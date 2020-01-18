8 Days a Week

Jan. 18 (Saturday)

SewCozy Quilting — Bluebird Block, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. 750-8180.

“To Do The Laundry” — Come learn about the time-honored tradition of doing laundry on Monday and how those chores changed with the invention of the electric washer and dryer, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Super Saturday — Stories from “Frog and Toad” with the Walton Arts Center staff, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — With artist Cheryl Pope, creator of “Small Talk,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Kids’ Craft Corner — Make a mini mandolin, 1-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Saturday Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Jump Start Your Creativity — With Shawn St. James & Karen Ahuja, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

SewSimple Sewing Class — Structured Tote Bag, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. 750-8180.

Family Night Pottery Wheel — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $20 per person/ages 10 & older. 571-2706.

Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase — In conjunction with the Fayetteville Film Festival, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. A moderated Q&A will immediately follow the screening. $15. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org, fayettevillefilmfest.org.

Jan. 19 (Sunday)

Cr(EAT)e — Let’s Do Brunch with Onyx. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $130. Register at 657-2335.

Martin Luther King Jr. Family Fun Day — 2-5 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. 353-7994.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, Jan. 19-20, 25-26, Feb. 1-2, 8-9, 15-17, 23 & 29, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Jan. 20 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

MLK Jr. Freedom March — 11:15 a.m., corner of MLK Jr. Boulevard & Razorback Road in Fayetteville. Free. nwamlk.org.

MLK Jr. Day Parade — 11:30 a.m., starting at Luther George Park and ending at the Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 353-7994.

MLK Jr. Day Parade — 11:30 a.m., corner of Seventh Street and Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. St. James Missionary Baptist Church at 782-5756.

Figure Drawing — From a clothed model, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Jan. 21 (Tuesday)

Toddler Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Preschool Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Afterschool Game Night — With a variety of board games and card games, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For ages 7-10. 271-6816.

Beyond the Book — “Akata Witch” by Nnedi Okorafor, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 7-12. 271-6816.

Evening Story Time — “Ice,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Jan. 22 (Wednesday)

Toddler Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Preschool Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

MLK’s Public Life — A lecture by Billy Higgins, associate professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, noon at the fireplace of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center on campus. Free. uafs.edu.

Let’s LEGO — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Jan. 23 (Thursday)

Baby Play & Rhyme Time — 9:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Preschool Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Opening Reception — And gallery talk for Tulsa artist John Hammer’s “Tattered Aesthetics & Peculiar Portrayals,” 6 p.m., John Brown University’s Windgate Art Gallery in Siloam Springs. Exhibit open through Feb. 14. jbu.edu/art/gallery.

Train Club — For anyone loco about locomotives, 6:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Jan. 24 (Friday)

Fourth Friday UFO — Bring your UFO — unfinished object — or start a new project and enjoy fun, friendship and food, 10 a.m., Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 785-0405.

Three-Day Last Hurrah — With the artists of Heartwood Gallery and its founders, Anita and Edward Hejtmanek, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 24-26, 428 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville. The gallery closed Dec. 31. Email margshore@aol.com.

Preschool Story Time — “Skating,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Art By the Glass — Felting with Dani Ives, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

Jan. 25 (Saturday)

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Gallery Conversation — Poetry reading with Traci Manos, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Chinese New Year’s Celebration — 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for families. 271-6816.

