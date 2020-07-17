Good News, Bad News
‘Ain’t Too Proud’ joins revamped Tulsa Broadway lineup
BECCA MARTIN-BROWN
bmartin@nwadg.com
There’s good news and bad news about the Celebrity Attractions Broadway Season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
The bad news is that all three fall shows have been canceled or rescheduled: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” will move to March 16-21, 2021. “Mean Girls” will be added to the 2021-22 season. And “Disney’s The Lion King” has been delayed to sometime in the future.
The good news is that “Ain’t Too Proud,” a new musical about the “life and times of the Temptations,” has been added to the season, on stage Aug. 3-8, 2021.
According to Broadway.com, “Ain’t Too Proud” “follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts, creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching No. 1.” Songs include “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and many more.
The rest of the Tulsa slate offers:
“Oklahoma” — Reimagined for the 21st century and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical, this production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic is stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Jan. 5-10, 2021.
“Tootsie” — This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime, Feb. 9-14, 2021.
“Pretty Woman: The Musical” — One of Hollywood’s most beloved stories of all time, April 13-18, 2021.
“Hadestown” — Intertwines two mythic tales, that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone, June 15-20, 2021.
“There is nothing season subscribers need to do at this time, as their current seats are secured for their new show and performance dates,” says Erica Ludwig, Celebrity Attractions spokeswoman. “Season subscribers will be directly contacted by Celebrity Attractions with more details.
“We appreciate your patience and support of nationally touring Broadway in Tulsa.”
__
FYI
Celebrity Attractions
Find out more about the Tulsa Performing Arts Center’s Broadway season packages, which start at $180, at 918-596-7111 or tulsapac.com.