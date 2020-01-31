8 Days A Week

Jan. 31 (Friday)

Parent & Child Yoga — 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Photography by Jim Anderson — Ends Jan. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Photography by Taylor Prewitt — Ends Jan. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Artist of the Month — Leslie Stewart, ends Jan. 31, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. 646-3945.

Feb. 1 (Saturday)

Legomania — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“A Year With Frog and Toad” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 10 a.m., 2 & 4 p.m., Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $14. 443-5600.

Super Saturday — “Once Upon a Time” with Bright Star Touring Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ositos Bilingües — Spanish/English Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for ages 3-5. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday — A casual make-and-take for all ages, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Taste of N’Awlins — Hot beignets, chicory coffee, and gumbo shooters for Mardi Gras, 1-3 p.m., Grand Taverne inside the Grand Central Hotel in Eureka Springs. $8. EurekaSpringsMardiGras.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Black History Month Celebration — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Jump Start Yoga for Beginners — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Night on the Town — Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $40 per person. 571-2706.

SoNA Masterworks II — “Carmina Burana,” 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33-$55. sonamusic.org or 443-5600. Prior to the performance, ticketholders are invited to a pre-concert Creative Conversation with Maestro Paul Haas and guest artists at 6:30 p.m. in Baum Walker Hall.

Feb . 2 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — With Mighty Fine Time, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“The Royale” — The plot takes its inspiration from the life of Jack Johnson, the first African-American world heavyweight boxing champion, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Feb. 16, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $10-$55. 777-7477.

Feb. 3 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

B’Creative Stitchers — A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“Going Greek” — An exhibit on the history of fraternities and sororities at the University of Arkansas, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through 2020, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Feb. 4 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Free English Lessons — With Ozark Literacy Council, 4 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17, Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Read to General the Therapy Horse — 5:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Feb. 5 (Wednesday)

Discover Drawing — Noon-2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free for adults. 646-3945.

Introduction to Beekeeping — 5 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

“Opinion Journalism in the Age of Trump” — A lecture by Alex Kingsbury, noted journalist and member of the editorial board of the The New York Times, 6 p.m., at the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, 1 East Center St., Fayetteville. Free. Email bjschult@uark.edu.

Books And Brews — “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Symphonie Fantasique” — Obsession, Murder, and Unrequited Love with the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, 6:30 & 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $5-$35. 657-2335.

Feb. 6 (Thursday)

Opening Reception — For “Artful Outsider: You Are Here,” new works by Aaron Bleidt, 5-7 p.m., Arsaga’s at the Depot in Fayetteville. Exhibit through February. Follow Bleidt on Instagram @artfuloutsider.

Cheese & Chocolate For Valentine’s Day — With Ozark Natural Foods, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

First Thursday Films — “In the Mood for Love,” 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Feb. 7 (Friday)

Tai Chi — With Paul Davis, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

DYI Valentine Cards — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free for adults. 783-0229.

Opening Exhibition Lecture — With Hank Willis Thomas, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Project Graduation Art Show — Featuring works donated by local artists in support of Project Graduation at Heritage High School, through Feb, 23 during the run of “Newsies,” Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. 631-8988.

Feb. 8 (Saturday)

NWA Handweavers — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — 10 a.m. & 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“A Year With Frog and Toad” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 10 a.m., 2 & 4 p.m., Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $14. 443-5600.

Mother Nature Reads — “The Woods in Winter: Where Are the Animals?,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — Kindersongs with Brian & Terri Kinder, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Talk — With Lea Grant, whose debut solo art exhibit is in the gallery through March 28, 1 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 751-5441.

Saturday Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

“Pencil to Pixels” — A multi-faceted, immersive experience that leads from art to architecture with a dose of engineering in the middle, 2-4 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Free with $9.50 general admission to the museum. 289-8411.

Studio Squad — “Yarn-a-Palooza,” 4-5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for ages 11-13. Register at 657-2335.

Feb. 9 (Sunday)

Family Sunday — Heart Art, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m.,Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Feb. 10 (Monday)

Auditions — For “Meteor Shower” by Steve Martin, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Performances will be March 20-22 and 26-29. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com