Duo, 5-7 p.m. eurekasprings.org/folk.

Fayetteville Film Festival — Begins at noon with the Fayetteville Pitch Prize livestreamed, online at fayettevillefilmfest.org. Pay as you can.

Workshop in a Box — Botanical Cyanotypes with Hillfolk Textile Studio, noon-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. $55. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ozark Folk Festival — Dandelion Hearts, 3-5 p.m., Gotahold Brewer; Skye Pollard, 8 p.m., Gravel Bar; Chucky Waggs & The Co. of Raggs, 9 p.m., Chelsea’s, eurekasprings.org/folk.

Nov. 15 (Sunday)

Nov. 16 (Monday)

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Lap Time Story Time — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Baby Bookworms — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon are reserved for high-risk visitors only, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165, shilohmuseum.org.

“Three In 30” — A virtual gallery tour, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. Register at crystalbridges.org or 657-2335.

Creative Connections — For individuals in the early-stage of Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register with the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900, ext. 8360.

“Ansel Adams in Our Time” — Through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Timed tickets required. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Attention to Tension” — Artwork by Suzannah Schreckhise, through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

North Forest Lights — Through April 4, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Advance tickets recommended. $7-$22. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 17 (Tuesday)

Smart Starts — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Kids Create — Virtual crafts for kids, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. 621-1152 or rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Geography Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Nov. 18 (Wednesday)

Preschool Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Story Time With Matia — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Toddler Story Time — 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

Sandwiched In — “Monumental, Majestic, Mythological, Memorial, and Merry,” a program on statues in Northwest Arkansas by Marie Demeroukas, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale via YouTube. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

CB Sketchbook Club — With Katherine Strause, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 19 (Thursday)

Toddler Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Thanksgiving Story Time — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Rogers Historical Museum — Open 10-11 a.m. & 1-2 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

“Reflections of The Black Experience” — Through February, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

Make It In A Minute — Festive Pumpkin Pie Garland, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Spanish/English Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

Ozark Folk Festival — Overhead Music on Spring Street with Lilly B Moonflower, 5-7 p.m., and Sprungbilly at the Gravel Bar, 8 p.m. eurekasprings.org/folk.

“The Movement That Never Was” — KUAF’s Conversations on Anti-Racism in the South and Arkansas, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Uniquely Eurekan Poetluck — With Kathy Martone and Cheryl King, 6:30 p.m., the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free. 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Nov. 20 (Friday)

NWA Boutique Show — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 20 & 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 21, John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. $5-$10. www.nwaboutiqueshow.com.

Story Safari — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Architecture Tour — Take a virtual look at the architecture of Crystal Bridges via Zoom, 11:30 a.m. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — Kitchen Pantry Ceramics with Minah Kim, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 21 (Saturday)

Holiday Wreath Making Workshop — 9 a.m.-noon or noon-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $50. Sign up at ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday — Inspyral Circus Show, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Saturday — Blacksmithing with Joe Doster, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale via Facebook Live. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Fiction Addiction Book Club — “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix, Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

