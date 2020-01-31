WAC going strong in latter half of season January 31, 2020

In 2019, the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville hosted more than 250 arts events. Each season is bigger and better than the last, and the performing arts center is mere weeks away from announcing the Broadway series lineup for the 2019-20 season. We’re excited about what’s to come. But, here in the present, the WAC still has so much programming to carry us through to the warm summer months.

More than 30 events across eight signature series (LOL @ WAC has tapped out for the season), not to mention four festivals — one of them brand new — offer families, theater-lovers, audiophiles, girls’ nights, date nights and everyone in between a place to converge to share in the arts.

Below is the WAC’s schedule for the rest of the season, with recent additions highlighted at the bottom so you’re sure not to miss a thing!

P&G Broadway Series

The second half of a season full of direct-from Broadway shows and Arkansas premieres also includes two impressive Tony Award winners from the 2018 season. “Once on This Island” won for Best Revival of a Musical and “The Band’s Visit” not only won Best Musical, it is one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history.

Tickets start at $32.

“Once on This Island”

Feb. 11-16

“Anastasia”

March 10-15

“Fiddler on the Roof”

April 14-19

“The Band’s Visit”

May 19-23

“The Book of Mormon”

July 21-26

Arkansas BlueCross Blue Shield

Family Fun Series

Tickets start at $14

Feb. 25 — The Peking Acrobats

March 7, 14, 21 — Trike Theatre: “Sideways Stories From Wayside School”

10×10 Arts Series

“It dovetails nicely with the city’s ‘Welcome to Fayetteville’ perspective,” Scott Galbraith, executive producer and vice president of programming, says of WAC’s 10×10 Arts Series, celebrating its 20th year. The 10 shows, each with a $10 ticket price, uphold the WAC’s commitment to making the arts accessible by allowing patrons to affordably “try out” performances from around the world that may seem unique or unusual.

“It’s one of the few things that really does provide a global perspective is this offering, and [the series] complements what the city is trying to do nicely.”

Tickets are $10.

Jan. 30 — “Piano Battle”

Feb. 6 — Ballet Memphis “Contemporaryx3”

Feb. 29 — Apollo’s Fire – Baroque Orchestra “Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: Rediscovered”

March 5 — Socks in the Frying Pan

April 3 — The Real Group

April 21 — “Äbhä” by Parshwanath Upadhye and Punyah Dance Company

May 6 — Artosphere Festival Orchestra 10×10 Concert

West Street Live Series

West Street Live is curated for people “who really love music and songwriting for the songwriting and for the interpretation of the music,” shares Jennifer Ross, WAC director of programming. The series offers a listening room feel and gives guests the opportunity to enjoy the music, and the stories behind it, in a mindful space.

Tickets start at $32.

Feb. 6 — Tab Benoit

March 21 — Bonnie Bishop

May 14 — Jayme Stone’s “Folklife”

Unilever Starrlight Jazz Club

Nearly as old as the WAC itself, the Starrlight Jazz Series continues in 2020 by welcoming more masters of the form.

Tickets start at $32.

Jan. 31 — Fred Hersch Trio

March 20 — The Messenger Legacy Band “Art Blakey Centennial”

April 24 — Arun Luthra’s “Konnakol Jazz Project” with Selvaganesh

Coca-Cola Night Out Series

Often geared more toward the grownups, the Night Out Series includes some nontraditional acts to shake up Fayetteville’s entertainment offerings.

Tickets start at $24.

Feb. 27 — Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

April 23 — Bollywood Boulevard

Land O’Lakes Concert Series

Tickets start at $39.

March 20 — Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Back By Popular Demand

Mattel Kids Series

In 2020, the Kids Series ranges from extremely intimate theater experiences to larger-than-life puppets. Experiencing the theater together can help families grapple with life’s big questions, suggests Laura Goodwin, vice president of learning and engagement.

Tickets start at $10.

Feb 1, 8 — Trike Theatre’s “A Year with Frog and Toad”

Feb. 8 — Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE!

April 28 — “Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure: The Mystery of the Dinosaurs of the Deep”

May 1-2 — Windmill Theatre Company’s “Beep”

Non-Series Offerings

March 6-7 — Opera Fayetteville “Glory Denied”

Festivals

VoiceJam — April 3-4

Competitors from all over the country travel to Fayetteville in April for the Walton Arts Center’s original a cappella festival where the champion group wins the opportunity to attend and perform at Vocal Asia Festival, VoiceJam’s sister event, in Japan.

Mosaix — April 20-25

The WAC’s new cultural celebration debuts in April in the form of a new festival — Mosaix. The new festival is a collaboration between WAC and community organizations and cultural influencers with the goal of elevating the intersection of arts and cultures (hence the “x”) that make up the mosaic of Northwest Arkansas. Each year, a different culture important to the diverse tapestry of Northwest Arkansas will be highlighted with a weeklong celebration of that culture’s performers and performing arts. The inaugural Mosaix festival will celebrate the vibrant sights and sounds of India.

Artosphere — April 28-May 15

This year marks the beginning of the second decade of WAC’s art, music and nature festival. In celebration, the festival will see the return of a few fan favorites that organizers have heard through the years the community couldn’t get enough of.

Art of Wine — June 11-12

The premier wine tasting event in the South, and WAC’s largest annual fundraiser, celebrates its 20th year in 2020.

Recent Additions

March 6 — Trisha Yearwood

Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning musician Trisha Yearwood made her return to the studio in 2019 with two album releases — a collection of Frank Sinatra covers, and “Every Girl” — her first full-length country record in more than a decade. Now, the singer, actor, author, chef and entrepreneur brings “Every Girl on Tour” to Fayetteville.

April 25 — A Conversation with Hasan Minhaj

Comedian and TV personality Hasan Minhaj is featured at the finale event of the WAC’s inaugural Mosaix Festival, highlighting and celebrating India. Minhaj is known for being the host and creator of the web television talk show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” his stand-up comedy and appearances on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” The conversation will be moderated by Heena Patel, founder and CEO of Mela Arts Connect, producer and artistic director of Bollywood Boulevard.

May 29 — Kansas

The progressive rockers of Kansas began their “Point of Know Return Tour” in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their 1977 synonymous and greatest-selling album. Fayetteville is part of the fourth and final leg of the tour, which sees the sextuple-platinum band playing the massive hit album in its entirety in addition to deep cuts and fan favorites.

