8 Days a Week

Feb. 14 (Friday)

Tai Chi Class — With Paul Davis, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Preschool Story Time — Valentine’s Day, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Valentine’s Day Dance Party — 3:30 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free for families. 646-3945.

“Cinderella” — With NWA Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. nwaballettheatre.org.

“Into the Woods” — Stephen Sondheim’s musical look behind the fairy tales, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15; 3 p.m. Feb. 16, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $20-$30. 751-5441, acozarks.org.

“In the Book Of” — Asks the question who and how does one become American, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15; 2 p.m. Feb. 16; again Feb. 19-23, University of Arkansas Black Box Theater at the Global Campus, 2 E. Center St., Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

“The Glitter Girls” — “Steel Magnolias” meets “Survivor” as the Sisters of the Gleam and Sparkle divvy up the inheritance, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15; 2 p.m. Feb. 16; again Feb. 19-22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966.

“The Royale” — The plot takes its inspiration from the life of Jack Johnson, the first African-American world heavyweight boxing champion, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Feb. 16, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $10-$55. 777-7477.

“Newsies” — What happens when the newsboys go on strike in 1899 NYC, 8 p.m. Feb. 14-15, 2 p.m. Feb. 16, again Feb. 20-23, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $32-$44. 631-8988.

“Once on This Island” — The 2018 Tony Award-winner for Best Revival of a Musical, 8 p.m. Feb. 14; 2 & 8 p.m. Feb. 15; 2 p.m. Feb. 16, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25-$81. 443-5600.

Feb. 15 (Saturday)

Mardi Gras Cooking — Learn some history of New Orleans and some of its iconic dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, maque choux, and pecan praline bread pudding with Chef Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20 includes tasting experience. OzarkFolkways.org, (479) 634-3791.

Chocolate Lovers’ Festival — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. $12.50. eurekaspringschamber.com.

Shiloh Saturday — Kids of all ages are invited to put on their dancing shoes and learn some easy and fun social dances from the 1800s, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Winter Animal Crafts, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Pokemon Club for Kids — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for ages 6-11. 271-6816.

Accordion Photo Frame — Make an accordion photo frame book with acid-free bookboard and decorative papers, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $50 per person includes all materials. OzarkFolkways.org, (479) 634-3791.

Sweet Indian Cooking — Learn to make Sweet Gulab Jamuns in Rose Scented Syrup, Carrot Halwa with cardamom and pistachios, Coconut Pithe, and Jaggery Ice Cream, 2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30 includes tasting experience. OzarkFolkways.org, (479) 634-3791.

Yoga on the Mountain — Two hour restorative workshop including asana, pranayama, and deep relaxation. Bring a friend or make a new one as you explore asana postures with a partner, 2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15 per person. OzarkFolkways.org, (479) 634-3791.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, 3 p.m. Feb. 15-17, 23 & 29, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Mardi Gras Light and Sound Night Parade — 6 p.m., following the usual parade route from the Carnegie Public Library, down Spring Street to the court house on Main Street in Eureka Springs After the parade downtown, there will be the sixth annual Black Lite Ball at 7 p.m. at Chelsea’s Cafe at 10 Mountain St. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at reserveeureka.com.

Feb. 16 (Sunday)

Film Screening — “Focus” with filmmaker Mike Day, 3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Side Man” — A fundraising performance to take UAFS students to the American College Theatre Festival, 7 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center. $10; students admitted free. 788-7300.

Feb. 17 (Monday)

Feb. 18 (Tuesday)

Booked for Lunch — “The Widow of Pale Harbor” by Hester Fox, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. 750-8180.

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Beyond The Book — “Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 7-12. 271-6816.

Evening Story Time — “Art,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Books on Tap — “The Widow of Pale Harbor” by Hester Fox, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing in Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. 750-8180.

Feb. 19 (Wednesday)

Ozark Pottery Makers — With Lawrence McElroy, curator of the Historic Cane Hill Museum, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Adult Painting Class — Landscapes with Marti Corff, 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19-March 25, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $75. 784-2787.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Open Chess Play — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 1-6. 271-6816.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Museum in the Library — Rocks and minerals from the University of Arkansas Museum, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Couponing NWA — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Cate Brothers Biopic Premiere — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Free. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Feb. 20 (Thursday)

Drop In & Draw — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

True Crime Club — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Looking for America — A new initiative exploring immigration and American identity in six dynamic communities across the United States through public art, storytelling, and dialogue, 5-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Visiting Scholar Lecture — With Michelle McCoy, assistant professor in the department of history of art at the University of Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., Hillside Auditorium on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. 575-5202.

Golden Girls Trivia — 6 p.m., Dewey’s Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Poetluck — Featuring Nikki Hanna, Susanne Wiley & Kathy Leonard, 6:30 p.m., The Writers Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email coordinator@writerscolony.org.

Open Mic Night — 7 p.m., Dewey’s Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Feb. 21 (Friday)

Tai Chi Class — With Paul Davis, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Teen Night — Partners in Crime, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“Maximum Exposure” Lecture — With Larry Millican, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $15. 784-2787.

Feb. 22 (Saturday)

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

SewCozy Quilting — Disappearing Pinwheel Block, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Super Saturday — Black History Month, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ozark Folk — With Still on the Hill, 11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for families. 271-6816.

“The 1st Kansas Colored Infantry Regiment” — With Park Guide Kerry Jones, 1 p.m., Pea Ridge National Military Park. 451-8122, Ext. 1227.

Bingo — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free for adults. 783-0229.

SewSimple Sewing Class — Household Bag Holder, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Night on the Town — Glass Coaster Set, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $40 per person. 571-2706.

Feb. 23 (Sunday)

Real to Reel — “They Shall Not Grow,” 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Part of a new documentary film series. 621-1152.

