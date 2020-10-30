Restructured Rhythm

Momentary forges new path with exhibitions

Bentonville’s groundbreaking new arts venue the Momentary may not have had the debut year its staff was anticipating, but in spite of the effects of a global pandemic, the Momentary was still able to host the two significant temporary exhibitions planned for 2020. In 2021, curatorial focus will shift to a roster that offers more variety by exploring the capabilities of the space, as staff continue to look to the future of the venue.

Upon its opening in February, the Momentary hosted “State of the Art: 2020” across the venue’s entire footprint — an exhibition it shared with its big sister space, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. From showcasing more than 60 artists to one single revolutionary vision, “Nick Cave: Until” next occupied the venue as the artist’s monumental pieces were given the room to breathe and speak on their own.

In February of 2021, three new artists will fill smaller plots of the Momentary’s multiple gallery spaces as the curatorial programming offers visitors a different way to interact with art.

“It’s exciting because we’re now getting into what we’re hoping and thinking will be the rhythm for how exhibitions happen at the Momentary,” reveals Lauren Haynes, director of artist initiatives and curator, contemporary art, at the Momentary and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. “We want people to really be able to experience art at the Momentary in a range.”

Opening Feb. 13, the first of the new exhibitions will see site-specific works from an artist who has been considering how her work will respond to the space since the construction phase. “Sarah Cain: In Nature” will include works on canvas, functional floor paintings, sculpture, a stained-glass window and even a chain she saw during her initial visit that was left over from the Momentary’s factory days.

“The works that she’s making, they’re abstract and beautiful and brightly colored, and really thinking also about the impact that nature has had on her in this moment — this moment of when we’re all sheltering in place and sheltering at home, and isolated, but also being able to go outside and spend time outside,” Haynes explains.

“Derrick Adams: Sanctuary” opens Feb. 20 in Gallery 1 and Gallery 3 and uses art to examine a difficult piece of America’s past that is still lamentably relevant today. The Green Book, or “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” was a guidebook published from 1936 to 1967 to identify welcoming businesses, towns and even whole regions, as well as unsafe establishments for Black Americans during the Jim Crow era.

Through mixed-media collage and sculpture, Adams uses The Green Book as reference material to reflect on the concept of freedom of mobility — who has it and who doesn’t, even today.

“For some people, this is a historical document, and, yes, but the situation and the reason it was created and these circumstances we have now are still very much tied to this,” Haynes offers. “What Derrick is talking about and making commentary on is [that] this is still a radical act for a Black person to think about, ‘What does it mean to be able to go wherever you want?’ And how can we talk about this now?”

On Feb. 27, the third winter exhibition will open in Gallery 2 with “Diana Al-Hadid: Ash in the Trade Winds.” In using wall panels and sculptures created to look very delicate — but constructed of sturdy, strong materials — Al-Hadid explores dualities in gender, memory, globalism and progress. The mixing of materials also reflects Al-Hadid’s cross-cultural identity, being a Syrian immigrant raised in Ohio.

“She also develops these processes,” Haynes shares. “She experiments, she tries things. So she’s not doing something that someone else has done before. She’s innovating and creating her own style. And she’s very much bringing in references that are both Eastern and Western art historical references.

“That’s also something that all three of these artists have in common,” Haynes goes on, “they’re very much interested in history and art history and things that came before them, and how it all impacts and plays on their work, but again, in very different ways.”

Opening three new exhibitions across various spaces in the Momentary that will overlap visually — as guests move from one gallery to the next — but also temporally will offer a change of perspective on what feels right for the guests, artists and curatorial team.

“We’re really thinking about how can we, very early on in the Momentary’s trajectory, try new things and try new rhythms and see what makes sense?” Haynes muses. “Because we’re learning the space. I think we will continue to learn the space even past our first few years as every artist that we work with is allowing us to see the space in a different way, and even understanding different limits and different parameters and how we can bring it all together.”

FYI

Winter/Spring

Exhibition Schedule

‘Sarah Cain: In Nature’

WHEN — Feb. 13-May 30

‘Derrick Adams: Sanctuary’

WHEN — Feb. 20-June 6

‘Diana Al-Hadid: Ash in the Trade Winds’

WHEN — Feb. 27-June 13

WHERE — The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — 367-7500, themomentary.org