March Art OverView

Now

“Small Talk” — A focus exhibition that considers how contemporary artists employ language and text through themes of pop culture and word play, and techniques of assemblage and collage, regular museum hours through March 3, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“We Are The Music Makers” — “Preserving the Soul of America’s Music,” regular museum hours through March 8, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“A Walk in the Woods” — In this focus exhibition, the artists reveal various ways to interact with a forest, based on season or purpose for entering, regular museum hours through March 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Leah Grant Solo Exhibition — Through March 27, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 751-5441.

“To Do The Laundry” — Come learn about the time-honored tradition of doing laundry on Monday and how those chores changed with the invention of the electric washer and dryer, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through March 28, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“Reflections of the Black Experience” — Curated by Kinya Christian, through March 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“Expressions of a Creative” — Artwork by Nadia Lougin, through April 2, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“Maximum Exposure” — A group photography exhibit, through April 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails” — Through May 10, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Free with $9.50 general admission to the museum. 289-8411.

“State of the Art 2020” — This new exhibition continues the journey launched in “State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now,” shown in 2014 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art with more than 100 artworks by 61 artists, through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum & The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“Working on the Railroad” — A photographic history of railroading in the region, from the arrival of trains in 1881 to present-day tourist excursions, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through June 20, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“Going Greek” — An exhibit on the history of fraternities and sororities at the University of Arkansas, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through 2020, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

__

March 1

RAM Saturday — A casual make-and-take for all ages, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Drop-In Crafts — Vision Boards, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Artist of the Month — Michael Leonard, all month, Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist of the Month — Anna Sue Wilcox, through April 24, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Photography by Traci Mills — All month, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

March 2

B’Creative Stitchers — A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m. every Monday, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Gallery Conversation — Stuart Davis “Self-Portrait” with Tyson Scholar Emily Warner, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

March 3

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Calligraphy Workshop — 4:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 5-12. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

March 4

Discover Drawing — With Anna Lewis, noon-2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

RAM Adult Painting Class — Landscapes with Marti Corff, 1 p.m. Wednesdays through April 8, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $75. fsram.org.

Chainmaille Jewelry Workshop — 6-7:45 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For adults. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Indigenous Stories — With Robert Lewis, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

March 5

Gallery Conversation — Georgia O’Keeffe: Icon of Feminist Art with museum educator Kaye Collier, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Artists’ Reception — For “Sewn In: A Contemporary Look at Fiber Arts,” featuring recent works by Arkansas artists, curated by Erin Lorenzen, 5-8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. Artists include Jo Ann Kaminsky, Holly Laws, Laurie Foster, Dani Ives, Marianne Nolley, Brittyn Davis, Rosie Rose, Ziba Rajabi, Fawn Wonsower-Potter, Louise Halsey, Amanda Linn, Melissa Emily Gill, Melissa Lashbrook, Randi Curtis, Kimberly Kwee, Jarressa Johnson, Suzannah Schreckhise, Lauren Johnson and Tina Oppenheimer. Open through April 30. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

For Freedoms Community Conversation — Freedom from Want, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

March 6

Family Access Night — A fun night out for families with children of all abilities, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

__

March 7

“A Victorian Wedding” — Exploring the changing traditions of 19th-century weddings through guided tours of the Hawkins House, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday through May 1, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Gallery Conversation — Poetry Reading with Rodney Wilhite, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

March 9

Art in the Park Artist Reception — For artists of the “Looking For America” exhibit, 5 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

__

March 10

Northwest Arkansas Letter Writing Society — Mail art ideas, postal ephemera, special correspondence and more, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

__

March 11

Folding Friends — An origami workshop, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 1-6. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Zen Doodling — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For adults. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Try FPL — Sewing Fabric Flowers, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 12

Gallery Conversation — Hank Willis Thomas with curatorial assistant Jayson Overby, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Sit & Stitch — 3 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Art on the Bricks — An art walk with pop-up exhibitions, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free. Email karen@rogerslowell.com.

For Freedoms Community Conversation — Freedom from Fear, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

State of the Art 2020 — Reflecting Communities with Lauren Haynes, Marcela Pardo Ariza, Frank Blazquez and Stacy Lynn Waddell, 7 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at themomentary.org.

__

March 13

A Family Affair — Three Artists, Three Visions, One Family, featuring works by Dede Hutcheson and daughters Robyn Horn and Karen Hutcheson, through June 21, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

__

March 14

Discover the Grounds — Wildflower Gardens with Holland Wildflower Farm, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — Creative card making classes taught by Jane Para, 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Family Nature Workshop — Fancy Flowers, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10 per family. Register at 657-2335.

__

March 15

Adult Workshop — Wearable Ceramics with “State of the Art 2020” artist Tony Sonnenberg, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

__

March 19

Gallery Conversation — Spring Equinox Drum Circle, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Museum in the Library — In celebration of Arkansas Archeological Month, stop by to see archeological materials from the University of Arkansas Museum’s collections and chat with a museum curator and an archeologist, 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

For Freedoms Community Conversation — Freedom of Worship, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

March 20

Art in Bloom — Tour the permanent collection where local florists will display floral arrangements inspired by magnificent works of art, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 20-23, Crystal Bridges Museum. The weekend will feature live demonstrations, workshops and talks uniting the power of art and the beauty of nature. Free. 657-2335.

Art by the Glass — Bloom Floral, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. Register at 657-2335.

__

March 21

Craft Around the World — Pacific Islands’ flower crowns, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

__

March 22

Adult Workshop — Ikebana Flower Arranging, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

__

March 24

Spring Fling Craft Day — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

__

March 25

Creature Feature Craft Day — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

DIY Ribbon Bulletin Board — 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for grades 5-12. Register at faylib.org.

__

March 26

Wearable Craft Day — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

DIY Sunburst Clothespin Photo Frame — 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for grades 5-12. Register at faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — Hank Willis Thomas: The Rhetoric of the Image with tace Treat, head of interpretation, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

March 27

Gallery Conversation — With “State of the Art 2020” artist JooYoung Choi, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Family Workshop — With “State of the Art 2020” artist JooYoung Choi, 5-7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. Register at 657-2335.

__

March 29

Touchable Art Program — Touch artwork made by local artists and explore art with all of your senses on a self-guided tour of the museum’s galleries, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Call for Artists

Hot Wheels Legends Tour — Looking for the next life-size custom car worthy of becoming a Hot Wheels die-cast toy, March 7-Oct. 17, Walmart stores across the country. hotwheels.com.

Cherokee Heritage Center — Accepting submissions for the 49th annual Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale through 5 p.m. March 13. Show is April 4 through May 2. Call 888-999-6007 or visit CherokeeHeritage.org.