February Art OverView

Now

North Forest Lights — After sunset through Feb. 16, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $7-$22. 657-2335.

“The Diverse History of Music in NWA” — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Feb. 23, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Collection Spotlight — George David Walker Collection, featuring the story of one man from Helena who, in 1942, was drafted into the US Army, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“Small Talk” — A focus exhibition that considers how contemporary artists employ language and text through themes of pop culture and word play, and techniques of assemblage and collage, regular museum hours through March 3, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“We Are The Music Makers” — “Preserving the Soul of America’s Music,” regular museum hours through March 8, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“A Walk in the Woods” — In this focus exhibition, the artists reveal various ways to interact with a forest, based on season or purpose for entering, regular museum hours through March 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“To Do The Laundry” — Come learn about the time-honored tradition of doing laundry on Monday and how those chores changed with the invention of the electric washer and dryer, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through March 28, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“Expressions of a Creative” — Artwork by Nadia Lougin, through April 2, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“Maximum Exposure” — A group photography exhibit, through April 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails” — Through May 10, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Free with $9.50 general admission to the museum. 289-8411.

“Working on the Railroad” — A photographic history of railroading in the region, from the arrival of trains in 1881 to present-day tourist excursions, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through June 20, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

__

Feb. 1

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

RAM Saturday — A casual make-and-take for all ages, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Night on the Town — Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $40 per person. 571-2706.

__

Feb. 3

B’Creative Stitchers — A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“Going Greek” — An exhibit on the history of fraternities and sororities at the University of Arkansas, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through 2020, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

__

Feb. 4

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

__

Feb. 5

Discover Drawing — Noon-2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free for adults. 646-3945.

“Symphonie Fantasique” — Obsession, Murder, and Unrequited Love with the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, 6:30 & 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $5-$35. 657-2335.

__

Feb. 6

Opening Reception — For “Artful Outsider: You Are Here,” new works by Aaron Bleidt, 5-7 p.m., Arsaga’s at the Depot in Fayetteville. Exhibit through February. Follow Bleidt on Instagram @artfuloutsider.

Cheese & Chocolate For Valentine’s Day — With Ozark Natural Foods, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Feb. 7

DYI Valentine Cards — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free for adults. 783-0229.

Opening Exhibition Lecture — With Hank Willis Thomas, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Project Graduation Art Show — Featuring works donated by local artists in support of Project Graduation at Heritage High School, through Feb, 23 during the run of “Newsies,” Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. 631-8988.

__

Feb. 8

NWA Handweavers — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“Pencil to Pixels” — A multi-faceted, immersive experience that leads from art to architecture with a dose of engineering in the middle, 2-4 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Free with $9.50 general admission to the museum. 289-8411.

Studio Squad — “Yarn-a-Palooza,” 4-5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for ages 11-13. Register at 657-2335.

__

Feb. 9

Family Sunday — Heart Art, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Feb. 11

Northwest Arkansas Letter Writing Society — Mail art ideas, postal ephemera, special correspondence and more, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

__

Feb. 12

Try FPL — Cardmaking, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Feb. 13

Sit & Stitch — 3-4 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free for elementary to adult. 646-3945.

Afterschool Workshop — Art With Heart, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for K-4th grades. Register at faylib.org.

Art on the Bricks — An art walk with pop-up exhibitions, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free. Email karen@rogerslowell.com.

“Reflections of The Black Experience” — An art collection reflective of the African diaspora to the modern-day black experience in America, featuring visual excerpts of the groundbreaking 1619 Project led by Nikole Hannah-Jones with The New York Times, opening reception 5:30 p.m., Rogers Experimental House. Free. Kinya Christian, exhibit curator, Kinya@4209Creative.com.

Interactive Film Screening — “Do The Right Thing,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Come dressed in your early ’90s best and experience this Spike Lee classic like never before. Free. 657-2335.

__

Feb. 14

Clay Pinch Pot Class for Two — 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $25. Register at terrastudios.com.

Valentine’s Fun — Cards & Crafts Kids & Family Workshop, 5-6 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $20 per person. 571-2706.

Valentine’s Date Night — Beer & Wine Glass Engraving, 5-6 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $40 per person. 571-2706.

Valentine’s Date Night — Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $40 per person. 571-2706.

__

Feb. 15

Discover the Grounds — Great Backyard Bird Count with Jay Schneider, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Super Saturday — Winter Animal Crafts, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Saturday — Kids of all ages are invited to put on their dancing shoes and learn some easy and fun social dances from the 1800s, 10:30 a.m, Shiloh Museum in downtown Springdale Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Clay Pinch Pot Class for Two — 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $25. Register at terrastudios.com.

Kids Craft Corner — Make a Valentine card, drop in 1-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Date Night — Clay Planters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $40 per person. 571-2706.

Black Hearts Ball — With music, art and chocolate, 9-11:59 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. Register at 657-2335.

__

Feb. 19

Ozark Pottery Makers — With Lawrence McElroy, curator of the Historic Cane Hill Museum, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Adult Painting Class — Landscapes with Marti Corff, 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19-March 25, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $75. 784-2787.

Museum in the Library — Rocks and minerals from the University of Arkansas Museum, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Feb. 20

Drop In & Draw — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Looking for America — A new initiative exploring immigration and American identity in six dynamic communities across the United States through public art, storytelling, and dialogue, 5-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Feb. 21

“Maximum Exposure” Lecture — With Larry Millican, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $15. 784-2787.

__

Feb. 22

Opening Day — The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

“State of the Art 2020” — This new exhibition continues the journey launched in “State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now,” shown in 2014 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art with more than 100 artworks by 61 artists, through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum & The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Night on the Town — Glass Coaster Set, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $40 per person. 571-2706.

__

Feb. 27

Adult Crafty Corner — Sun catchers, 2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Art By The Glass — Chocolate Truffle Workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. Register at 657-2335.

__

Feb. 28

Rally to Vote! Concert — Featuring Rev. Sekou and The Freedom Fighters, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Feb. 29

Walk & Talk — Fay and Gus Jones House, 10 a.m., 1330 N. Hillcrest in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org beginning Feb. 14.

Family Nature Workshop — Animal Habitats, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10 per family. Register at 657-2335.

Landscaping With Ozark Native Plants — With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. 657-2335.