Still Quiet In The Park May 8, 2020

Silver Dollar City awaits right time to reopen

This should be a festive weekend at Silver Dollar City — the beginning of the theme park’s Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary celebration. Instead, like most of Branson, the park is quiet — beautifully in bloom but quiet.

“The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented, and based on ever-changing developments, we are constantly reevaluating our options,” says Brad Thomas, Silver Dollar City Attractions president. That doesn’t mean the big plans for the Diamond Jubilee have been scrapped, he hastens to add. “But our first priority is the safety of our employees and guests.

“While we don’t know the exact date that Silver Dollar City can open, please know we are working diligently behind the scenes, and we are committed to providing safe and memorable experiences for our guests and their families,” Thomas adds.

Last week, Silver Dollar City spokeswoman Lisa Rau announced that 2020 season passes will be good through June 1, 2021, “to ensure our Silver Dollar City season pass family will have plenty of time to enjoy their 2020 season passes.”

“There is nothing the pass holder needs to do,” she says. “The pass will automatically be updated,” as will add-on items such as a VIP mug, a Trailblazer season pass, parking season pass or unlimited photo card. Adventure Pass registrations for children born in 2015 and 2016 will be valid through December 2021.

The park has seen 79 million guests since it opened on May 1, 1960.

Go Online!

Silver Dollar City

See news on the theme park’s opening at https://www.silverdollarcity.com/Coronavirus-Update