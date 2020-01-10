Nonprofits share the last of their wish lists with Santa January 10, 2020

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

As we do every year, we asked area nonprofits what was on their Christmas wish lists — volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they needed. We hope our readers will take one last opportunity to reach out and make the holidays merry for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This is the final installment of this list. To have your nonprofit considered for stories on charitable organizations throughout the year, email Carin Schoppmeyer at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

Address: 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista

Mission: To discover, collect, preserve or restore materials and artifacts concerned with our community’s heritage.

Needs: To support events associated with the old Settler’s Cabin moved to the museum grounds this year, we could use folding aluminum camping tables, folding benches, a cast iron flat griddle, roasting sticks, and a pot lifter. We also want to add more fencing around the cabin and a vintage-looking storage shed out back, so monetary donations would be much appreciated.

Website: bellavistamuseum.org

Contact information: Xyta Lucas, BVHS president, (479) 855-2335.

Apple Seeds

Address: 2648 N. Old Wire Road in Fayetteville

Mission: Inspiring healthy living through garden-based education.

Needs: Help our garden grow with a metal wheelbarrow and a storage shed (8 by 1o feet or 10 by 12 feet); help our kids grow with yellow No. 2 pencils, 8½-by-11 white printer paper and staplers, gift cards for gas (to help us get to students in the schools); help our staff growth with four MacBook Air computers, postage stamps, Office Depot gift cards and coffee beans. And monetary donations are always welcome!

Website: appleseedsnwa.org

Contact: Mary Thompson, executive director, (479) 966-6424, mary@appleseedsnwa.org.

Walton Arts Center

Address: 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville

Mission: Walton Arts Center brings great performing artists and entertainers from around the world to Northwest Arkansas, connecting and engaging people through inspiring arts experiences.

Needs:

Advocacy: Walton Arts Center believes that access to the arts is essential for all children and works to provide every child in Northwest Arkansas with exceptional and ongoing arts experiences. The Colgate Classroom Series offers live matinee performances in a variety of art forms including dance, theater, puppetry, and world music to school groups. These performances are opportunities for young people to explore world cultures, make connections to important works of literature, or to learn more about art forms through lecture/demonstration format. However not all schools participate. Please write a letter to your school principals asking that they participate in the Colgate Classroom Series and bring their students to Walton Arts Center.

Volunteers: Walton Arts Center volunteers are a dedicated group of individuals who commit their time, talents, and resources to maintaining the arts in our community. Our volunteers provide support to virtually every aspect of our operations with thousands of hours of service each year. This diverse group represents an interesting cross-section of the Northwest Arkansas community. You can join this group by visiting waltonartscenter.org/edu/volunteer.

Website: waltonartscenter.org

Contact information: 443-5600 or email info@waltonartscenter.org

Ozark Natural Science Center

Address: 1905 Madison 1305, Huntsville

Mission: Our mission is to enhance the understanding, appreciation and stewardship of the Ozark natural environment. We meet our mission through overnight wilderness immersion programs.

Needs: Copy paper, dry-erase markers, sunflower birdseed, twin-size mattress protectors, twin-size sheets and blankets, bath towels, gas-powered weed-eater, heavy-duty wheel barrow, truckload of pea gravel, shuttle van or large Suburban, off-road wheelchair, 68 matching student-size backpacks.

Website: onsc.us

Contact information: Roslyn Imrie, 202-8340 or email roslyn@onsc.us.

Fenix Fayetteville

Address: 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville

Mission: We are a visual and performing artist collective committed to a culture of mutual support, artist community and collaboration, and the delivery of value to our artist members.

Needs: Upon the completion of the revolutionary tri-dimensional mural “Athena” by Octavio Logo and Eugene Sargent in the walkway between the Fenix gallery and the Arvest Bank, a space of wonder and amazement for all of the Fayetteville community has been offered. Already, thousands have viewed the artists’ interpretation of the Greek goddess Athema, who represents wisdom, civility and with her paintbrush as a sword and palette as a shield, is the defender of art. We are seeking funding to light the mural at night.

Website: fenixfayettevilleart.com

Contact information: 651-1852 or email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Yvonne Richardson Community Center

Address: 240 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville

Mission: Shaping today’s youth for tomorrow’s challenges through education, recreation and social opportunities.

Needs: Markers, dry-erase markers, snacks, coloring books, household cleaning supplies, disposable cups and napkins, paper plates for eating, paper craft plates, pens, utensils, Sharpies, sticky notes, storage bins (large), storage bins (drawers), paper towls, terry cloth towels, colored pencils, extension cords (inside use), power strips and wall adapters (inside use), children’s coats, K-cups, sunscreen, bug spray, learning-to-read children’s books, Band-Aids, first aid supplies, Command hooks and strips, kids’ board games, shaving cream, food coloring, putty knives.

Website: friendsofyrcc.org

Contact information: Tenisha Gist, 443-3461 or tgist@fayetteville-ar.gov

Girls on the Run

Address: 615 N. Walton Blvd., Suite D, in Bentonville

Mission: We inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experienced-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.

Needs: Fine-line Crayola markers (boxes of 10), 4×6 index cards, white posterboard, weaving loops for lap counters, show curtain liners, balloons, Ziplock bags (gallon and sandwich), clasp envelopes (9×12 and 10×13), cones, sidewalk chalk, Post-It notes, women’s running shoes in size 9, 9-1/2 and 10.

Website: gotrnwa.org

Contact information: Suzanne Clinard, director, at (479) 531-4519 or suzanne.clinard@girlsontherun.org.

Also seeking Santa’s help this year were:

Micah’s House — MicahsHouseNWA.org

Open Avenues — openavenues.org

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank — nwafoodbank.org

Smokehouse Players — Email smokehouseplayers@gmail.com

CASA of Northwest Arkansas — nwacasa.org

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History — shilohmuseum.org

Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter — nwacs.org

Sunshine School & Development Center — nwasunshineschool.org

Arts Center of the Ozarks — acozarks.org

Eureka Springs Historical Museum — eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org

Momentum Ministries NWA — nwamomentum.org

WelcomeHealth — WelcomeHealthnwa.org

Arkansas Public Theatre — arkansaspublictheatre.org

TheatreSquared — theatre2.org

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks — bgozarks.org

Arkansas Support Network — supports.org

Peel Compton Foundation — peelcompton.org

Havenwood — nwahavenwood.org

Symphony of Northwest Arkansas — sonamusic.org

Life Styles Inc. — lifestylesinc.org

Washington County Historical Society — headquartershouse.org