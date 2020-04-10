The Great Invocations, Mantram of Direction for Humanity April 10, 2020

Prayers to recite in this time of world-wide crisis, creating a united world appeal. In the past century, around WW2, times of turmoil and crisis, humanity was given three world prayers/meditations called the Three Great Invocations (following the “Our Father” given in Atlantean times), to be used in the midst of strife, struggle and isolation. They are a synthesis of prayer, meditation and affirmation.

Invocation means “calling down,” “calling forth,” “calling into,” a request, demand & appeal to higher energies and intelligences to intercede, guide, help and direct humanity. These are recited by the New Group of World Servers daily.

It is suggested, when reciting, to visualize each sentence, using the creative imagination. Thus forming together the thought-form of solution to our present world problems. Two of the Invocations are below.

I will post the 3rdInvocation next week. Note regarding words: the word “men” is Sanskrit for the “thinking ones.”The word “Christ” is a “job description for the Pisces/Aquarius World Teacher.

Great Invocation 1

Let the Forces of Light bring illumination to mankind. Let the Spirit of Peace be spread abroad. Let men of goodwill everywhere meet in a spirit of cooperation. May forgiveness on the part of all men be the keynote of this time. Let power attend the efforts of the Great Ones.

So let it be, and help us to do our part. (1936)

Great Invocation 3

From the point of Light within the mind of God Let light stream forth into the minds of men. Let Light descend on Earth. From the point of Love within the Heart of God Let love stream forth into the hearts of men. May Christ return to Earth.

From the Centre where the Will of God is known Let purpose guide the little wills of men – The purpose which the Masters know and serve.From the Centre which we call the race of men. Let the Plan of Love and Light work out. And may it seal the door where evil dwells. Let Light and Love and Power restore the Plan on Earth. (1945)

ARIES: There will be much to ponder in the coming weeks and months as ideas appear into your mind quick as lightning. They are revelations, new information concerning self-identity, choices and tasks you’re to complete this lifetime. A unity of thought emerges when one understands family history, realizing we areour ancestors, here each lifetime to heal and uplift each other. It’s a resurrection each time.

TAURUS: Impressions flow through your mind like wildfire, offered by Mercury, god of silver, the messenger, alchemist. Mercury builds the Antakarana, the Rainbow Bridge, Jacob’s Ladder which we traverse into matter and back to spirit. At times you seem lost in realms none of us perceive or even vaguely understand. It’s important you remain there though, for information you receive saves the world. Do take time for the garden, eating correctly and resting and following the rhythms of the sun.

GEMINI: During springtime, the Aries Sun always highlights the talents and gifts you offer the world. Each spring an invitation to help create the new culture and civilization is also extended to you. This is an inner occult invitation only your heart understands. Aries provides a new self-identity, it rebuilds the mind which in turn, as you communicate with others, helps build the new era. What are you reading these days?

CANCER: Your Soul is attempting to guide and direct you to think on justice (why is she blindfolded?) and philosophy (Wisdom teachings). You may be considering a new study if travel isn’t possible. You’re to create or expand a garden, one that is both in your environment and in your mind. In the Aquarian Age humanity is to contact the devas (nature spirits, angels) for assistance in all endeavors. Especially with gardens. They are all around you awaiting your contact.

LEO: Over many lifetimes, here and there we have a lifetime of suffering. Many people are suffering these days. It’s important to know our God, Sanat Kumara (Ancient of Days in the bible), from Venus, suffers too. When we suffer we are able to share His burdens and alleviate his sufferings, providing Him a time of rest. Those who suffer understand others who suffer. Suffering creates compassion, the main virtue of all healers. Someday, some time, somewhere, this has, is, or will occur for you. Compassion.

VIRGO: Because all charts contain all twelve signs, It’s good to read all twelve signs each week. The Aries planets are hiding quietly in your eighth house of transformation, sex, intimacy, and other people’s money (or money held in common). The purpose of planets in the 8th house is to transform everything into better, greater, more inclusive and loving terms. I know you have the intentions? Yes, you say. Joy appears subtly. Joy is a quality of the Soul.

LIBRA: A new identity is occurring for you, Libra, and it’s happening within relationships. You require that all things new appear in your relationships. You also require that things you’ve asked for before, also appear. You ponder upon the value of your relationships. You realize you become attached, bonded, blended. Yet you also seek independence. Greater courage and strength are helping to move you forward on your own. Love comes on little cat’s feet.

SCORPIO: Your daily life is experiencing great changes. A new identity seems to be appearing at work. A desire (Mars) to do more and better with new ideas (Mercury) that outline the new architecture and atmosphere (all Uranus) of the new culture appear to you everywhere. You wonder how to make money while serving self and others. These are involved and complex questions. Pondering them, the answers appear.

SAGITTARIUS: You sense a need for restoration within your creative endeavors. Having extended yourself into a single work project you now ask who you are, where you’ve been, and what you identify with? There’s a time in everyone’s life when they need fun and playfulness. That time is now. You cannot hold onto anything; the present is fraught with breakdowns and the future simply isn’t here. You are (the world is) in a transitional experiment. There are no rules. Be merry no matter what.

CAPRICORN: New ways of thinking, new surroundings, new levels of intelligence, new interactions are being called forth with family. The planets and stars, reflected in your heart, seek all that’s new. Feeling this, you move beyond chaos into harmony. Here is a prayer from the Upanishads for you and the family: “Lead us oh Lord from darkness to light, from the unreal to the real, from chaos to beauty.”Recite it over and over. Om.

AQUARIUS: Notice bright new ideas flowing into your mind. A great force is spreading over the earth as we prepare for the Three Spring Festivals, especially the Aries festival when Love sweeps into the Earth. Revelations are being precipitated into your mind. You realize your vulnerability and make plans to tend carefully to yourself. Record all ideas for later study and use. They form the foundation for your future endeavors. It takes silence to receive them.

PISCES: You are to think about present surroundings, resources and values in new ways. Whereas most things in form and matter have been hidden from you, new ideas are appearing in thoughts and dreams – symbols from the Raincloud of Knowable Things. Study the transition of the Hebrew people on their journey from Egypt (Taurus) to Canaan/Israel (Aries). Then from Aries to Pisces. And now from Pisces to Aquarius. Signs of Aquarius everywhere.

