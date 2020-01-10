LIVE! in NWA

Jan. 10

Dylan Earl — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Western Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 7 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Prince tribute — 9:30 p.m.; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Ryan Neimiller — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.

Terra Nova Kings — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Snapback — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Framing The Red — 8 p.m., with Lukas Wigington. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

MSG (The Buffet of Sounds) — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

School of Rock — 6 p.m., Rock 101 program. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Free-$12.

School of Rock — 8:30 p.m., adult program. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Free-$12.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

David Harvell — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Jesse Cook — 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$45.

Jan. 11

Rod Robertson — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Chinese New Year Celebration — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Keith Nicholson — 7 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Funk Factory — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Ryan Neimiller — 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.

Dylan Earl — 7 p.m, with Ppoacher Ppoacher. House concert, Bentonville. Ticket buyers provided address upon purchase. $10.

Jerold Dowding Jazz — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Roby Pantall — 6 p.m., Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 6 p.m., Sassafras Winery, Springdale.

School of Rock — 1 p.m., Rock 101 program. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Free-$12.

Jan. 12

Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Piff the Magic Dragon — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy/magic. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $35.

Jan. 13

Michael Hanna and Drew Rogers — 6 p.m., Cork & Keg, Fayetteville.

Jazz Night — 6:30 p.m., Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.

Perfect Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus — 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.

Jan. 14

Russ Hutchison — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jan. 15

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jimi Gibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Sam Thompson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jan. 16

Jason Ricci & The Bad Kid — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.

OzMoMu Fest — with Arkansauce, and Brian Martin. Basin Park Hotel, Eureka Springs. $10-$55.

Three Dog Night — 8 p.m.; George Brothers at 8 in SEVEN bar. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

The Steel Woods — 9 p.m., with Tennessee Jet. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Stewart Huff & Matt Holt — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Eric Miller — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

An Acoustic Set with Amy Ray — 7:30 p.m. featuring Jeff Fielder & Kerry Brooks. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $32-$52.

Jan. 17

OzMoMu Fest — with Wood & Wire, Red Oak Ruse, and Brad Fielder. Basin Park Hotel, Eureka Springs. $30-$55.

Melody Pond — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Jimmy Wayne Garret — Brews, Eureka Springs.

Lily B Moonflower Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jacob Dement — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Eal Heron — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

The Odds — 7 p.m.; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

The Mixtapes — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Stewart Huff & Matt Holt — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Blue Muse — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Juggernaut — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Terra Nova Kings — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rugged Grace — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Shotgun Billys — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dave — 8 p.m., The Nines, Bentonville.

Andrew Finn Magill — 7 p.m., Roots Fest HQ, Fayetteville. $15.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Michael Pianalto — 6:30 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

