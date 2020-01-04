8 Days a Week

Jan. 3 (Friday)

Photography by Jim Anderson — Through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Photography by Taylor Prewitt — Through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Artist of the Month — Leslie Stewart, through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. 646-3945.

Jan. 4 (Saturday)

Introduction to Genealogy — 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Legomania — The library provides the Legos, kids just bring their creativity, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Saturday — Hands-on fun for all ages, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

SewSimple Sewing Class — Drawstring book bag, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. 750-8180.

Jan. 5 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — The Outliers, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Play Ball! — A talk by sportscaster Dave Armstrong, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. Email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, Jan. 5, 11-12, 17-20, 25-26, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Jan. 6 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Story Time Express — For ages 3-5, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

B’Creative Stitchers — A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Serendipity Book Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

LEGO Club — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jan. 7 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Evening Story Time — Penguins, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Read to Grace — A therapy horse, 5:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Jan. 8 (Wednesday)

Wigglers & Jigglers Story Time — 9:30 & 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Discover Drawing — Noon-2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Try FPL — Calligraphy with Julie Rae, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Open Chess Play for Adults — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Books & Brews — “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullers, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company, 1550 Zion Road in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jan. 9 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Preschool Playdate — Art ABCs, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Drop In & Draw — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Journal Covers — 3:30 p.m., Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith. 785-0405.

Chispas Spanish Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Opening Reception — For “Expressions of a Creative: Nadia Lougin,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Teen Game & Movie Night — 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Jan. 10 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — Snowmen, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Couponing for Beginners — 11 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Rebecca Reads Aloud — For ages 5-12, 3:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Film — “Kusama: Infinity,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 11 (Saturday)

Read With Obi — With Obi from Love on a Leash, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Sensory Saturday — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Cooks and Books — A program that brings together the children’s classic “Strega Nona” by Tomie de Paola with a dough and pasta creating experience, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free, but registration required at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Cabin Fever Reliever — And collectors’ day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Toddlers Play 2 Learn — For ages 2-3, 10:30 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Super Saturday — Chinese New Year, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday — Hands-on fun for all ages, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Gallery Conversation — Happy Birthday, Hamilton with Mindy Besaw, curator of Early American Art, 1 p.m.. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“How to Photograph Eagles” — A workshop with the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, 1:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. An Eagle Watch Cruise follows at 3 p.m. at a cost of $5-$10. 789-5000.

Jan. 12 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Ongoing

“Norma Tomboulian: Life Into Clay” — Regular museum hours through Jan. 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today” — Regular museum hours through Jan. 6, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

“Portraits of Courage” — Full-color portraits painted by President George W. Bush that honor the sacrifice and courage of America’s military veterans since Sept. 11, 2001, regular museum hours through Jan. 20, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

North Forest Lights — After sunset through Feb. 16, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $7-$22. 657-2335.

“The Diverse History of Music in NWA” — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Feb. 23, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Collection Spotlight — George David Walker Collection, featuring the story of one man from Helena who, in 1942, was drafted into the US Army, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“Small Talk” — A focus exhibition that considers how contemporary artists employ language and text through themes of pop culture and word play, and techniques of assemblage and collage, regular museum hours through March 3, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“We Are The Music Makers” — “Preserving the Soul of America’s Music,” regular museum hours through March 8, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“A Walk in the Woods” — In this focus exhibition, the artists reveal various ways to interact with a forest, based on season or purpose for entering, regular museum hours through March 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

