January Art OverView

“Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today” — Regular museum hours through Jan. 6, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

“Portraits of Courage” — Full-color portraits painted by President George W. Bush that honor the sacrifice and courage of America’s military veterans since Sept. 11, 2001, regular museum hours through Jan. 20, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Photography by Jim Anderson — Through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Photography by Taylor Prewitt — Through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Artist of the Month — Leslie Stewart, through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. 646-3945.

North Forest Lights — After sunset through Feb. 16, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $7-$22. 657-2335.

“The Diverse History of Music in NWA” — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Feb. 23, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Collection Spotlight — George David Walker Collection, featuring the story of one man from Helena who, in 1942, was drafted into the US Army, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“Small Talk” — A focus exhibition that considers how contemporary artists employ language and text through themes of pop culture and word play, and techniques of assemblage and collage, regular museum hours through March 3, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“We Are The Music Makers” — “Preserving the Soul of America’s Music,” regular museum hours through March 8, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“A Walk in the Woods” — In this focus exhibition, the artists reveal various ways to interact with a forest, based on season or purpose for entering, regular museum hours through March 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 6

B’Creative Stitchers — A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Jan. 7

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Jan. 8

Discover Drawing — Noon-2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Try FPL — Calligraphy with Julie Rae, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Figure Drawing — From a nude model, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. Register at 657-2335.

Jan. 9

Drop In & Draw — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Journal Covers — 3:30 p.m., Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith. 785-0405.

Opening Reception — For “Expressions of a Creative: Nadia Lougin” and “Maximum Exposure: Group Photography Exhibit,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $10. fsram.org.

Jan. 11

“Cabin Fever Reliever” — An open house and collectors’ day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. The event will feature displays by some two dozen local collectors including coins, onyx carvings, cats, paper wheels, seashells, magnets, miniature metal buildings, kitchen gadgets, Victorian dolls, Wacky Pack collectibles, elephants, postcards, turtles, and family keepsakes. Free. 750-8165.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

RAM Saturday — Hands-on fun for all ages, noon-4 p.m. Saurdays, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Gallery Conversation — Happy Birthday, Hamilton with Mindy Besaw, curator of Early American Art, 1 p.m. Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“How to Photograph Eagles” — A workshop with the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, 1:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. An Eagle Watch Cruise follows at 3 p.m. at a cost of $5-$10. 789-5000.

RAM Paint ‘N Sip — Paint Like the Masters, 6-8 p.m. every other Saturday, beginning Jan. 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $30 per session. fsram.org.

Jan. 12

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 14

Eureka Springs Artists — With works by Mark Rademacher, Robert Norman, Cynthia Kresse and Dave “Flip” Phillips , Jan. 14 through mid-April, Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA, 402 SW A St. in Bentonville. Contact bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Jan. 15

Library Book Club — “The Flight Portfolio: A Novel by Julie Orringer,” 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 16

Gallery Conversation — Kindred Spirits: Art and Technology at Crystal Bridges with Shane Richey, creative director of experimentation and development, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Artist’s Reception — For Ciara Froning, creator of “Control,” 5-8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville, 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Art on show through Feb. 29. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Nightcap Tour — It’s Lit, 6:30-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. After learning how to make the drink from a bartender, head into the galleries with a Gallery Guide for a look at how artists from our permanent collection have explored light in their work. $10. 657-2335.

Jan. 18

“To Do The Laundry” — Come learn about the time-honored tradition of doing laundry on Monday and how those chores changed with the invention of the electric washer and dryer, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Gallery Conversation — With artist Cheryl Pope, creator of “Small Talk,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Kids’ Craft Corner — Make a mini mandolin, 1-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Jan. 19

Cr(EAT)e — Let’s Do Brunch with Onyx. 11 a,.m.-1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $130. Register at 657-2335.

Jan. 20

Figure Drawing — From a clothed model, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Jan. 24

Three-Day Last Hurrah — With the artists of Heartwood Gallery and its founders, Anita and Edward Hejtmanek, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 24-26, 428 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville. The gallery closed Dec. 31. Email margshore@aol.com.

Art By the Glass — Felting with Dani Ives, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

Jan. 25

Gallery Conversation — Poetry reading with Traci Manos, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 30

DISH — With Laura Brewer, Cobblestone Farm manager, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. Register at 657-2335.

