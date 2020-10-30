8 Days a Week

Oct. 30 (Friday)

Pumpkins in the City — 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 30-31, Silver Dollar City in Branson. All ages $62 before noon. silverdollarcity.com.

The Shepherd’s Pumpkin Fest — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 30-31, Shepherd of the Hills in Branson. Admission starts at $8.95 for ages 4 and older. theshepherdofthehills.com.

Ozark Corn Maze — With two mazes, corn cannon, pumpkin sling shot, barrel train, miniature donkeys and more, 5-10 p.m. Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 6069 Arkansas 112 in Springdale. $10 for ages 3 and older. 208-2692 or ozarkcornmaze.com.

Happy Hour at the AMP — With Funk Factory, 4:30-10 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. Free; tables available for $25. 443-5600.

DTR Halloween Presentation — A thrilling Halloween Presentation “full of engaging and fun entertainment that can be shared again and again,” 6 p.m., Downtown Rogers via Facebook. Free. downtownrogersinc.org or 936-5487.

Friday Nights on the Lawn — Outdoor Film: “Hocus Pocus,” 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. (The Trout Fishing in America concert scheduled for Oct. 30 has been canceled.)

Victory Film Series — “War of the Worlds” (1953), 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Banshee Manor — 7-11 p.m. Oct. 30-31, inside Lokomotion Family Fun Park in Fayetteville. $10. bansheemanor.com.

“Ann” — Starring Sally Edmundson, the “fiery, funny, salty, and brash” former governor of Texas returns after a sold-out engagement in spring. Filmed live at TheatreSquared, this performance is available to stream at home through Nov. 1. theatre2.org.

Oct. 31 (Saturday)

Halloween Story Time — With Crescent Dragonwagon and Mayor Lioneld Jordan reading Charlotte Zolotow’s book “A Tiger Called Tomás,” plus sound effects by Riley Nicholson, SoNA’s new executive director, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free on Facebook or YouTube. faylib.org.

Saturday Cinema — “Hocus Pocus,” 2 p.m. & “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10 for the matinee, $15 for the evening screening, plus a prop bag will be available for $10. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Oktoberfest — With beers, brats and other gourmet handheld delights for sale, 2-8 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Admission is free; no reservations required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series — “Beetlejuice,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Nov. 1 (Sunday)

Exeter Corn Maze — Hours vary by attraction, with the maze opening at noon Friday-Sunday through Nov. 8, State Highway MM in Exeter, Mo. $5-$20. 877-846-3959 or exetercornmaze.com.

Bella Vista Historical Museum — 1-5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, beginning this weekend, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. Free. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum.org.

Dia de los Muertos Sunday — “Coco,” 1 p.m. in English and 6 p.m. in Spanish, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org.

Oktoberfest — With beers, brats and other gourmet handheld delights for sale, 2-8 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Admission is free; no reservations required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 2 (Monday)

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon are reserved for high-risk visitors only, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165, shilohmuseum.org.

Serendipity Book Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. 621-1152.

Book Talk at Night — “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullers, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Nov. 4 (Wednesday)

Books & Brews — “Buttermilk Graffiti” by Edward Lee, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Nov. 5 (Thursday)

Rogers Historical Museum — Open 10-11 a.m. & 1-2 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

“Reflections of The Black Experience” — Through February, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

Ozarktober — Jenna and the Soul Shakers, 6-8 p.m., Turnbow Park in Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Nov. 6 (Friday)

Victory Film Series — “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Nov. 7 (Saturday)

Creativebug Connection — Marbled Embroidery, available all day on the Springdale Public Library Facebook page. Free. 750-8180.

Super Saturday — Super Science With Steve Cox, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library’s Facebook page. Free. faylib.org.

Black Tie Bingo — Drive-through edition, 6-7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library on Rogers Avenue. $50. 783-0229.

Music on the Mountain — Shannon Wurst, 6:30-9 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. $30 per circle for up to 4. mountsequoyah.com.