8 Days a Week

Jan. 10 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — Snowmen, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Couponing for Beginners — 11 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Rebecca Reads Aloud — For ages 5-12, 3:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Film — “Kusama: Infinity,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 11 (Saturday)

Read With Obi — With Obi from Love on a Leash, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Sensory Saturday — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Cooks and Books — A program that brings together the children’s classic “Strega Nona” by Tomie de Paola with a dough and pasta creating experience, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free, but registration required at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Cabin Fever Reliever — And collectors’ day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Toddlers Play 2 Learn — For ages 2-3, 10:30 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Super Saturday — Chinese New Year, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday — Hands-on fun for all ages, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Gallery Conversation — Happy Birthday, Hamilton with Mindy Besaw, curator of Early American Art, 1 p.m.. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“How to Photograph Eagles” — A workshop with the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, 1:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. An Eagle Watch Cruise follows at 3 p.m. at a cost of $5-$10. 789-5000.

Jan. 12 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Jan. 13 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Book Talk — “The Swans of Fifth Avenue” by Melanie Benjamin, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for adults. faylib.org.

Art in the Park Artist Reception — For “The Secret Life of Art Teachers,” 5 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Jan. 14 (Tuesday)

The Book Lover’s Club — 10:15 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free; bring a brown bag lunch. 621-1152.

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

NWA Letter Writing Society — Share mail art ideas, postal ephemera, special correspondence & write letters, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Adult Book Club — “Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness” by Susannah Cahalan, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Books & Brews — “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson, 6 p.m., El Sol Restaurant in Fayetteville (Citizens Drive near Mission and Crossover). Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eureka Springs Artists — With works by Mark Rademacher, Robert Norman, Cynthia Kresse and Dave “Flip” Phillips , Jan. 14 through mid-April, Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA, 402 SW A St. in Bentonville. Contact bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Jan. 15 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — “The Flight Portfolio: A Novel by Julie Orringer,” 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Brainteasers — Puzzle solvers, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Couponing NWA — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Bingo for Adults — 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Jan. 16 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — Kindred Spirits: Art and Technology at Crystal Bridges with Shane Richey, creative director of experimentation and development, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

True Crime Club — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Pet Rocks — An art project for adults, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Branch Library. Free. 785-0405.

Afterschool Movies — “Aladdin,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Artist’s Reception — For Ciara Froning, creator of “Control,” 5-8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville, 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Art on show through Feb. 29. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Bingo for Books — 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Museum in the Library — University of Arkansas Museum artifacts, 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“The Office” Trivia — 6 p.m., Dewey’s Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Nightcap Tour — It’s Lit, 6:30-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. After learning how to make the drink from a bartender, head into the galleries with a Gallery Guide for a look at how artists from our permanent collection have explored light in their work. $10. 657-2335.

Jan. 17 (Friday)

Jan. 18 (Saturday)

SewCozy Quilting — Bluebird Block, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. 750-8180.

“To Do The Laundry” — Come learn about the time-honored tradition of doing laundry on Monday and how those chores changed with the invention of the electric washer and dryer, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Super Saturday — Stories from “Frog and Toad” with the Walton Arts Center staff, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — With artist Cheryl Pope, creator of “Small Talk,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Kids’ Craft Corner — Make a mini mandolin, 1-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Saturday Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Jump Start Your Creativity — With Shawn St. James & Karen Ahuja, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

SewSimple Sewing Class — Structured Tote Bag, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. 750-8180.

Family Night Pottery Wheel — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $20 per person/ages 10 & older. 571-2706.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com