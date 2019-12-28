Twelve Holy Days, Following the Star December 28, 2019

We are deep in the heart of Hanukkah, Christmas (solar eclipse – the old passes away) and the Festival of the New Group of World Servers (https://festivalweek.org) (preparing for 2025). Powerful solstice radiations continue to sweep the Earth through the Twelfth Night (January 6), when the Three Astrologer Kings, bearing (spiritual gifts), discover the Holy Child (the Soul of humanity). We too journey with the Three Magi Kings, walking from east to west, seeking the stable, the holy child, the new light for the world, and following a star. Each of the days after Christmas, twelve days, embrace the spiritual heart of the new year (2020) to come.

These twelve days after Christmas are called the Twelve Holy Days where twelve zodiacal forces are released to Earth. Each zodiacal sign projects a cosmic pattern into the world, a pattern and a task to be completed in the coming year. Each of the signs is correlated to twelve spiritual centers and forces (signs) in our bodies. Contemplating upon one sign (Aries to Pisces) each day, we prepare for the new year and come close to Lords of each sign. They communicate with us. The “Bird chirps of the future. The twelve signs are the future in each of us.”

Contemplation on the Signs. Aries(26th) – head, “Behold I make all things new.”Taurus(27th) – constancy, illumined mind, throat, humility, “The creative Word is sent forth.” Gemini(28th), hands (healing, benediction), duality, Mercury (messenger), Venus (intelligent Love). “Be still.”Cancer(29th), cosmic mother, home, stomach/solar plexus cherubim, the moon (memory). “I build a lighted house.”Leo(30th), heart, creativity, power of love, the Royal Way. “Love fulfills the Law.”Virgo(31st), world mother, Mary holding a sheaf of wheat (star Spica), purity (a Soul power), life of service. “I am the Mother & Child, I God, I matter, Am.”The Holy Days (Libra – Pisces) continue on my FB page & website. “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All”. To everyone. Next year, then everyone! Love, Risa

ARIES: During the holydays (Dec. 26- January 6th) after tending with joy and care to family, we begin to plan, create goals and agendas for our new work in the world. Jupiter, the beneficent, gives Aries the needed focus upon career, profession and work in the world. Whatever work and responsibilities you assume, prosperity and opportunity are significant. Remember also, in all that you do, to radiate Goodwill (to all).

TAURUS: It is a good thing to take up short and long-distance travel to areas and people you’ve never seen before. This is a vital time of learning and then teaching; a time of experiencing different people, places and cultures that allow for new possibilities of thinking to occur. It would be good to take up archery or horseback riding. These create in one a flexibility fluidity. Beliefs will change. Adaptation becomes most important.

GEMINI: The Christmas season presents us with great mysteries. Actually, the entire year is a mystery (school), which is why we’re here on earth. When we study the Ageless Wisdom teachings we learn how we arrived here, why, how to return to our original home and who our Teachers are. We have forgotten our history. You are the keeper of information. I suggest you once again take up the Mysteries, explore them to see if you are ready to follow the Path they summon you to.

CANCER: This week of holidays and holydays, you’ll reach out, seeking company, companionship and friendship. A deep closeness results, which you have been seeking. You will also understand what it means to have harmony with others, which you also seek. Promise yourself that you will not betray anyone emotionally. Think on this. Turning back into your crab shell can make others feel lost and abandoned. Blessings in disguise will begin to occur.

LEO: As your daily work increases, include as a priority, working on your health and well-being, diet, exercise and the restriction of stress and worry. Your happiness depends upon this. Happiness is the daily life personality. But Leo’s seek joy, which is a Soul quality. Joy emerges from the heart of the sun. Joy is what the birth of the Holy Child brought to humanity and the earth. This year begin to take pride in all your endeavors. Bring joy to your work. It will respond in life.

VIRGO: You may not consider yourself creative or artistic thinking your detail and need for perfection (there is none – there is only “good enough”) keeps you from the more aesthetic arts. But actually, you are artistic & creative and soon this will be so apparent you’ll have to choose among the many projects available. You will be like a happy child who knows their work is good (enough). And so it is. More play is what you need.

LIBRA: Be still and allow any changes to take place that are taking place. Allow them to pass. Remain poised. Focus on what you love and care for, and what/who loves you. Much may shift and change at home. You may buy or sell property, someone (a child, a mother, an elder, a friend) may begin to live with you or you will choose to live alone. Living with parents provides the time needed to correct relationships before death, the next adventure, spirits them happily away.

SCORPIO: You notice your community seems more vital, alive, and inviting. You realize it contains interesting information and you visit different areas and neighborhoods and realize how important where you live is. You give thanks for the services, amenities, facilities and people that serve you. Yes, they serve you. And then you give back, tithing, working, creating new relationships and your heart expands in proportion. It’s joy and !hark! the angels are singing about it!

SAGITTARIUS: Whereas you always wondered what you value and how to use money resourcefully, you’ll soon begin to just enjoy life consciously. Your appreciation for the earth will at times feel like happiness enfolded in joy. You recognize you’re here on this beautiful planet along with everyone else, all doing their psychological karmic work. Money situations ease up and opportunities you didn’t expect (but hoped for) materialize. Be grateful for everything. Be one of the Magi. Which one would you choose to be? With what gift?

CAPRICORN: You’ve actually become the king/queen of the zodiac as so many things come your way all of which you deserve like personal self-esteem and success, attainting goals, feeling loved and most importantly your feelings of not being enough gradually vanishing. Know that decisions you make professionally are correct. Reach for the sky in all matters. You have many skills and opportunities. They are like stars hanging from the sky waiting to be gathered. Follow Polaris.

AQUARIUS: Optimism has begun to wrap itself around you like a cloak, shielding you from past challenges; healing you physically, emotionally and mentally; expanding your dreams to do what you know must do; and helping you know the truth about yourself – that you are insightful, a futurist, an excellent writer and thinker, a scientist (occult), a poet, a finder, an artist, and very lucky because eventually all your needs are met. You are grateful. With all your gifts, you turn, recognize and serve those in need.

PISCES: You’ve been thinking how to expand your social circle but you realize to feel comfort and safety others must understand and act within the new Aquarian Laws & Principles. Have you noticed when children look at you, they smile? What is it they see? Is it your light, perplexedness, your humility, your grace, your pure spirit? Know that you are not alone. Know also that you must ask for what you want and need. Ask and ask and ask. Obstacles will be removed. The light of the holy season shines upon you.

