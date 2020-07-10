Go Big! Go To Guy’s

Fieri brings dining fun to Branson Landing

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com

“Guy Fieri is the master of fun,” says Rosemary Rose, president of FACE Hospitality, the group that just opened Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar at the Branson Landing.

But opening a new restaurant in the midst of a pandemic was not as easy or entertaining for Rose, even though she’s got years of experience, including 35 as head of food and beverage at Walt Disney World.

“We’re only going to do this first class,” she says adamantly, explaining why the restaurant has only had a “soft opening” thus far. “We’re not fully opening until we can handle 300 guests at a time!”

Coronavirus complications have meant that some products haven’t been available, so the menu is limited right now, she says, but the ambiance is in full force.

“The dining room is spectacular and looks out on Lake Taneycomo,” Rose says. With both indoor and outdoor seating, the restaurant also features 50 high-definition televisions, a glass window wall looking directly into the kitchen, and Guy Fieri merchandise, including T-shirts, hats, cookbooks, kitchen accessories and more.

“There’s a large U-shaped bar with 19 seats that spills out onto a patio; we’ve got a huge kitchen so people can see in and see all the food being prepped; and we’ve got a special events room that can be closed off to seat 50-75 people,” Rose says. “We’ll be doing a lot of special events in there, including some cooking demos so we can teach people how to make some some things Guy’s way.”

“Guy’s way,” says Rose, is long, complicated and arduous behind the scenes. She says it takes 15 to 20 steps to make a burger “because everything is freshly made.” Every recipe is developed by Fieri, and there are no deviations or shortcuts, she says. “We do not make up recipes or decide to change recipes.” Among favorites are Trash Can Nachos ($17) served Motley Que BBQ-style in a tin tower stuffed with corn tortilla chips, house-made pork, cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro, pico de gallo and more; the the award-winning Bacon Mac ’N’ Cheeseburger ($17), with crispy applewood bacon, six cheese mac ‘n’ cheese, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, “super melty cheese” and donkey sauce, all stacked on a garlic-buttered brioche bun; and Guy’s Famous BBQ Bloody Mary.

“Branson has a long history of showing folks a great time. And I’m stoked to be bringing a little bit of Flavortown to the Ozarks,” says Fieri in a news release. “Real deal, scratch-made food, killer cocktails and all right in the middle of one of America’s entertainment capitals. … Let’s get this party started!”

“We love Guy’s approach to quality food and experiences for guests and are thrilled to bring his amazing restaurant to Branson,” says Rose, whose FACE Hospitality also has The Mirror Maize, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, Arcade City at Branson Landing, as well as the Branson Coaster and Branson Buzzsaw. “He has a saying, ‘Go big or go home,’ and his food is that way. Plates are filled to overflowing with great food and great flavors.

“You know, I’ve never had a single complaint when I’m in his restaurant,” she adds. “That’s very unusual for me in the food business. People love this food.”

FYI

Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar

Open at 1111 Branson Landing Boulevard at the Branson Landing.

Find out more at guysbranson.com.