Seeking A New World

We are under the sign of Virgo now. During Virgo we are to learn how to serve the self and then how to serve and care for others. Without knowledge of tending to the self, the serving of others can be clumsy, unknown and difficult. Serving, tending to the health and well-being of others leads to successful community living. Aquarius, the age appearing all around us, is the sign of community.

Standing in the transition between ages (Pisces/Aquarius), it is the vision of serving others that will build the new Aquarian culture and civilization. During our time at home, we contemplate our civilization’s future. The revolution occurring now (actually the war) asks us, “How do we make our future cities livable, sustainable, with safe neighborhoods, promoting belonging, kinship, community, cooperation, beauty, art and agriculture? How do we create cities based on the principles of Sharing, Goodwill, Right Relations, self-reliance and self -expression?”These are Virgo qualities.

A good book to read during our time at home is Berkeley Professor Emeritus Christopher Alexander’s “A Pattern Language.”This book originated from the observations throughout Europe that many medieval cities, built with classical patterns, are very livable, practical, beautiful and harmonious. The book envisions a new world, built on patterns of beauty. Here is a poem to contemplate the new world – from Alfred Lord Tennyson’s “Ulysses”. “The long day wanes, the slow moon climbs, come my friends, ‘Tis not too late To seek a newer world.”

It’s time for Burning Man (BM) (Sunday, 8/30 – Monday, 9/7), the radical-art-crucible-of-creativity community. BM always occurs during Virgo (great detail, order & organization). This year, BM is on Zoom and presenting Multi-Universes. https://kindling.burningman.org/burn-night-live-from-home/.Everyone can now participate. No dust, no traveling, no heat. It’s different this year. Gathering the Tribe called humanity together again…in 2020, the year we will never forget.

ARIES: Careful with love and all encounters with intimates, loved ones, those close to you, partners, etc. You (or they) may feel estranged, separate, unloved and uncared for and yearn for contact (which releases Love) and for the fiery magnetic charms you usually lavish on those you love. We are to “be of love a little more careful than of anything.”(e.e. cummings). See to this each moment.

TAURUS: Each day may feel more and more difficult. There could be tiredness, exhaustion, a need to tend to health and well-being. Perhaps choices you’ve made in the past five years need re-assessing. What are the consequences of these choices what new ones need to be made? It is good to ponder upon the times to come when deep change will come about. The months ahead are unknown. You know it’s time to prepare.

GEMINI: Do you feel your creative process at a standstill? Do you recognize what your creative process is? What you actually have, when aligned with the Soul, is a ‘prophetic imagination”, both like and unlike that of Pisces. This type of imagination has hope for the future with a clear understanding of the present difficult times humanity faces. Study more and ponder upon an understanding of the present social unrest. Seek the truth. It will set you free.

CANCER: Since you nourish new exciting ideas that must be anchored in form and matter, perhaps you can begin to help humanity envision a new and vibrant way of life. Not the old materialism as we have known it, but the new materialism that responds to world/humanity’s needs. This is Soul work and the Soul for Cancer is a diffused light bathed in the womb of matter. You illumine that light.

LEO: I’m wondering is there a lamentation for things that occurred in the family long ago. Perhaps there’s a lament for one or more family deaths. It would be good to express yourself more in depth about any and all things on your mind. It will help you trust yourself more. The more you share truthfully, the more that’s hidden within you emerges. This is healing for you. And liberating. Your mask must be removed.

VIRGO: It would be good to hang mirrors everywhere and look into them, pondering upon who you are, your identity then, now and in the future. It’s good to assess everything about yourself including what you value. Create an “I Value” book. Set it alongside your “Retrograde” book and your “Esoteric quotes” book. Back to values, write down everything you value. Begin with yourself as valuable. You are.

LIBRA: When you think of your life as a child, what do you remember? What successful areas in your present life can be traced back to what you were taught as a child? What childhood experiences do you carry into adulthood that created resistance in your life? How do you see your parents, in what light, and are you able to understand the 4th Commandment? Do you know what it is? It’s a serious spiritual law.

SCORPIO: I am going to ask you deep questions. Do you feel, in any way, complicit with the materialistic (read destructive) forces accepted within our dominant culture? Do you explore or encounter new ways of being that undermine the materiality of the dominant culture? Why am I asking you these deep questions? Because you understand the underbelly of everything. And because, through you, everything reorients toward the light.

SAGITTARIUS: When I think of Sagittarius, I think of poet, author Michael Meade. His work is brilliant. You too are brilliant. So, I thought to put the three together, a triangle, a symbol of synthesis. Michael calls the mythic story out of each of us. This is what you do, too. He understands God, popular culture, mythic cultures, community and creativity. He is a cultural critic, a story teller. You are, too. You two should know of each other. https://www.mosaicvoices.org/about

CAPRICORN: You’re on the brink, edge, precipice, border, boundary, periphery, perimeter of moving into the center of everyone’s world. This is both inviting and perhaps a bit terrifying. You’ve tried to open many doors and felt so often they were closed. Now as they open, you peek inside, realizing the choice to walk through or return home. So, you rest, remember, retreat, reassess and review who you are. Revelations then occur.

AQUARIUS: You like to travel. But things around you call for your attention, to help others in need. When not helping others, personal plans fall apart. You seek relationships but experience conflict and chaos instead. I want to remind you that conflict is Ray 4. From and through conflict a new harmony arises. Humanity works and learns through Ray 4. Know also that for what you want in life, you must consider all the ways of cooperation. Love comes when least expected.

PISCES: Something within relationship returns to an original place (or person). As this occurs, as you’re called here and there, by necessity or by desire (for others), you remember to stand still, quietly and in truth, within your own needs. Not just wants, but needs. It seems at times you stop praying, bordering on having no hope. Sometimes we must do that. Stop. Something lovely your ways comes. Embrace it before it walks away.

