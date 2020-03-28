And the People Stayed Home March 28, 2020

A poem for our times – “And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently.

“And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal.

“And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed.” ~Kitty O’Meara

Last Saturday, Saturn, the planet of restructuring our culture and civilization (the new era, the New Age) entered Aquarius. At the heart of Aquarius is Jupiter, the love wisdom needed at this time of crisis.

Saturn in Aquarius presents humanity with new rules, new Laws & Principles, the new sharing principle for the new Aquarian age. Saturn is a social planet and Aquarius works quickly! Notice how all social realities quickly fell away. Within a week, everyone’s life changed worldwide! We are told not to fear. For a restoration, a new livingness is on the way. An awakening is happening in humanity to that of the Soul. People of Goodwill everywhere are turning towards each other, helping one another. These are the signs of Aquarius, the sign of humanity itself, in cooperation and community. Soon we will sweep into a new world (the steps are crisis, polarization, sweep forward). At the end of this crisis, everything will be bright, hopeful and new again.

ARIES: The issues you are facing have to do with shared things – like money, values, possessions and belongings. Up till now you felt it all belonged to you. Now world issues bring your attention to the fact that you need a change from the usual ways of thinking, acting and being. It’s a long year ahead and you will be busy initiating new plans. It’s time to take a few days away in retreat and solitude before beginning anew. Think before acting.

TAURUS: You’re compelled to accomplish the work of multiple people. Even when the situation is unbearable you push right through. Are you tending to health concerns and providing yourself the same (or more) care you show to others? Perhaps not. You will yourself through all situations. I want to engage you in a discussion about your health and ask that this become a primary focus at this time. Saturn will help. Saturn demands it.

GEMINI: Beyond relationship, health and work issues you’re realizing the changes occurring for everyone are deeply significant and you question what your position, place and actual work will be in creating humanity’s future. Perhaps you can answer several questions. What inspires you? What revolution(s) would you participate in? What would you like to share with humanity about these times?

CANCER: A profound change in your thinking and belief systems is occurring for you. You realize things are simple yet very complex with many realities occurring simultaneously. Quite like yourself. Each day you experience insights, realizations and revelations. Your ideas become more and more visible to the world and in the public. More and more acceptance of your place in the world comes forth. You hide under a shell yet can always feel the need of humanity to be nourished. How is your garden?

LEO: At this time in our history, especially for leaders like you, it’s important to continue to build, construct, architect, formulate, plan and craft the future via your artistic and creative talents. It is also a time of solitary reflections with no interruptions. A long quiet flow of time allows you to accomplish great amounts of work. We are all both in the world and yet a bit hidden, which is good for you (and all of us) at this time. Be careful, be brave and be bold.

VIRGO: You may feel you’re lost in clouds of unknowing what’s real and not real. Perhaps you can’t seem to find things. Your usual orderly, direct and focused mind is being influenced by Neptune which veils, confuses and spiritualizes everything. Things are dissolving so they later can be uplifted and refined. In communicating, we realize Virgo thinks and talks ceaselessly in order to understand themselves more clearly.

LIBRA: You try to discipline yourself because so often you simply feel in a state of chaos and conflict. Discipline helps you move forward with more clarity and with more control. Conflict and chaos function like rainstorms, washing away dust and debris. You want to express your authentic self but recently have found it difficult due to so many responsibilities. Do not remain silent. Find something or someone you can communicate with. A listener who loves you will stabilize you in these uncertain times.

SCORPIO: You are completely and vitally busy here, there and everywhere. With so many realities summoning you it’s difficult to decide how to accomplish it all and actually you simply can’t. So, the reality becomes choosing which actions to focus upon, how to hide away while still being in the world, whom to trust, and what you creatively expect of yourself. You’re conflicted (not new). That focus will come…and go. And come back again.

SAGITTARIUS: It’s possible you’ve come to the end of a long road where transformation was the only experience you understood and you railed against it. If you think back the previous ten years, you’re now a very different person. You’ve been considering new forms of serving in the world. In time (during a transit) everything will make more sense. These issues take a long time to form. While you’re waiting, be kind. It’s a magnetic attractive force.

CAPRICORN: There are so many new things to accomplish at home and perhaps some very internal issues also. As you attempt to move forward, deep feelings, emotions and several wounds are felt. They’re here and then they’re gone, to reappear again later. Feelings of vulnerability occur with others. Just love more, no matter what. Begin to eat a solid (protein, veggies) breakfast to stabilize metabolism.

AQUARIUS: So many thoughts, ideas, plans and purposes swirl through your mind. You ponder upon unusual projects, places to visit, people to meet. Keep thinking about the future while remaining focused on present goals. Some Aquarian may need to move to a new neighborhood. Your mind often works overtime. In the coming weeks ask yourself what goals you want to accomplish, large and small. And how do you want to live in the future? Be generous.

PISCES: New opportunities are being offered with new groups of people. These reshape parts of your life and work in the world. The time will come when you’re asked to do more. For now, maintain daily rhythms and rest more. There is a restructuring of your inner world, leading to an expansion of self-identity. You’re seen as a creative resource for many. You’ll come out of hiding quietly and slowly. You will need new shoes.

