National search will seek new SoNA executive director February 22, 2020

“My six years in Northwest Arkansas have been unforgettable,” Matt Herren said. “It has been a true honor to lead SoNA in this community of collaborative and generous arts leaders and patrons. I know that SoNA’s board, staff and orchestra are poised for continued success, and I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Herren announced Tuesday that he will leave his position as the executive director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas at the end of the 2019-20 season. On June 15, he will become executive director of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra in Pennsylvania.

Herren grew up in Central Pennsylvania and played with the orchestra as a youth cellist before attending the Juilliard School.

The SoNA Board of Directors has established a committee to conduct a national search for a new executive director.

“In his time here, Matt has taken SoNA to the next level,” Julianne Brown, chairwoman of the SoNA Board of Directors, said in a news release. “With his leadership, we’ve seen tremendous growth and become a stronger organization with an increasingly solid base of support to further our growing mission of bringing quality, diverse programming and education to the region. I’m confident that we have a strong, capable board in place with systems to ensure a smooth transition.”

Herren was appointed SoNA executive director in 2014.

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com