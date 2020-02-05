8 Days a Week

Feb. 7 (Friday)

Tai Chi — With Paul Davis, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

DYI Valentine Cards — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free for adults. 783-0229.

Opening Exhibition Lecture — With Hank Willis Thomas, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Into the Woods” — Stephen Sondheim’s musical look behind the fairy tales, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8; 3 p.m. Feb. 9; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15; 3 p.m. Feb. 16, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $20-$30. 751-5441, acozarks.org.

“Newsies” — What happens when the newsboys go on strike in 1899 NYC, 8 p.m. Feb. 7-8; 2 p.m. Feb. 9; again Feb. 13-16 and 20-23, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $32-$44. 631-8988.

Project Graduation Art Show — Featuring works donated by local artists in support of Project Graduation at Heritage High School, through Feb, 23 during the run of “Newsies,” Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. 631-8988.

Feb. 8 (Saturday)

NWA Handweavers — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — 10 a.m. & 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“A Year With Frog and Toad” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 10 a.m., 2 & 4 p.m., Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $14. 443-5600.

Mother Nature Reads — “The Woods in Winter: Where Are the Animals?,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — Kindersongs with Brian & Terri Kinder, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Talk — With Lea Grant, whose debut solo art exhibit is in the gallery through March 28, 1 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 751-5441.

Saturday Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

“Pencil to Pixels” — A multi-faceted, immersive experience that leads from art to architecture with a dose of engineering in the middle, 2-4 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Free with $9.50 general admission to the museum. 289-8411.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, 3 p.m. Feb. 8-9, 15-17, 23 & 29, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Studio Squad — “Yarn-a-Palooza,” 4-5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for ages 11-13. Register at 657-2335.

Feb. 9 (Sunday)

Family Sunday — Heart Art, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Old-Time Movies — Featuring Laurel & Hardy’s “Murder Case” (1930) and “Dirty Work” (1933), 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. Email jxlucas@cox.net.

“The Royale” — The plot takes its inspiration from the life of Jack Johnson, the first African-American world heavyweight boxing champion, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Feb. 16, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $10-$55. 777-7477.

Feb. 10 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Book Talk — “The Friend” by Sigrid Nunez, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Readers Assemble — A new book club for school-age children, 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Cover to Cover — “Book of Boy” by Catherine Gilbert Murdock, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 4-6. 271-6816.

Auditions — For “Meteor Shower” by Steve Martin, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Performances will be March 20-22 and 26-29. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Feb. 11 (Tuesday)

The Book Lover’s Club — 10:15 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free; bring a sack lunch. 621-1152.

Write On! — Celebrate Black History Month with Ashley Franklin, author of “Not Quite Snow White,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 4-6. 271-6816.

Adult Book Club — “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeymoon, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Feb. 12 (Wednesday)

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Folding Friends — An origami club, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 1-6. 271-6816.

Evening Story Time — Valentine’s Day, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Try FPL — Cardmaking, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for adults. faylib.org.

“From ‘Us and Them’ to ‘We’” – “Examining Explicit and Implicit Biases” with attorney and author Hannibal B. Johnson, 6 p.m., Reynolds Room of the Smith Pendergraft Campus Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

NWA Letter Writing Society — Share mail art ideas, postal ephemera, special correspondence, and write letters, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Open Chess Play — For adults, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free . 271-6816.

Feb. 13 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Since We Fell” by Dennis Lehane, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for adults. faylib.org.

Sit & Stitch — 3 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Afterschool Movies — “Abominable,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Kibbles & Books — Read to a therapy dog, 5:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Feb. 14 (Friday)

Tai Chi Class — With Paul Davis, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Preschool Story Time — Valentine’s Day, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Valentine’s Day Dance Party — 3:30 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free for families. 646-3945.

“Cinderella” — With NWA Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. nwaballettheatre.org.

Feb. 15 (Saturday)

Mardi Gras Cooking — Learn some history of New Orleans and some of its iconic dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, maque choux, and pecan praline bread pudding with Chef Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20 includes tasting experience. OzarkFolkways.org, (479) 634-3791.

Chocolate Lovers’ Festival — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. $12.50. eurekaspringschamber.com.

Shiloh Saturday — Kids of all ages are invited to put on their dancing shoes and learn some easy and fun social dances from the 1800s, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Winter Animal Crafts, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Pokemon Club for Kids — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for ages 6-11. 271-6816.

Accordion Photo Frame — Make an accordian photo frame book with acid-free bookboard and decorative papers, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $50 per person includes all materials. OzarkFolkways.org, (479) 634-3791.

Sweet Indian Cooking — Learn to make Sweet Gulab Jamuns in Rose Scented Syrup, Carrot Halwa with cardamom and pistachios, Coconut Pithe, and Jaggery Ice Cream, 2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30 includes tasting experience. OzarkFolkways.org, (479) 634-3791.

Yoga on the Mountain — Two hour restorative workshop including asana, pranayama, and deep relaxation. Bring a friend or make a new one as you explore asana postures with a partner, 2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15 per person. OzarkFolkways.org, (479) 634-3791.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Mardi Gras Light and Sound Night Parade — 6 p.m., following the usual parade route from the Carnegie Public Library, down Spring Street to the court house on Main Street in Eureka Springs. After the parade downtown, there will be the sixth annual Black Lite Ball at 7 p.m. at Chelsea’s Cafe at 10 Mountain St. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at reserveeureka.com.

