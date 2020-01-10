LIVE! in NWA
Jan. 10
Dylan Earl — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Western Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Ashtyn Barbaree — 7 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.
Prince tribute — 9:30 p.m.; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Ryan Neimiller — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.
Terra Nova Kings — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Snapback — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Framing The Red — 8 p.m., with Lukas Wigington. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.
MSG (The Buffet of Sounds) — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
School of Rock — 6 p.m., Rock 101 program. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Free-$12.
School of Rock — 8:30 p.m., adult program. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Free-$12.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
David Harvell — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Jesse Cook — 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$45.
Jan. 11
Rod Robertson — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Chinese New Year Celebration — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Keith Nicholson — 7 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.
Funk Factory — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Ryan Neimiller — 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.
Dylan Earl — 7 p.m, with Ppoacher Ppoacher. House concert, Bentonville. Ticket buyers provided address upon purchase. $10.
Jerold Dowding Jazz — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Roby Pantall — 6 p.m., Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.
Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 6 p.m., Sassafras Winery, Springdale.
School of Rock — 1 p.m., Rock 101 program. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Free-$12.
Jan. 12
Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Piff the Magic Dragon — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy/magic. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $35.
Jan. 13
Michael Hanna and Drew Rogers — 6 p.m., Cork & Keg, Fayetteville.
Jazz Night — 6:30 p.m., Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.
Perfect Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus — 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.
Jan. 14
Russ Hutchison — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jan. 15
Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jimi Gibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dale Stokes — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Sam Thompson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jan. 16
Jason Ricci & The Bad Kid — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.
OzMoMu Fest — with Arkansauce, and Brian Martin. Basin Park Hotel, Eureka Springs. $10-$55.
Three Dog Night — 8 p.m.; George Brothers at 8 in SEVEN bar. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
The Steel Woods — 9 p.m., with Tennessee Jet. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Stewart Huff & Matt Holt — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Eric Miller — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Ashtyn Barbaree — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
An Acoustic Set with Amy Ray — 7:30 p.m. featuring Jeff Fielder & Kerry Brooks. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $32-$52.
Jan. 17
OzMoMu Fest — with Wood & Wire, Red Oak Ruse, and Brad Fielder. Basin Park Hotel, Eureka Springs. $30-$55.
Melody Pond — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Jimmy Wayne Garret — Brews, Eureka Springs.
Lily B Moonflower Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Jacob Dement — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Eal Heron — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
The Odds — 7 p.m.; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
The Mixtapes — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Stewart Huff & Matt Holt — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Blue Muse — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Juggernaut — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Terra Nova Kings — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rugged Grace — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Shotgun Billys — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Dave — 8 p.m., The Nines, Bentonville.
Andrew Finn Magill — 7 p.m., Roots Fest HQ, Fayetteville. $15.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Michael Pianalto — 6:30 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
