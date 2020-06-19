Mercury Retrograde As Summer Begins June 19, 2020

Mercury retrograde occurs this Wednesday at 15 degrees Cancer, moving back to the U.S. Sun (13 degrees Cancer, the same degrees as Sirius, where love comes from). During this time, through July 4th, we ponder upon why the U.S. was created. This 13 degrees Cancer (Mercury retro) foreshadows the July 4th birthday of the United States with its full moon lunar eclipse (something in form falls away). We consider the values under which the US was founded (under direction of the Hierarchy). We read the Constitution, Declaration of Independence & the Bill of Rights. Disciples are focused intelligent and wise thinkers.

Summer begins Saturday, as Sun enters Cancer. And there is much unrest in our country and our world. We can expect this unrest, really insurrections, to continue through Winter Solstice. Then Jupiter and Saturn enter Aquarius, inaugurating the new era that eventually becomes the Golden Era. We are presently living the Kali Yuga years, when only one-fourth of divine light is present to humanity. The other three-fourths constitutes the dark, which during Kali Yuga, is allowed to be seen. Humanity, when seeing the dual forces (light/dark), must choose which side to support and stand upon.

Unfortunately, and very cleverly, the dark forces have clothed themselves in a false light, having appropriated the light in order to confuse humanity. Those who are focused within the emotions will not be able to see this appropriation. They will be attracted to the false light. Under this false light, the darkness creates situations in which humanity becomes separated, disconnected, divided, estranged from each other. When humanity is thus separated, hatred, cruelty, rage, violence and death result. Those who have a focused clear reasoned thinking and an intuitive thinking mind can see through the false light. These are the disciples in the world, who, seeing the false light, stand with intention and dedication with the Forces of Light. The light and dark are all around us in plain sight. Which side do we each choose?

ARIES: You are known for individuality and freedom of expression. Only Aquarius rivals you in this. In times to come, the urge for individual creativity and freedom becomes extreme. Because you must initiate changes in the present culture, the planet Uranus will radicalize and revolutionize you. Expect unexpected change – part of the Divine Plan to “make all things new,”for which you’re partially responsible. Your initiating energy must include kindness.

TAURUS: You need to be out and about in gardens, plains, meadows because you can feel a certain claustrophobia. Sometimes you find you must be solitary and work alone so your intuitive gifts can be fully accessed. As usual you avoid anything that feels like opposition, attempting instead to flow with the accepted reality. Something or someone (like Shamballa) shatters this calmness. It is not comfortable, yet it’s needed. Keep going.

GEMINI: Everything you say has importance. All that you do has importance. Your hopes, dreams, wishes, friends, groups and associates are important. Voting is important as is writing. Your life goals and ambitions, always changing, unplanned, unpredictable are important. Your mind, even unsettled, is important. As your life twists and turns, and as you search for the Soul of yourself, you becoming liberated and forward thinking. You thought that could never happen.

CANCER: Flashes of intuition and insight occur. It’s good to create an Insight Journal. Journal of Revelations & Impressions. So many Journals for an esoteric student. Retrograde Journal, New & Full Moon Journal. Now an Insight & Revelations Journal. Insights help us to see behind fogs, miasmas, glamours and illusions. Writing in our journals, impressions happen. Begin to explain your thoughts and actions to others so they can understand step by step the source of your knowledge. You will teach them.

LEO: In the coming weeks and months, notice a new and different philosophy of life emerging. You may consider a utopian view of how to live your life, perhaps in community with others and like-minded people. You realize ideas from the past need updating in order to build the new era. To be successful in the future one must know and live the new Aquarian Laws & Principles. Unanimity, Goodwill, Right Human Relations are a few of them. There are six in all.

VIRGO: It’s important to review money inflow and outflow, finances, banking, insurance and investments. The economy may behave erratically, with sudden ups and downs in the future. Attempt to stabilize all resources. Consider investing in gold and silver even when the market shifts and changes. Maintain the precious metals in safekeeping (special safes). You are intuitive enough to understand these things. When you give, more is given to you. So you can give some more.

LIBRA: Careful with relationships, marriage, partnerships, close intimate connections. They may either be disrupted by sudden change or there may be a sense of woundedness. The outcomes can last far into the future. Develop more stability through truthful and caring listening, asking questions, communicating with understanding more. These will absorb unexpected upsets when everything turns upside down. Health wise, careful with the liver and pancreas. Eat all things green and alkaline.

SCORPIO: Nothing routine will occur in your daily life, especially with work, health and communication. The disruptions will be good, proving to be creative for you, helping to develop new abilities that express new and original ideas. Focus your imagination on inventing things. As you upset the apple carts wherever you are, you become the change maker, greatly needed everywhere. Tend to your health with the utmost care.

SAGITTARIUS: As your level of creativity increases, you find the need for more discipline and self-control, both of which also provide you with more self-knowledge. This is interesting. Through discipline you come to know yourself and your needs more. Then a new level of creativity arises. Speculation is costly. Instead focus on independent thinking and how to break with all that is old. You are seeking freedom and liberation.

CAPRICORN: As you attempt each day of your life to bring constancy and calmness to your home, know that sudden upsets may occur. Moments of unexpected freedom occur too. Life for you becomes a state of constant transformation. You assess present needs with past needs and see how much has changed. As life proceeds into states of interruption, new opportunities arise. Observe these changes, write and communicate about them. Create a new journal which will become a new tradition.

AQUARIUS: Be aware that your thinking, communicating, processing information and interacting with others is significant and that deeply affects people. Careful, therefore in the thoughts you think, which become the ways you speak. You consider striking out in different directions, going here and there. A rebelliousness erupts, an aspect of advanced and new thinking. You become interested in sources of light. And will begin to think more and more about community. It’s where you belong.

PISCES: Often you experience daily life as unsteady and unstable. It’s simply a fact during Gemini. While living on Earth, fluctuation, interruptions, changes continually occur. We must hold ourselves with poise no matter what occurs. Material things come and go, unforeseen events upset plans. This is not due to anything you have created. All conditions in our world are now in flux. The new world is being created. It’s not quite here yet. It’s built through our creative visualizations. For now, remain in a garden and rest there a while.

