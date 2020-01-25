8 Days A Week

Jan. 24 (Friday)

Fourth Friday UFO — Bring your UFO — unfinished object — or start a new project and enjoy fun, friendship and food, 10 a.m., Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 785-0405.

Three-Day Last Hurrah — With the artists of Heartwood Gallery and its founders, Anita and Edward Hejtmanek, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 24-26, 428 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville. The gallery closed Dec. 31. Email margshore@aol.com.

Preschool Story Time — “Skating,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Art By the Glass — Felting with Dani Ives, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

Jan. 25 (Saturday)

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

MUFON — Northwest Arkansas chapter of the Mutual UFO Network, 10 a.m.-noon, Drake Field Airport conference room in Fayetteville. Free. 422-9586.

Gallery Conversation — Poetry reading with Traci Manos, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Chinese New Year’s Celebration — 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for families. 271-6816.

“A Year With Frog and Toad” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 2 & 4 p.m., Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $14. 443-5600.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, Jan. 25-26, Feb. 1-2, 8-9, 15-17, 23 & 29, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Jan. 26 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 27 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — For any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Ositos Bilingües — Spanish/English Story Time, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for ages 3-5. faylib.org.

Yoga For Teens — 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for grades 5-12. faylib.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for adults. faylib.org.

NWA Genealogical Meeting — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Evening Family Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Jan. 28 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Evening Story Time — “Winter Animals,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Jan. 29 (Wednesday)

Dungeons & Dragons Club — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 5-12. 271-3192.

RPL Cookbook Club — Pick a cookbook, choose a foreign dish to cook, and bring it to share, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Bad Guys Want Your Stuff — Seven Ways to Defeat Cyberattacks with Mark Graff, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Yoga & Meditation — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jan. 30 (Thursday)

Chispas Spanish Family Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Teen Thursday Night — Book Buffet, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. 621-1152.

DISH — With Laura Brewer, Cobblestone Farm manager, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. Register at 657-2335.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for adults. 621-1152.

Jan. 31 (Friday)

Parent & Child Yoga — 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Photography by Jim Anderson — Ends Jan. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Photography by Taylor Prewitt — Ends Jan. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Artist of the Month — Leslie Stewart, ends Jan. 31, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. 646-3945.

Feb. 1 (Saturday)

Legomania — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“A Year With Frog and Toad” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 10 a.m., 2 & 4 p.m., Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $14. 443-5600.

Super Saturday — “Once Upon a Time” with Bright Star Touring Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ositos Bilingües — Spanish/English Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for ages 3-5. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Black History Month Celebration — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Jump Start Yoga for Beginners — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Feb . 2 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — With Mighty Fine Time, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

