LIVE! in NWA
Jan. 3
Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Phil McGarrah — 10:30 p.m.; Jason Boland at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Western Justice — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Boston Mountain Playboys — 9 p.m.; Brick Fields at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
John Wessling — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15-$20.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
One for the Money Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Emmitt & 4WD— 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Ashtyn Barbaree — 8 p.m., The Nines, Bentonville.
Fry — 9 p.m., and Sad Palomino. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Rae Elle — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Jan. 4
90lb Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Bad Moon Rising — 9 p.m. CCR tribute. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Go On Git — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$7.
John Wessling — 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15-$20.
Jenna & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Nomad’s 5Yr Birthday Party — 6 p.m. with The Radio Sky, and Space In The 80s. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Roby Pantall — 6 p.m., Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.
Ludason Viod — 9 p.m., with Elephantom. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Jan. 5
Blanky — 9:30 p.m., with Karly Driftwood, Jess Harp, and Dandy Brymer. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
The Outliers — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Ethan Bush — Nomads, Fayetteville.
Jan. 6
Ben Harris and Michael Hanna — 6 p.m., Cork & Keg, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Isayah Warford — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brooke White — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Russ Hutchison — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Jazz Night — 6:30 p.m., Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.
Jan. 7
Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Jan. 8
Reverend Hylton — 8:30 p.m., Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
TJ Scarlett — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Eric Miller — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dorian Cross — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Jan. 9
Runnin’ On Empty — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Dylan Earl — 7 p.m., with Noah Richmond’s Little Monster. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Whiskey Menders — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Rachel B & Table 4 Three — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Jan. 10
Dylan Earl — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Western Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Ashtyn Barbaree — 7 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.
Prince tribute — 9:30 p.m.; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Ryan Neimiller — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.
Terra Nova Kings — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Snapback — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Framing The Red — 8 p.m., with Lukas Wigington. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.
MSG (The Buffet of Sounds) — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
School of Rock — 6 p.m., Rock 101 program. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Free-$12.
School of Rock — 8:30 p.m., adult program. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Free-$12.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
David Harvell — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Jesse Cook — 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$45.
Jan. 11
Rod Robertson — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Chinese New Year Celebration — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Keith Nicholson — 7 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.
Funk Factory — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Ryan Neimiller — 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.
Dylan Earl — 7 p.m, with Ppoacher Ppoacher. House concert, Bentonville. Ticket buyers provided address upon purchase. $10.
Jerold Dowding Jazz — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Roby Pantall — 6 p.m., Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.
School of Rock — 1 p.m., Rock 101 program. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Free-$12.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com