Pets Paraded In June’s Virtual Art On The Bricks June 12, 2020

Since social distancing measures are still in place as the covid-19 virus continues to proliferate in Northwest Arkansas, the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce has taken its popular “Art on the Bricks” event — the tradition of displaying the work of local artists at stores in and around the downtown area — online.

“We are inspired by all of the creativity we saw online through the April and May virtual art walks,” says Karen Wagaman, vice president of downtown development for the Chamber, in a press release. “The virtual format allows us to continue supporting the creative economy in our community and lets them know we care. Showcasing the work of these talented individuals and providing opportunities for them to continue to show and sell their work supports the artists and makers in our region.”

The theme for June will be “All Creatures Great and Small,” an effort, says the Chamber, to “highlight the work of those who create art that represents all creatures, whether they are pets or wildlife. During this period of social distancing, many find the health benefits related to spending time outdoors, often with pets or otherwise enjoying creatures in nature. Animals and the outdoors are popular inspirations for artists, and this exhibit presents the works of talented individuals who share their own view of animals through art.”

The theme was also chosen because June 7-13 was designated National Pet Appreciation Week.

Art lovers can see a wide variety of animal-centered art from more than 50 local artists by visiting the event’s Facebook page and clicking on the “Discussion” tab. A video preview of the work submitted is available on the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce YouTube playlist. The art will be available for viewing from June 7 through June 20.

Arvest Bank is the event’s presenting sponsor.

__

FAQ

Virtual Art On The Bricks

WHEN — June 7-20

WHERE — https://bit.ly/2AyF53b and https://bit.ly/2Xrnbbp

COST — Free

INFO — https://bit.ly/2AyF53b