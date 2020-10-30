November: Art, adventure, advocacy

CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

Aiming for Zero: Garden and Gun

Project Zero

1 10:30 a.m. and noon — Aiming for Zero: Garden and Gun to benefit Project Zero will start with premier sporting clays tournaments and box luncheons at Gunsmoke Sporting Clays in Garfield. The shooting grounds are laid out in 10 stations, with each station representing one type of bird or combination of game with two clay targets per station. Teams of four and individuals welcome. Awards will be given to the highest scoring team and highest scoring individual after each tournament.

That evening the group will host a virtual celebration with gourmet Southern culinary creations to-go, online auction and virtual watch party of their 2020 National Adoption Month program and short film. Information: theprojectzero.org.

The Biggest Big Night Gala

Jones Center

6 6:30 p.m. — The Jones Center will celebrate its 25th anniversary with The Biggest Big Night Gala at the center in Springdale. Organizers say: “On-site guests will enjoy an exclusive sit-down dinner experience created by the Tyson Foods chefs team, paired with select wines.” Proceeds will support youth and family programs at the center. Due to social distancing measures, seating will be limited to 250 people. There will be a virtual program option. Information: (479) 756-8090 or info@jonesnet.org.

A Very Special Art Show

Sunshine School and Development Center

9 — A Very Special Art Show to benefit Sunshine School and Development Center will be an online auction at nwasunshineschool.org/art-show

The show will feature various artists and works created by children at the Sunshine School. Information: (479) 636-3190 or nwasunshineschool.org.

Light of Hope

Court Appointed Special Advocates Northwest Arkansas

10 8 a.m. and noon — Court Appointed Special Advocates Northwest Arkansas will host the 13th annual Light of Hope presented by General Mills virtually at nwacasa.org/events/light-of-hope. Organizers say: “The goals of this signature event are to spread the CASA message, recruit new volunteer advocates and raise funds for our life-changing advocacy. In order for this virtual event to be successful, we need as many friends, both old and new, to watch. If you are willing to host a Facebook watch party or a peer-to-peer fundraiser on our behalf, please contact Colleen at colleen@nwacasa.org.” Information: (479) 725-2213 or colleen@nwacasa.org.

Virtual Turkey Trot 5K for Heroes

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance

14-28 — The 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K and Wild Gobbler 5K Adventure Run will be a virtual event, completed by participants at times and locations of their choosing. The event will benefit Sheep Dog Impact Assistance’s programs to help veterans “get off the couch” and reengaged in living an active, meaningful and productive life with a renewed sense of purpose.” Registration is $25 and $35. Information: (479) 466-9713 or SheepDogIA.org.

FUNdraiser at TopGolf

First Tee of Northwest Arkansas

15 2-5 p.m. — First Tee of Northwest Arkansas will mark 15 years in the region with a fundraiser at TopGolf in Rogers. Organizers say the benefit “will help support our Character Development Mobile Unit. This mobile unit will enable us to go directly into the underserved communities of Northwest Arkansas and teach our core values to the kids.” A bay for six players is $1,500. Information: (479) 419-5807 or firstteenorthwestarkansas.org.

National Philanthropy Day Virtual Celebration

Association of Fundraising Professionals Northwest Arkansas

18 — The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will laud local philanthropists at the National Philanthropy Day virtual celebration. Organizers say, “National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside in November to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy — and those people active in the philanthropic community — to the enrichment of our world.”

The 2020 National Philanthropy Day Award recipients are:

• Covid-19 Hero — Northwest Arkansas Food Bank;

• Lifetime Achievement— The Schmieding Foundation;

• Outstanding Corporation — Unilever;

• Outstanding Fundraising Executive — Emily Ironside;

• Outstanding Philanthropist — Jane Hunt Meade;

• Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser — Mandy Macke;

• Special Judges Award — Northwest Arkansas Council; and

• Youth in Philanthropy Organization — Fayetteville High School Student Council.

Information: afpnwark.afpnet.org.

Virtual Inspired 5K

Girls on the Run

21-29 — Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas will be a virtual fundraiser. Information: (479) 531-4519 or suzanne.clinard@girlsontherun.org.

Sugar Plum Fairy Tea

Western Arkansas Ballet

22 1-2:30 p.m. or 3:30-5 p.m. — The Western Arkansas Ballet in Fort Smith will play host to the annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea.

Organizers say: “Join your favorite Nutcracker characters for a delightful afternoon of snacks, dancing and fun Nutcracker and Christmas crafts.” Reserved tickets are $30 per person and are available through November 15. The tea is held in conjunction with Western Arkansas Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

Information: (479) 785-0152 or waballet.org.

Works in Progress: Virtual Panel Event & Art Sale

Dress for Success NWA

29 6 p.m. — per Facebook:

“Works In Progress is a campaign to benefit Dress for Success of Northwest Arkansas. This campaign consists of a virtual panel event, “Works In Progress: The Intersection of Art + Business” and an online art sale, “Works In Progress: Help Paint Her Path.”

Works In Progress: The Intersection of Art + Business

As written in the Wall Street Journal: “Artists and business leaders have many parallels. Both involve having a guiding vision, a potent point of view, formulating an ideal, navigating chaos and the unknown, and finally producing a new creation.” This virtual panel event features art and business leaders in conversation on the role of observation and innovation within their respective sectors. In a conversation particularly relevant to the changing national landscape, we will explore what the arts and artists can glean from the business community in order to continue their important work, and how businesses and organizations can absorb a more empathetic and creative approach towards success.

Panelists include:

Megan Crozier, EVP and Chief Merchant, Sam’s Club;

Linda Naiman, Founder, Creativity at Work;

And Anne Kraybill, Director/CEO, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art.”

Information: (479) 877-6910 or dfsnwa.org.