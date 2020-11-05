8 days a week

Nov. 6 (Friday)

Veterans Homecoming Week — Begins with a POW/MIA Service of Remembrance, 8 a.m., Welk Resort. 417-336-4232, info@pownetwork.org.

Exeter Corn Maze — Hours vary by attraction, with the maze opening at noon Friday-Sunday, State Highway MM in Exeter, Mo. $5-$20. 877-846-3959 or exetercornmaze.com.

Fayetteville Film Festival — Begins at 3 p.m. with “Dear Child,” online at fayettevillefilmfest.org. Pay as you can. A Friend of the Festival film pass is available for $40 with access to all the films, livestreamed events and a swag bag.

LIVE! in NWA — One for the Money, 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $5. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Victory Film Series — “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Goose, 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10-$12. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Nov. 7 (Saturday)

Fayetteville Film Festival — Begins at 10 a.m. with Block 1 of Narrative Shorts, online at fayettevillefilmfest.org. Pay as you can. A Friend of the Festival film pass is available for $40 with access to all the films, livestreamed events and a swag bag.

Creativebug Connection — Marbled Embroidery, available all day on the Springdale Public Library Facebook page. Free. 750-8180.

Super Saturday — Super Science With Steve Cox, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library’s Facebook page. Free. faylib.org.

Veterans Homecoming Week — Continues with a Homefront Heroes Luncheon, 1 p.m., Branson Event Center. Call Dee Elledge at 870-421-3511.

Bella Vista Historical Museum — 1-5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. Free. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum.org.

Black Tie Bingo — Drive-through edition, 6-7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library on Rogers Avenue. $50. 783-0229.

Music on the Mountain — Shannon Wurst, 6:30-9 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. $30 per circle for up to 4. mountsequoyah.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Randall King, 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $15-$18. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Nov. 8 (Sunday)

Fayetteville Film Festival — Begins at 8 a.m. with Larry Foley’s “Indians, Outlaws, Marshals and the Hangin’ Judge,” online at fayettevillefilmfest.org. Pay as you can. A Friend of the Festival film pass is available for $40 with access to all the films, livestreamed events and a swag bag.

Veterans Homecoming Week — Continues with a Military Gala, 5 p.m., Chateau on the Lake in Branson. $55. Reservations required. 417-336-4232.

Nov. 9 (Monday)

Veterans Homecoming Week — Continues with a Veterans Show, 10 a.m., Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson. 417-332-2529.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon are reserved for high-risk visitors only, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165, shilohmuseum.org.

Book Talk — “The River” by Peter Heller, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

“Nevertheless, She Persists” — A collaboration with Core Dance and the University of Central Arkansas, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Library Book Club — “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Ansel Adams in Our Time” — Through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Timed tickets required. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Attention to Tension” — Artwork by Suzannah Schreckhise, through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

North Forest Lights — Through April 4, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Advance tickets recommended. $7-$22. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 10 (Tuesday)

Veterans Homecoming Week — Continues with a Tribute to Veterans, 8:30 a.m., Yakov Theatre in Branson. Call Dee Elledge at 870-421-3511.

Books & Brews — “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Classic TV Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art Mends — Sculptural Self-Portraits for Mental Health, 7:30-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 11 (Wednesday)

Veterans Homecoming Week — Concludes with a Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Branson. 417-294-0728.

Author Visit — With Julia Ember, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free for teens. springdalelibrary.org.

Write Now — Exploring Identity Through Character with author Jane Blunschi, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 12 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Lady in the Lake” by Laura Lippman, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via

Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Biography Break — Codetalker Chester Nez, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Rogers Historical Museum — Open 10-11 a.m. & 1-2 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

“Reflections of The Black Experience” — Through February, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

Ozark Folk Festival — Overhead Music on Spring Street with Danny Spain, 5-7 p.m. eurekasprings.org/folk.

Distinguished Speaker — Author Colson Whitehead, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 13 (Friday)

Art By The Glass — Eye Embroidery with Kathryn Hunter, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LIVE! in NWA — The Josephines, 8 p.m., TempleLive in Fort Smith. $20-$40. templelive.com.

Nov. 14 (Saturday)

Ozark Folk Festival — Overhead Music on Spring Street with Rachel Fields, 10 a.m.-noon; John Henry Duo, noon-1 p.m.; The Lonesome Narrows, 3-5 p.m.; John Henry Duo, 5-7 p.m. eurekasprings.org/folk.

Fayetteville Film Festival — Begins at noon with the Fayetteville Pitch Prize livestreamed, online at fayettevillefilmfest.org. Pay as you can.

Workshop in a Box — Botanical Cyanotypes with Hillfolk Textile Studio, noon-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. $55. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ozark Folk Festival — Dandelion Hearts, 3-5 p.m., Gotahold Brewer; Skye Pollard, 8 p.m., Gravel Bar; Chucky Waggs & The Co. of Raggs, 9 p.m., Chelsea’s, eurekasprings.org/folk.

Nov. 19

Ozark Folk Festival — Overhead Music on Spring Street with Lilly B Moonflower, 5-7 p.m., and Sprungbilly at the Gravel Bar, 8 p.m. eurekasprings.org/folk.

Uniquely Eurekan Poetluck — With Kathy Martone and Cheryl King, 6:30 p.m., the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free. 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Nov. 20-21

NWA Boutique Show — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 20 & 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 21, John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. $5-$10. www.nwaboutiqueshow.com.

