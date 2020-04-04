Saving Your Sanity

So. You’re self-quarantining, hunkered down at home. If you’re lucky, you’re able to continue your job from there; perhaps your spouse is, as well. And along with juggling conference calls, learning how to use the Zoom app and trying to get some meaningful work done, you’ve got kids to keep occupied, too. It’s a lot. We’ve rounded up some links that might make this new world we all find ourselves in a little bit easier for families sheltering in place.

Get Smart.

Before most school systems closed, students were given alternative methods of instruction packets — worksheets from their teachers meant to keep them on track. But maybe your kids finished them quickly or maybe learning via worksheets isn’t motivating for your student. Perhaps they need something a little extra to keep themselves engaged. These educational links might offer your child a more appealing way to learn something new.

Home Safaris with the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

Beautiful video and helpful worksheets make studying biology fun.

Round-Up of Learning Links

Enjoy a robust collection of learning links created by children’s book authors.

Virtual Yellowstone Tours

Now’s the perfect time to get to know one of the country’s most beautiful national parks.

https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtours.htm

Access Mars

Stunning footage from the Curiosity Rover.

https://accessmars.withgoogle.com/

Learn to Code

This organization’s mission is that “every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science, just like biology, chemistry or algebra.”

https://studio.code.org/courses

News for Kids

A podcast that presents nonpartisan, easily digestible news to help kids stay informed.

https://www.kidnuz.org/

Scholastic Lessons

Scholastic has generously allowed parents and children to access their online educational resources for free; lessons extend to grade 9.

https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html

Get Creative.

Don’t neglect the arts: These links can give your child the opportunity to express themselves creatively.

Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems

Most households with children in them are familiar with the delightful books of this author and illustrator, which include “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” and “Knuffle Bunny”. As an artist-in-residence at the Kennedy Center, Willems is offering free drawing lessons for kids who admire his artistic style.

https://www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

Act Up with Arts Live Theatre

Northwest Arkansas’ children’s theater Arts Live is offering several activities for drama-minded kids and teens.

https://www.artslivetheatre.com/

Draw Every Day with Jarrett J. Krosoczka

Krosoczka is known for his witty and warm graphic novels, like his Lunch Lady series.

Live Stream Events with Authors

This site offers a huge variety of arts and crafts lessons from authors and illustrators.

Kids Ask Authors

Watch authors answer thought-provoking questions from their readers — kids can even submit their own questions!

https://www.kidsaskauthors.com/

The Frick Pittsburgh

The famous art museum offers virtual art exhibit tours, as well as a nice selection of kids and family activities.

https://www.thefrickpittsburgh.org/virtual

The 100 Day Project

A mother-daughter team take on the challenge of doing an art project a day for the next 100 days.

Cartooning with Joe Wos

Cartoonist Joe Wos offers easy-to-follow art lessons.

Get Active.

Without recess or P.E. class, it’s easy for kids to tend towards the sedentary during the shutdown. These links will encourage them to get off the couch.

Go Noodle

Fantastic free videos that help kids stay active while schools are closed.

25 Exercise Games and Indoor Activities

Fun — and simple — activities that will get kids moving.

https://mommypoppins.com/newyorkcitykids/25-exercise-games-indoor-activities-for-kids

16 Mind-Blowing Exercise Games

Some great options to try outside when the weather is nice.

Get Calm.

Let’s face it — we’re all under a lot stress right now, perhaps no one more so than children, who might be finding the events of the day particularly confusing and scary. Here are some options to help them decompress.

Live Views from the Georgia Aquarium

Studies have shown that watching aquariums can be a relaxing activity — and you won’t find many aquariums as beautiful as those at this Georgia institution.

Cosmic Kids Yoga

Find a fantastic introduction to yoga for kids on this channel, as well as a series of videos helping kids master mindfulness.

https://www.youtube.com/user/CosmicKidsYoga

Mindfulness for Kids

Studies show that practicing mindfulness can help quiet worried minds.

Stop, Breathe and Think

A soothing series of videos teach kids how to practice mindfulness.

Live Animal Cams

This fantastic round-up of live animal cams will slow your heart rate to a calm, happy beat.

https://explore.org/livecams

_

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

lhightower@nwadg.com