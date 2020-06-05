Coffee, Beer And Virtual Art

Brews reopens, but art show remains online for now

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com

Here’s the good news: Brews — the coffee shop, craft beer purveyor, music hall and art gallery where all the Eureka Springs locals hang out — is open for business. The bad news — because in the time of covid-19, there’s always bad news — is that no art will hang on its walls for awhile.

But more good news comes from John Rankine, one of the owners and an artist himself.

“For May I had planned the ‘Inspired’ exhibition to coordinate with the Eureka Springs May Festival of the Arts,” he explains. “It was a group exhibition where I asked the invited artists: Who were their creative influences? Who or what event inspired them to be artists? Did they have a muse? And I asked them to create a piece of work with those influences in mind. They were also asked to write 200 words on who inspired or influenced them. These statements were to be printed out and hung next to their pieces.

“Knowing that it was unlikely Brews would be open the beginning of May and that an opening artists’ reception would be out of the question, I decided to organize a Facebook online exhibition where I would post the artists’ work alongside their artist statements. Almost all the artists came on board and were excited about the idea.

“We just recently opened Brews up after a major facelift with paint and some minor renovations. Alas, because of social distancing guidelines there will be no art on the walls for the time being,” Rankine goes on. “We felt it would not be safe to invite people to wander around table to table looking at art with the virus still happening. I’m hoping this will be the first show on the walls at Brews if we ever get this virus under control.”

Meanwhile, the show must go on, even virtually.

__

FAQ

Brews Reopens

“Right now we are following strict guidelines at Brews,” says co-owner John Rankine. “Everyone must wear a mask to get in, sanitize hands at the door and be at least 6 feet away from other people. Tables will be routinely disinfected after each use; bathrooms and door handles regularly cleaned. All staff must wear masks and wash hands after servicing every table. We have curbside takeout where you can call in your order.” Masks are also available for purchase.

WHEN — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

WHERE — 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs

INFO — 244-0878 or www.brewseurekasprings.com

__

FYI

Eureka Fine Art Closes

Located next door to Brews, Eureka Fine Art Gallery, a locally owned artists’ cooperative, is closing its doors.

John Rankine says he is the “baby” among current members John Robert Willer, Drew Gentle, Ernie Kilman, Cynthia Ré Robbins and Larry Mansker, so “covid-19 did play a major part in our decision. It was simply not worth the risk of putting JR and our elder members out in front of the public at this time.

“Like most businesses in town, we struggled, but made it through the winter and were looking forward to a new season that started off promising,” Rankine adds. “When the virus hit and saw the May Festival of the Arts canceled, it was deflating to all of us.”

__

Go Online!

‘Inspired’

Featuring the works of John Rankine, Zeek Taylor, Carol Peacock, Adrian Frost, Christopher Fischer, Rigdon P. Irvin, Gary Pride, Kath Cantele, Ambur Rockell, Mary Gentle, Jeff Danos, Jana Robison, Cynthia Kresse, Booker Garrett, Jeri Stevens, Josh Clark, Edwige Denenzyn, Alan Margolies, Bossascrewanova, CJ Branaman, Edward Robison, Hilka West-Irvin, Teresa Pelliccio Devito and Leon Willis.

Art is available for purchase directly from the artists. Visit the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/Brews-online-art-exhibition-115300743496377.