Nodes of Destiny – Past & Present/Future

There are many changes occurring in the heavens these days, signifying many changes precipitating here on earth, too (Earth reflects the heavens).

Last week, in the heavens, the Nodes of Destiny (south/north nodes) changed signs. The nodes are points in space where the Moon’s orbit crosses the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. In astrology the nodes represent the energies of yin/yang, reflective/expressive, moon/Sun, past/present-future. The nodes, naturally retrograde, are always opposite each other.

The South node presents us with talents, gifts and abilities cultivated in previous lifetimes. The North Node gathers the South Node talents, recapitulates them, then moves us forward into our present/future purpose, directing us to the work (dharma), talents and abilities to be unfolded in this lifetime. The North Node is our North Star. In Vedic astrology, North Node is called Rahu, the South Node Ketu.

When nodes change (every 18 months), new learnings, tasks, responsibilities and developments are presented to humanity. Humanity’s interests and patterns of behavior change, too. The nodes shifted from Cancer (sheltering in place) and Capricorn (worldwide) to Gemini (out & about in fresh air, in meadows and beaches) and Sagittarius (freedom to explore, to speak the truth). The North Node in Gemini calls humanity to new levels of communication, new thoughts and ideas. Curious and playful under Gemini, humanity seeks to interact and socialize again. Sagittarius south node helps us see the big picture, to seek freedom, education, the philosophy of our times, to journey internationally, seek justice and adventure. The opposite of remaining at home behind closed doors.

In the following eighteen months, we will demand real news, a breaking point concerning untruths will occur. As Gemini offers information, Sagittarius demands the information be truthful. Gemini calls humanity to explore neighborhoods, communicate more, pursue everything local that builds community. No more living under Cancer’s protected shell. Instead we are to be outdoors again (demanding that freedom), recreating a new social order, bringing forth ideas, using creative thinking (Gemini) to rebuild businesses, towns, cities, society and our world (Sag) again. If obstructed in these attempts, humanity (Aquarius) will rebel (Uranus). Next week – the retrogrades (Saturn, Venus, Jupiter)

ARIES: The focus of intention and aspiration will be on communication (how) and values (what are they?). The two are linked. The more we value self and others, the more ability we have to communicate with kindness and benevolence. It would be good to consider yourself a World Server. One who always comes from Goodwill which creates compassion and Right Relations. A new identity.

TAURUS: You deeply influence others. There’s a magnetic appeal and charm radiating from you that many are attracted to. You’re like a light in the darkness, harmony calming chaos. When there’s a problem, when the general state of affairs is disrupted, it’s to Taurus that all eyes turn for direction and understanding. New projects need initiating. However, before doing so, you need a deep healing rest.

GEMINI: Next week your birthday month begins. We hope for you friends and frivolity, cakes and cupcakes, games, parties and intelligent conversation to celebrate (more than one day is best) your new year. Birthdays don’t occur until we contact our protecting angels, presenting them with a coming-year job description of our needs and ending our birth day with gratitude. Happy Birthday, Gem (jewel) in advance. Solitude and retreat in community are best.

CANCER: Some group or groups are very vital to your well-being now. They provide the social milieu leading to opportunities where hopes, dreams and wishes can be shared. Over time, new people may come into your life or perhaps community projects will emerge, with tasks only you can successfully provide. Whatever the situation, determine your ideals, hopes, wishes and dreams. And move towards them with a one-pointed focused mind. Do not ignore friends.

LEO: You may encounter various aspects that include contracts, superiors, officials, parents, leadership and work responsibilities. While interacting with important people your leadership skills are recognized and applauded. Many things hoped for come into focus. If parents are alive, be very aware of their needs. If they are no longer in physical form, recite Ohm Mani Padme Hum (Tibetan Mantram of Compassion). Do not disregard rules, laws, orders, your credit or a mountain far away that beckons.

VIRGO: Reality appears in ways different than before. Your perception alters, becoming more refined. This continues through the coming months. Let confusion become a potential for growth defining new daily structures. Be aware of the quality of your communication. Virgos talk continuously in order to understand and integrate their thoughts. Try a bit of silence. See what it tells you. Listen to the sounds of nature.

LIBRA: You have many secret talents hidden behind your smile. Libra is always charming. Charm is Libra’s main virtue. However, behind the chart is a power which many don’t realize. This power shows itself as discipline, responsibility, and a deep seriousness sometimes misunderstood as gloom. A restructuring of your self-identity is occurring. Conserving strength through relaxation begins to heal what hurts.

SCORPIO: Who are your allies, intimates and friends? Do you have partners and/or competitors? Are you considering a change of environment due to a shift in interests, a call to a new state of values? What are others requesting of you? Do you have the strength for this or must you gather different friends and acquaintances to help you? Through daily life demands, you find yourself developing emotional poise and making certain life decisions. You are always the warrior.

SAGITTARIUS: So much work to do, so many things to create, fulfill, so many demands, everyone depending on you for things great and small, here and there, that your mental health and necessities of life could fall by the wayside. At times you sense the past all around you, in the ethers, the air, the shadows. It can be exhausting without reprieve. Everything must improve – from surroundings to people to daily work methods to nourishment to a state of stability – a central concern. Let everything fall away. Stand still.

CAPRICORN: What are the main objects of your affection? What calls forth your interests, creative talents and activities? You are a leader. Answers to these questions are important for your identity in the world. A good leader always is curious about, promotes and strengthens the interests of others. This produces within them a love for you. Define your new daily goals for health and well-being. Write more.

AQUARIUS: Everything for a while concerns home and family, children, property and foundations, parents and elders, things creating and nurturing things that make up your life. The foundations referred to concern achievements at work. Think in practical ways how to improve all environments you find yourself in. Pay attention to what sustains, comforts and soothes you. And what allows you to be creative? Home keeps changing.

PISCES: You need communication that is kind and giving, contacts that sustain a home and its comforts, environments inviting your knowledge and wisdom to come forth. Should you find yourself with people and places that do not provide these or understand you, change your environment. There’s no more proving yourself, no more offering and giving of self to those who cannot see, understand, hear, or receive. You’re called elsewhere.

~Risa – writer, teacher, counselor, mentor, astrologer, esotericist

