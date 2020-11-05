Art For Art’s Sake

New project spreads murals across Arkansas

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com

If Walmart was Sam Walton’s legacy in Northwest Arkansas, and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is his daughter Alice’s, then the third generation of Waltons are adding something different — investments in the outdoors, including public art.

OZ Art was founded in 2017 by Steuart Walton and Tom and Olivia Walton and is described as bringing together “a network of art, artists, events and experiences throughout Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas.” Its current project, called ARkanvas, is about to become visible across the state, with 12 pieces of public art across the state planned from Bentonville to Rogers, Springdale, Fort Smith (Chaffee Crossing), Conway, Little Rock, Hot Springs and Pine Bluff.

“We wanted to do something to celebrate the arts, support artists and create some excitement in our communities during this incredibly challenging time,” says Olivia Walton, who is leading the project along with Elizabeth Miller, OZ Art manager. “We love that murals bring art to everyone, and we hope that these projects will inspire, spark conversation and promote civic unity.”

The theme of the initiative, Unite, refers to being united through shared outdoor and art experiences. In addition to the murals created by 12 world-renowned artists, a virtual experience will be launched at www.ARkanvas.com and @OZArtNWA on Instagram and will feature videos of the art, artists and communities.

“Justkids and OZ Art teams scouted locations across Arkansas throughout the summer, finding inspiring architectural elements, urbanism contexts and community-focused places that could provide great opportunities for public art,” says Charlotte Dutoit, founder of Justkids and curator of ARkanvas. “The locations inspired the curatorial process, calling for visual opportunities like bold colors and compositions, visual lyricism or narrative works.

“With that in mind, we quickly sought out and confirmed experienced artists to produce ambitious artworks, adding to the cultural character of the region and the ever-growing public art collection of OZ Art.”

Participating artists include “renowned contemporary figures” whose body of work re-imagines public spaces like Nina Chanel Abney, Stephen Powers (ESPO), Camille Walala, Robert Montgomery, Youri Cansell (Mantra), Lakwena, Hilda Palafox (Poni) and Alexis Díaz, to name a few. JustKids, an award-winning, multi-disciplinary and women-led art platform specialized in public art, was selected to curate ARkanvas, with The Unexpected, a Fort Smith public art initiative, as a partner.

According to spokeswoman Krista Cupp, “this is not the first time Justkids and the Unexpected have worked together to deliver public art to Arkansas. Over the course of five years, they have brought over 35 pieces of artwork into public spaces, including the Rainbow Embassy, a 360 degree takeover at an abandoned house in Fort Smith by Okuda San Miguel, and a mural depicting an owl by Alexis Diaz on the historic former Mountain Inn building in downtown Fayetteville.”

“ARkanvas will offer Arkansas residents and visitors a joyous visual escape,” Dutoit says. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with OZ Art and Unexpected to help communities come together through art and cherish their home region’s natural beauty.”

FYI

ARkanvas.com

Follow the project on Instagram @OZArtNWA and check out the website www.ARkanvas.com for updates.