LIVE! in NWA

Jan. 3

Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Phil McGarrah — 10:30 p.m.; Jason Boland at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Western Justice — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Boston Mountain Playboys — 9 p.m.; Brick Fields at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

John Wessling — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15-$20.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

One for the Money Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Emmitt & 4WD— 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 8 p.m., The Nines, Bentonville.

Fry — 9 p.m., and Sad Palomino. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Rae Elle — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Jan. 4

90lb Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Bad Moon Rising — 9 p.m. CCR tribute. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Go On Git — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$7.

John Wessling — 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15-$20.

Jenna & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Nomad’s 5Yr Birthday Party — 6 p.m. with The Radio Sky, and Space In The 80s. Nomads, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall — 6 p.m., Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Ludason Viod — 9 p.m., with Elephantom. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Jan. 5

Blanky — 9:30 p.m., with Karly Driftwood, Jess Harp, and Dandy Brymer. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

The Outliers — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Ethan Bush — Nomads, Fayetteville.

Jan. 6

Ben Harris and Michael Hanna — 6 p.m., Cork & Keg, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Isayah Warford — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brooke White — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchison — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Jazz Night — 6:30 p.m., Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.

Jan. 7

Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Jan. 8

Reverend Hylton — 8:30 p.m., Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

TJ Scarlett — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Eric Miller — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dorian Cross — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Jan. 9

Runnin’ On Empty — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Dylan Earl — 7 p.m., with Noah Richmond’s Little Monster. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Whiskey Menders — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Rachel B & Table 4 Three — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Jan. 10

Dylan Earl — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Western Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 7 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Prince tribute — 9:30 p.m.; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Ryan Neimiller — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.

Terra Nova Kings — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Snapback — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Framing The Red — 8 p.m., with Lukas Wigington. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

MSG (The Buffet of Sounds) — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

School of Rock — 6 p.m., Rock 101 program. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Free-$12.

School of Rock — 8:30 p.m., adult program. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Free-$12.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

David Harvell — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Jesse Cook — 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$45.

Jan. 11

Rod Robertson — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Chinese New Year Celebration — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Keith Nicholson — 7 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Funk Factory — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Ryan Neimiller — 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.

Dylan Earl — 7 p.m, with Ppoacher Ppoacher. House concert, Bentonville. Ticket buyers provided address upon purchase. $10.

Jerold Dowding Jazz — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Roby Pantall — 6 p.m., Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

School of Rock — 1 p.m., Rock 101 program. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Free-$12.

