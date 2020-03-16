8 Days A Week

March 13 (Friday)

A Family Affair — Three Artists, Three Visions, One Family, featuring works by Dede Hutcheson and daughters Robyn Horn and Karen Hutcheson, through June 21, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Teen Night — Friday the 13th Spooky Night, 5:30-7 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“The Man With Bogart’s Face” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 7:30 p.m. March 13-14 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale. Free. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater/

“Heathers” — The jet-black comedy about life in high school, 7:30 p.m. March 13-14; 2 p.m. March 15, University Theatre, 340 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. $3-$20. 575-4752.

“See How They Run” — A classic British farce, 7:30 p.m. March 13-14; 3 p.m. March 15, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$25. 751-5441.

“Ann” — Sally Edmundson portrays Texas politician Ann Richards in TheatreSquared’s production of “Ann,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through March 29. Libby Villari takes over the role for an extension of the show April 1-19. $10-$55. 777-7477.

March 14 (Saturday)

Spring Tree Giveaway — 9 a.m., Rogers Activity Center. Proof of residence in Rogers required. Email kking@rogersar.gov.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Read With Obi — A therapy Great Pyrenees, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Genealogy Group — 10 a.m.-noon, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Discover the Grounds — Wildflower Gardens with Holland Wildflower Farm, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — Creative card making classes taught by Jane Para, 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Mother Nature Reads — “Getting Ready for Spring: Changes in the Woods,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — Irish dancers, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Nature Workshop — Fancy Flowers, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10 per family. Register at 657-2335.

Teen Anime Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Helicopters & How They Fly — An aviation learning session, 1-3 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $5 includes access to the museum. 734-277-0393 or email gusserkuk@aol.com.

Good Crafternoon — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 5-12. 621-1152.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade — 2 p.m. March 14, downtown Eureka Springs. Free.

“Sideways Stories From Wayside School” — Presented by Trike Theatre and based on the book by Louis Sachar, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. March 14, 21; 10 a.m. March 14 & 21, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $14. 443-5600.

Bible Belt Queers — A collection of poetry, essays and visual art by over 70 LGBTQIA artists from the Bible belt, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

SewSimple — Make a wristlet, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Crafts — DIY Rubber Band Book & Book Charm, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free for adults. 783-0229.

March 15 (Sunday)

Adult Workshop — Wearable Ceramics with “State of the Art 2020” artist Tony Sonnenberg, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

Bella Vista Historical Society — With Jim Wozniak, who moved to Bella Vista in 1970, served in law enforcement and is now a City Council member, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. For members & nonmembers. Free. Email jxlucas@cox.net.

March 16 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m. every Monday, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

March 17 (Tuesday)

Booked for Lunch — Noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Introduction to Genealogy — Noon-2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

History Happy Hour — Shamrocks & Shenanigans, 6-8 p.m., Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. $10 at the door. 444-0066.

Books On Tap — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

March 18 (Wednesday)

Sandwiched In — “On Pea Ridge: Family Memories and the 1862 Battle of Pea Ridge” with Chris Huggard, professor of history at Northwest Arkansas Community College, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Tech Time — Podcasts with Amanda Gibson, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Brain Teasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Couponing NWA — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

March 19 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — Spring Equinox Drum Circle, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

True Crime Club — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Museum in the Library — In celebration of Arkansas Archeological Month, stop by to see archeological materials from the University of Arkansas Museum’s collections and chat with a museum curator and an archeologist, 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

For Freedoms Community Conversation — Freedom of Worship, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

March 20 (Friday)

Art in Bloom — Tour the permanent collection where local florists will display floral arrangements inspired by magnificent works of art, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 20-23, Crystal Bridges Museum. The weekend will feature live demonstrations, workshops and talks uniting the power of art and the beauty of nature. Free. 657-2335.

Driving Tour of Old Bella Vista — With Dale Phillips, 12:30 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. $15/person or $25 for two at the door. Register by calling Dale at 812-899-2049.

Art by the Glass — Bloom Floral, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. Register at 657-2335.

March 21 (Saturday)

Hand-Twined Rag Trivet Workshop — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $35. Register at ozarkfolkways.org.

Craft Around the World — Pacific Islands’ flower crowns, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Shiloh Saturday — Kids of all ages are invited to explore the history of the first people in Arkansas, later Native American tribes, and European explorers, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Island Pacific Dancers of NWA, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Spring Break 2020 — Chalk the Gardens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. 254-3870.

Beginner Clawhammer Banjo — With Allison Williams, 1-2:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $25. Register at ozarkfolkways.org.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Miss UAFS Pageant — 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in the Fort Smith Convention Center. $10. 788-7300.

March 22 (Sunday)

Adult Workshop — Ikebana Flower Arranging, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

March 23 (Monday)

Auditions — For “Buyer & Cellar,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

