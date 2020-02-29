8 Days a Week

Feb. 28 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — Polar Bears, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Fourth Friday UFO — Come complete your UnFinished Object or start a new project, 10 a.m., Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 785-0405.

Rally to Vote! Concert — Featuring Rev. Sekou and The Freedom Fighters, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Ann” — Texas-based actor Sally Edmundson portrays Texas politician Ann Richards in TheatreSquared’s production of “Ann,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through March 22, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$55. 777-7477.

__

Feb. 29 (Saturday)

Preserve The Past Workshop — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., University of Arkansas Museum in Fayetteville. $15. Email lalamb@uark.edu.

Tai Chi — With Paul Davis, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Walk & Talk — Fay and Gus Jones House, 10 a.m., 1330 N. Hillcrest in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org beginning Feb. 14.

Black Cowboys of the Old West — With magician Tommy Terrific, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Family Nature Workshop — Animal Habitats, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10 per family. Register at 657-2335.

Fayetteville Seed Exchange — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Fellowship Hall of Trinity United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. Hosted by Tri Cycle Farms. tricyclefarms.org.

For Freedoms Community Conversation — Freedom of Speech, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Black History Month Celebration — With Patricia Porter, a missionary to Africa for 43 years, 1-3 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Black Heritage Celebration — With Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic Show, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Landscaping With Ozark Native Plants — With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. 657-2335.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Native Conversations — First Peoples’ Record Keeping through Astronomy with astrophysicist Caitlin Ahrens, 5:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456 or monah.us.

__

March 1 (Sunday)

RAM Saturday — A casual make-and-take for all ages, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Drop-In Crafts — Vision Boards, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Artist of the Month — Michael Leonard, all month, Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist of the Month — Anna Sue Wilcox, through April 24, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Photography by Traci Mills — All month, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

March 2 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

B’Creative Stitchers — A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m. every Monday, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Gallery Conversation — Stuart Davis “Self-Portrait” with Tyson Scholar Emily Warner, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Serendipity Book Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

NWACC Spring Arts & Culture Festival — Through 6 p.m. March 5, Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. nwacc.edu/springartsculturalfestival.

__

March 3 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Bingo for Books — Dr. Seuss Edition, 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Calligraphy Workshop — 4:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 5-12. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

March 4 (Wednesday)

Discover Drawing — With Anna Lewis, noon-2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

RAM Adult Painting Class — Landscapes with Marti Corff, 1 p.m. Wednesdays through April 8, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $75. fsram.org.

Books & Brews — “The Swans of Fifth Avenue” by Melanie Benjamin, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chainmaille Jewelry Workshop — 6-7:45 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For adults. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Indigenous Stories — With Robert Lewis, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

March 5 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — Georgia O’Keeffe: Icon of Feminist Art with museum educator Kaye Collier, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Artists’ Reception — For “Sewn In: A Contemporary Look at Fiber Arts,” featuring recent works by Arkansas artists, curated by Erin Lorenzen, 5-8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. Artists include Jo Ann Kaminsky, Holly Laws, Laurie Foster, Dani Ives, Marianne Nolley, Brittyn Davis, Rosie Rose, Ziba Rajabi, Fawn Wonsower-Potter, Louise Halsey, Amanda Linn, Melissa Emily Gill, Melissa Lashbrook, Randi Curtis, Kimberly Kwee, Jarressa Johnson, Suzannah Schreckhise, Lauren Johnson and Tina Oppenheimer. Open through April 30. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

For Freedoms Community Conversation — Freedom from Want, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“How Not to Die” — A documentary screening and discussion based on Dr. Michael Greger’s book of the same name, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Thursday Films — “Paris Blues,” 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Astronomy Fundamentals — With the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 6:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Grand Lake Boat and Sport Show — 5-8 p.m. March 5, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7, Grove Civic Center, 1720 S. Main St. in Grove, Okla. $5. GrandLakeBoatShow.com.

__

March 6 (Friday)

Veterans’ Art Show — With more than 75 artworks by veterans, 3-6 p.m., Building 21 at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. Email Crystal.Davis3@va.gov.

Family Access Night — A fun night out for families with children of all abilities, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

__

March 7 (Saturday)

“A Victorian Wedding” — Exploring the changing traditions of 19th-century weddings through guided tours of the Hawkins House, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday through May 1, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Super Saturday — Sing along with Jubilee Music, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Cane Hill Kite Festival — Noon until the last kite comes down, Springfield Ranch in downtown Cane Hill, 3 miles from the intersection of U.S. 62 & 45. Free to watch; $1-$2 to fly. Kites for sale. 824-8109.

Gallery Conversation — Poetry Reading with Rodney Wilhite, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Facing Hard History: Racial Terror Lynching in Washington County” — A program memorializing enslaved men who were executed by lynching in Washington County in 1856, 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

The Sounds of Power — Composer Rocky Reuter and pianist Maxim Lando with the Fort Smith Symphony, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$50. 452-7575.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com