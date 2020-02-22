8 Days A Week

Feb. 21 (Friday)

Tai Chi Class — With Paul Davis, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Teen Night — Partners in Crime, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“Maximum Exposure” Lecture — With Larry Millican, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $15. 784-2787.

“The Glitter Girls” — “Steel Magnolias” meets “Survivor” as the Sisters of the Gleam and Sparkle divvy up the inheritance, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966.

“August: Osage County” — A Tony Award winner for best play, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22, UAFS Breedlove Auditorium, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. $6. 788-7300. Recommended for ages 16 & older.

“In the Book Of” — Asks the question who and how does one become American, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22; 2 p.m. Feb. 23, University of Arkansas Black Box Theater at the Global Campus, 2 E. Center St., Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

“Newsies” — What happens when the newsboys go on strike in 1899 NYC, 8 p.m. Feb. 21-22; 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $32-$44. 631-8988.

Feb. 22 (Saturday)

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

SewCozy Quilting — Disappearing Pinwheel Block, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Super Saturday — Black History Month, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ozark Folk — With Still on the Hill, 11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for families. 271-6816.

Opening Day — 11 a.m.-11 p.m., The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free-$25. themomentary.org, 367-7500.

“The 1st Kansas Colored Infantry Regiment” — With Park Guide Kerry Jones, 1 p.m., Pea Ridge National Military Park. 451-8122, Ext. 1227.

Bingo — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free for adults. 783-0229.

SewSimple Sewing Class — Household Bag Holder, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Night Sky Viewing — With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 6-9 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Feb. 23 (Sunday)

Opening Weekend — 11 a.m.-7 p.m., The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free-$25. themomentary.org, 367-7500.

Real to Reel — “They Shall Not Grow,” 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Part of a new documentary film series. 621-1152.

Author Talk — With Richard A. Knaak, author of “Black City Dragon,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, 3 p.m. Feb. 23 & 29, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Feb. 24 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Craft & Go! — Quick crafts for busy families, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Readers Assemble — A new book club for school-age children, 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“Sama Alshaibi: Body as Site” — 5:30 p.m., Gearhart Hall Room 26, University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Free. Email mest@uark.edu.

Feb. 25 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Elementary Story Time — Fairy Tales, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Feb. 26 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

RPL Cookbook Club — Pick a cookbook, choose a foreign dish to cook, and bring it to share, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Feb. 27 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — Spoken word performance with Epiphany ‘Big Piph’ Morrow, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Adult Crafty Corner — Sun catchers, 2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

After-School Movies — “The Angry Birds 2,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Crystal Dickson, author of “Elinor’s New Home,” 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Kibbles & Books — Therapy dog reading sessions, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Teen Thursday Night — Making cookies, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Plan for Your Retirement Income — With Voya financial representative David Harris, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Train Club — 6:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Art By The Glass — Chocolate Truffle Workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. Register at 657-2335.

Feb. 28 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — Polar Bears, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Fourth Friday UFO — Come complete your UnFinished Object or start a new project, 10 a.m., Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 785-0405.

Rally to Vote! Concert — Featuring Rev. Sekou and The Freedom Fighters, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Feb. 29 (Saturday)

Preserve The Past Workshop — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., University of Arkansas Museum in Fayetteville. $15. Email lalamb@uark.edu.

Tai Chi — With Paul Davis, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Walk & Talk — Fay and Gus Jones House, 10 a.m., 1330 N. Hillcrest in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org beginning Feb. 14.

Black Cowboys of the Old West — With magician Tommy Terrific, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Family Nature Workshop — Animal Habitats, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10 per family. Register at 657-2335.

For Freedoms Community Conversation — Freedom of Speech, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Black History Month Celebration — With Patricia Porter, a missionary to Africa for 43 years, 1-3 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Black Heritage Celebration — With Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic Show, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Landscaping With Ozark Native Plants — With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. 657-2335.

Native Conversations — First Peoples’ Record Keeping through Astronomy with astrophysicist Caitlin Ahrens, 5:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456 or monah.us.

