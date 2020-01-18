Avatar of Freedom & Liberty

Mercury enters Aquarius this week, it’s the 4thquarter moon, our last week of Capricorn, and Mondayis Martin Luther King Jr.’s Remembrance Day. “I have a dream,”he said. “I’ve been to the mountaintop, and I’ve seen the future.”Like Moses, MLK saw the Promised Land but was unable to enter there. Martin Luther King, Jr., was a Capricorn, an upstanding disciple, who possessed the courage, vision, insight and steadfast devotion needed to fulfil his task of freeing his people. He was a complex man – exemplifying the scapegoat (Aries) and sacrificial lamb (Pisces) of God, the illumined one (Taurus), and the one-pointed disciples (Sagittarius) with the devoted focus of the unicorn (Capricorn).

Behind all of his thoughts, writings, speeches and actions was a Will and Power, Active Intelligence and the Love/Wisdom needed to accomplish the Avataric tasks given to him. (see MLK’s chart on my FB page). His Capricorn Sun gave him honor and dignity, will and magnetism and charismatic leadership displayed to the public. He was charming (Venus in Pisces, which made him a sacrifice and a savior), always seeking to unify people. MLK (“I have seen the future”) also had Mercury in Aquarius – sign of a free thinker with a swift, quick, efficient mind. Important to his character was progress, originality and reform.

King was a fighter (Mars & Scorpio) for civil rights (Sag) and a peacemaker. Like the Christ, King “came with a sword,” a warriorfor humanity’s freedom. King is most likely, like Lincoln, an “Avatar”, one who responds to and fulfills the spiritual hopes, wishes and needs of the people (Pluto in Cancer). Both Lincoln and King (martyrs) sought liberty for humanity. The New Group of World Servers today has taken up the banner both King & Lincoln held for humanity.

ARIES: You are bold, adventurous and know all about beginnings. We see everything scattered about you, waiting for Taurus to step in with stabilization and anchoring of your ideas. You’re able to accomplish great things if allowed freedom and non-judgment. You surprise everyone. Your desires and aspirations take you on journeys over mountains and plains. One day you sit down and begin to study. It builds your new mind. Love happens.

TAURUS: Your companion is Vulcan, husband of Venus. Many see you as the consistent, un-complex one, driven to care for others, sustaining them unto infinity. However, there’s another side. In the fires of Vulcan, in your service work, you are shaped into gold star of Venus. So often your response to new things is a firm “No”! Many think you’re stubborn, unable to change. What they don’t know is that you’re thinking, assessing, seeking mental illumination before really responding. Aldebaran and Alcyone are your companions.

GEMINI: Gemini (mutable), Virgo (mutable) and Aquarius (fixed) are the “people” of the zodiac. You, Gemini, are the twin, Virgo, the mother, and Aquarius pouring the “heavenly waters for thirsty humanity.”You provide the original matrix of learning, offer the fact of duality, the good & bad, the personality & Soul, matter and Spirit. You create a dialogue, a mystery often, one side (personality) of you dims while the other (Soul) brightens. Your Egyptian god is Thoth. You carry messages. You’re the Magus.

CANCER: You are tide-like, moody, different each time we encounter you. You’re protected, shielded and walk crab-like around an object in order to ascertain safety. You’re intuitive but often feelings are so deep they’re unable to be understood. You cook and nurture; find water where others can’t; the moon is your sister; and you remember the past with precision. You want to be close but can’t unlock your shield. Try again.

LEO: You are the Solar Lord, no longer lunar. Your contact with the Sun allows a light to be revealed on Earth, a light that humanity seeks and thirsts for. You’re aware of this and not aware of this. The Christ cannot reappear until a certain percentage of the world is illumined. You’re able to radiate light through Right Governing, Right Relations and coming always from the heart. Your work is to, like the Hierarchy, love more.

VIRGO: Sometimes you suffer from nervousness, the brilliance of your thinking overflowing with ideas that hardly any brain can hold. Your mind constantly changes, too, and then you feel unsure of ideas becoming ideals, and you think sometimes you need a new reality of self, one that contains a different level of confidence. Your constellation always hovers over the Bethlehem stable scene. You are holy. You are One.

LIBRA: Perhaps there’s something you need to discuss with another? Are you shifting priorities? Are the choices and decisions made months ago, changing again? Relationships are primary working tools for Libra. One day, having learned so much, you live alone for a while. Have you upheld fairness in the past years? So many times, the ideal in your mind cannot meet the reality on Earth. Do you then turn away? Venus loves you.

SCORPIO: So often, as fiery water, you can obsess about something or someone. So often you feel you’re dying. And so, you are, though not physically. Instead, experiencing the “burning grounds”, you’re tested nine times, everyone leaves you, and hardly anyone matches your passions. Surrender is a task Scorpios need to learn. Often you cannot hear others, listening as you do to your own emotions. Try. Pluto is your brother.

SAGITTARIUS: You think of yourself as free and easy, but really, you’re traditional, kind-hearted, often hurting since you’re best friends with Chiron, the centaur who was wounded and couldn’t die. Sometimes you feel this way, too. Let me tell you about Sag. Esoterically, you hold an arrow. Its point is a beam of light. It shows the Way to the mountain of Initiation. You’re on a white horse. You hold the reins. Situations occur in your life that stop you in your tracks so you can find your Way back to the light again. You’re often happy. Jupiter loves you.

CAPRICORN: Many think of you in one way but deep down there’s another person that some only sense. You act like a traditionalist but are actually a bit of a rebel. You may not show up in person for the revolution, but you’re with them in heart, mind, soul and spirit. You’re an old and ancient sign. You’re the gate through which people can gain spiritual access. You don’t know this. Sometimes people turn away from you. They can’t enter through your gate yet. You understand. Heart to heart.

AQUARIUS: Some Aquarians act like the traditional Capricorns and some act like “no-saying” Taurus. Some Aquarians are from the future. They came here on a star ship and feel lost, alien, interested, curious and wondering when they can go home. The spiritual Aquarian holds a water pot. In that pot are the stars of astrology, the emerging symbols and sounds of creation, the new physics, and the “waters of life the Aquarian pours forth for thirsty humanity.” Aquarians need community. Where is it, they ask? You’re to create it.

PISCES: Well, you realize that when you read other people’s interpretation of you (Pisces) it often misses the mark, saying things like Neptune rules you (what does that mean?) and you’re either drunk, confused, illusioned or in despair. But you know life as a Pisces is different. You live in the etheric folds of the universe where the very templates of life are created, filled with starry light beings. You’re one yourself, visiting here for a while. Sorrow you understand. And Light, too. Light of the World. Savior.

